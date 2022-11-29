OPERATE WITH INSIGHT AND SPEED
Business Operations
Lead with AI-powered operations that unlock efficiency and growth
AI is redefining how enterprises run—from decision-making to customer experience. By embedding context-aware intelligence into every workflow, we help global leaders reimagine operations with AI and automation that deliver speed, value and human-centered experiences at scale
As a trusted partner to some of the world’s most forward-thinking organizations, we bring deep industry knowledge, proven process excellence and cutting-edge automation to create modern operating models built for the AI era. We blend technology, data and human insight to help your business anticipate customer needs, respond faster and grow stronger.
Turn AI into a competitive advantage for your business, your people and your customers—by harnessing the power of context engineering to scale intelligence responsibly and effectively.
Spotlight: De-fearing the Future: Leading people through the AI shift with continuous learning
AI is already reshaping work at scale with 93% of jobs impacted today. Ganesh Ayyar, President of APJ and Industry Solutions Group at Cognizant and Vladimir Lukic, Global Leader of Tech & Digital Advantage Practice, BCG speak on reframing the AI shift as an opportunity to elevate people, performance, and operations. Together they discuss how continuous learning must move beyond programs and into daily workflows and why leaders determine whether AI drives hesitation or progress.
AI IN PRACTICE
How we’re applying AI today
We are partnering with visionary businesses to radically improve business operations through innovation and a new level of human and machine collaboration.
BPS and automation services
As a business operations partner to some of the largest digital pioneers in the world, we operate at the frontier of the new. We combine our distinctive expertise in powering modern operating models with industry depth and our leadership in process and AI-driven automation. The result: smarter, faster and more adaptive operations that help your business operations, stay relevant and thrive.
Navigating a new roadmap to growth
Business leaders discuss four areas experiencing tectonic shifts: organization and people, experimentation for innovation and new revenue streams, partnership ecosystems and building dynamic processes with AI.
Quick reference guide of business process services and business process as a service
Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) has evolved significantly from a cost-saving measure to a driver of innovation. It now encompasses process excellence, AI, automation and critical business outcomes. With these advancements and new contracting mechanisms, it is now often referred to as Business Process Services (BPS) or Modern Business Operations.
BPO is the transfer of responsibility for a specific enterprise workflow or process to a business services provider. The provider manages the people, technology and assets involved in the process and is responsible for delivering business outcomes. Originally, BPO was used for cost reduction based on labor arbitrage. Modern BPO services heavily leverage technology and data to deliver better outcomes—faster and at a lower cost. Vendors use technologies like automation and AI, new talent models, redesign and data and process simplification to support innovation and accelerate profitable growth.
Modern BPO services are rooted in a shared purpose between vendor and client, with contracts often incorporating risk-sharing aspects, outcome-based pricing and joint go-to-market models.
BPS is a broader term that includes BPO. While often used to avoid the notion of “outsourcing”—which elicited some trepidation from operations buyers in the past—BPS includes process optimization, managed services and advisory services that are not accompanied by a transfer of staff to the vendor. The nature of business process outsourcing, and business process services has evolved over the past 10+ years, with leading vendors bringing significant value as partners for profitable, sustainable growth versus blunt cost reduction.
Modern business operations use cutting-edge technologies, data, talent and collaborative ecosystems to drive innovation, achieve operational efficiency and deliver value to a broad range of stakeholders in a rapidly evolving business landscape. They are built on simplicity, fluidity, creativity and cost-efficiency, and can deliver impact at high speed.
BPaaS is a type of BPO delivered based on a cloud services model. BPaaS is connected to other services, including SaaS, PaaS and IaaS, and is fully configurable. BPaaS provides companies with the people, processes and technology they need to operate as a pay-per-use service by making use of the availability and efficiency of a cloud-based system. This approach to operations greatly reduces total cost of ownership by providing an on-demand solution based on services needed as opposed to purchasing a package deal tied into a single application.
BPaaS keeps companies in lockstep with industry best practices and technology advancements. Companies can also easily increase business process services levels during peak periods and bring new products and services to market faster with BPaaS’s unique operating flexibility and agility.
Modern business process outsourcing services have many advantages ranging from process redesign and operating model simplification to flexibility, resilience, speed, innovation and direct impact on top and bottom lines. For example:
- Increased revenue per transaction through the incorporation of AI into order systems for basket analysis
- Improved customer and employee experiences through the utilization of design thinking in process redesign, multi-channel support—incorporating chat, phone, social media, email, data and analytics-augmented processes to increase resolution speed
- Increased profitability through cost reduction
- Increased productivity through technology, data and process-redesign
- Faster time to market for new services through specialized support to help businesses test, iterate and scale new ideas
- Progress towards a circular economy through simplification and by incorporating reuse and recycling concepts into operations
- Access to skilled experts and modern operational principles
- Connection to other vendors within a specific ecosystem, and cross-pollination of innovation across domain areas
- Access to skills in emerging tech areas like AI and generative AI
BPO and BPS can improve process efficiency through access to best-in-class expertise, technology and resources that promote better business performance and help you scale. Technologies, like AI and automation, can remove tedious tasks and reduce risks while improving employee and customer experience. Since processes are industry-specific, providers specializing in your industry have optimized their operations to support many customers.
In the context of processes, automation combined with process redesign and artificial intelligence—AI and generative AI—is often referred to as intelligent process automation (IPA). Among the most notable benefits of IPA is that it facilitates an end-to-end view of enterprise processes across silos—connecting data, insights and people to improve business outcomes.
BPO providers leverage automation along with analytics and AI to reduce costs and dramatically improve customer and employee journeys.
Yes. While traditional BPO mostly supports back-office processes, modern BPO services support both critical and non-critical processes. Examples include:
- Finance and accounting
- Marketing and sales operations
- Employee experience
- Customer care
- Human Resources (HR)
- Supply chain
Modern business process services are offering specialized support in industry-specific areas—benefits and claims management or revenue cycle in healthcare, asset and wealth management in banking, drug testing and development or regulatory and compliance in life sciences, retail analytics and order management in retail, etc.
Depth of industry knowledge, along with the availability of digital assets and platforms that can accelerate the speed of implementation, are important ways for BPO providers to differentiate themselves.
Generative AI is transforming Business Process Services (BPS) by enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and adaptability. Generative AI helps in automating repetitive tasks, enhancing decision-making, improving customer-service, optimizing workflows by identifying bottlenecks and personalizing services to individual customer needs.
Agentic AI is a type of artificial intelligence that can act and reason autonomously, collaborate with humans, and adapt to changing environments. Unlike traditional AI, which often requires specific instructions for each task, agentic AI can independently solve complex, multi-step problems using sophisticated reasoning and iterative planning.
Agentic AI is significantly transforming Business Process Services (BPS) by enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and innovation. Some of the common use cases include automation of complex processes, improving decision-making, enhancing customer experience through personalized interactions, streamlining operations, and supporting employee training.
Turbulent times create opportunities for bold enterprises to get ahead of the competition by making strategic moves when others delay investments. BPO helps businesses accelerate through uncertainty with confidence. By modernizing processes, infusing them with new technologies and connecting the data across the enterprise, modern BPO enables them to anticipate and quickly act on emerging trends, as well as self-fund growth initiatives through efficiency.
Context engineering helps BPO engagements and AI implementation by making AI agents “context-aware”—ensuring they act in line with enterprise goals, reduce errors like hallucinations, accelerate deployment, and deliver human-centered outcomes at scale.
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