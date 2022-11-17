Cognizant® Store Associate Assist
Imagine a retail environment where every associate begins the day equipped with clarity, confidence and purpose. No lag time. No guesswork. Just empowered teams ready to make an impact. And when it comes to onboarding, think days—not weeks—to get new hires engaged and contributing seamlessly.
That experience becomes reality with Cognizant Store Associate Assist—a dedicated AI agent offering real-time support to frontline teams. By streamlining workflows and eliminating friction, it helps staff focus on what matters most: delivering exceptional customer experience. And thanks to its ability to learn and adapt to usage patterns, the solution evolves into a smarter and, more personalized assistant that drives efficiency while staying intuitive and user-friendly.
Take the first step
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.
Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.