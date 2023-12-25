Our approach

Cognizant identified three primary focus areas for improvement: advertising proposal creation and validation, media kit distribution and advertising campaign monitoring.

Our team automated the collection and uploading of sales orders to a SalesHub API which sped up the processing of sales data. As a result, media planners were able to significantly reduce the time they spent finalizing each advertising proposal, with a guarantee of 100% accuracy. Also, we automated the gathering and analysis of scheduling data from different networks, ensuring it met set rules. This intelligent automation removed the need for manual checks and allowed for instant content distribution to diverse markets based on audience preferences. Additionally, Cognizant integrated a variety of available raw data points from internal and external sources into the client’s sales system. This integration gave our client’s account executives instant access to critical ad performance data and allowed them to build reports that helped them improve the way they communicated with each other and their clients.