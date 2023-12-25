The challenge
A large US-based entertainment and media company was facing significant challenges with inefficient processes and lackluster profits from its advertising sales division. Teams were spending an overwhelming amount of manual effort pitching new proposals, scheduling programming and tracking the success of advertising campaigns. Account managers had to manually compile information from different internal and external systems for each proposal, checking that the data matched the proposal’s requirements. This method was prone to mistakes and had the potential to lead to the loss of millions in revenue. The company was experiencing missed sales opportunities, empty advertising slots and lower than expected advertising revenues. It turned to Cognizant for guidance with a focus on the sales, audience targeting, campaign planning and analytics processes.