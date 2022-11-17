Skip to main content Skip to footer
Department Stores
Store competition is increasing. Gain the flexibility you need to become a leader.

Department store managers need to work not only harder but also smarter to remain out front. Our Retail practice offers the tools you need to succeed amid growing competition and increasingly complex supply chains.
From customer loyalty and customer relationship management (CRM) to workforce management solutions, we help you deliver seamless service to customers. In addition to basic point of sale and workflow management systems, we can implement next-generation customer touchpoints like personal shopping assistants, kiosks and digital signage.
PROOF POINTS
Automation makes retailer more efficient and productive

A major retailer wanted to improve the efficiency of its IT support. Read how we delivered improvements worth $24 million in the last decade.

Read the case study
lady shopping

Our capabilities

Power up omnichannel

Cognizant’s experts help retailers find the right path to omnichannel adoption for their brand based on customers, competitors, and physical and digital assets. Our consulting and expertise span:

  • Omnichannel strategy and roadmap
  • Cross-channel integration
  • E-commerce re-platforming
  • International commerce
  • Digital commerce optimization
  • Mobile
  • Digital marketing
  • Agile delivery
  • Loyalty and CRM

Get retail expertise

Get the guidance you need to elevate your merchandising strategy. Our retail expertise spans the merchandising value chain, including retail information management, merchandise financial planning, category management, assortment and space planning, pricing and promotion planning.

Rethink store experiences

Cognizant can help you rethink the department store experience to create more engaging and rewarding shopper interactions. We offer a range of store solutions including:

  • Point of service
  • In-store productivity
  • Gamification
  • In-store service management
  • Shrink management

Revitalize your supply chain

Get help solving complex supply chain problems to gain more benefits and savings along the transformation journey. Let our team show you how an integrated supply chain can create a retail experience without boundaries—and help your organization stay vital to shoppers. Our supply chain consulting and services span:

  • Supply chain planning
  • Supply chain execution
  • Supply chain visibility

Create quality solutions

Cognizant’s partnerships with Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, Google Cloud, Adobe, SAP and Amazon Web Services (AWS), combined with our global delivery and implementation best practices, ensure that you receive the highest quality solution in the most cost‑effective manner.

