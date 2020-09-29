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Deep industry knowledge to fuel your growth styles-text-white

Modernize. Reimagine. Transform. We put our industry and digital expertise to work to make your business more intuitive—and more competitive.
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<h3>Different industries. Similar digital goals.</h3> <p>All industries are different and face diverse business requirements.</p> <p>Still, most enterprises have at least two things in common: the need to evolve business models and generate new growth, as well as a mandate to deliver quality products along with a superior customer experience.</p> <p>Cognizant combines the power of digital thinking with our unique consultative approach to help clients across industries envision, build and run more innovative enterprises.</p>
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<h3>Industries we serve</h3>
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Aerospace & Defense

Belcan expands our engineering research and development (ER&D) and IoT capabilities and establishes our leadership in aerospace and defense (A&D).

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Automotive

Cognizant works with auto OEMs, suppliers and dealers to define their business strategies, develop solutions for emerging markets and keep technology at the front end of digitization.

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Banking

Streamline inefficient processes with strategies and solutions that grow your business and keep customers at the center of your organization.

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Blue Economy

Boost sustainability, resiliency and profitability while addressing some of Earth’s most pressing challenges with our cutting-edge digital ocean and blue economy solutions.

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Capital Markets

Deliver solutions that deepen customer loyalty, drive long-term relationships and increase profitability.

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Communications, Media & Technology

Engineer personalized CX and streamline operations to open new opportunities for monetizing insights and delivering bottom-line results.

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Consumer Goods

Build your digital culture with strategies and solutions that keep you connected to your customer.

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Education

From online tools to in-classroom courses, we offer the latest digital solutions to keep challenging the learning experience.

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Healthcare

The need for hyper-collaboration in healthcare comes with challenges. We make integration easier by modernizing your IT ecosystem for a stronger core that delivers growth.

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Information Services

Companies like yours have revolutionized information delivery. To maintain and sharpen your digital edge, turn to our experts.

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Insurance

Your industry is on the verge of a seismic technology shift. Change how you do business with our latest digital solutions.

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Life Sciences

Integrate digital into your business strategy to create a more intelligent, high-performing enterprise and improve patient outcomes.

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Manufacturing

We provide the new digital skills and technologies that help manufacturers make business decisions based on real-time contextual data.

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Oil & Gas

Retooling for the digital age, oil and gas providers can deliver more energy options, reduce costs and increase customer satisfaction.

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Retail

Our innovations in supply chain management, merchandising, e-commerce and mobility help retailers meet fast-changing customer needs.

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Transportation & Logistics

Our business and digital thinking can help tighten up your supply chains, improve visibility and drive business performance.

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Travel & Hospitality

Recovery and growth are within reach for those able to provide superior experiences and digital efficiencies. Engage with us for strategic solutions based on what comes next.

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Utilities

From surpassing expectations to building bulletproof grids, Cognizant has extensive experience working with some of the world’s largest utilities.

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Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.

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