Media & Entertainment
To maximize revenues, you’ve got to keep viewers coming back.

Streaming content went mainstream in 2020, and now the key is to monetize investments. By optimizing content value chains to minimize churn, our end-to-end approach opens the door to success. We partner on everything from content and distribution to presentation and growth.
PROOF POINTS
DTC streaming success fuels global expansion

By modernizing its media supply chain, a premium cable company repositioned its business for the direct-to-consumer sector—and quickly rose to the top.

skyscrapers in the night
AI improves campaign managers productivity by 50%

We helped a digital ad agency determine the best ad placements through a deep learning-based Natural Language Processing algorithm, which enabled 85% accuracy.

serious discussion among three people

Segments we serve

Connect brands with customers

Winning the hearts, minds and wallets of customers requires keeping up with their fast-changing interests. Cognizant helps you stay ahead of customer needs with critical buyer journey insights, creative content asset management and production, and optimized marketing campaign operations.

Data and insight that make a difference

Broadcasters face unparalleled challenges. Streaming services have forever changed the entertainment content landscape. Piracy, customer churn and sub-optimal advertising strategies cost the industry billions of dollars annually. Cognizant helps broadcasters optimize the content value chain and minimize churn. Let our team engage your audiences and improve management of media assets and rights.

Speeding time to market

Media and entertainment companies have invested heavily to deliver optimal entertainment experiences. But our research finds underinvestment in technologies that transform middle- and back-office functions. To help companies become high-performing organizations, we partner with them to optimize legacy business models, modernize data and applications, and automate processes that speed time to market.

Game on

Livestream subscriptions, esports and multiplayer online games have driven demand for gaming entertainment–as active participants and viewing fans. Add 2020’s accelerated demand, and the growth opportunities have never been greater. Cognizant helps you thrive in today’s online and mobile gaming markets by engineering fast, cutting-edge experiences and engagement.

Tune in to new opportunities

Like many forms of entertainment, music’s business models have undergone a major overhaul as the streaming services became front-runners. As competition spikes, growth will come from expanding into new markets, transforming employee experiences and modernizing infrastructure and applications. Let our experts help you tune into the opportunity ahead.

Evolving business models

Cognizant works with the world’s top publishers to adopt digital models that improve operational efficiency and open up new revenue streams. Partner with us to explore how you can tap into the everything-from-home trend to deliver personalized content over digital channels that drive growth.

Redefine the fan experience

Connect with fans like never before. Our solutions take fan experience to the next level by monetizing data and partner relationships to create new revenue streams.

We streamline key business processes and experiences, and deliver hyper-personalized engagement for venues as well as professional sports teams and associations. The result is the ultimate fan experience.

THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Latest thinking

Competing to win in media & entertainment

Discover strategies to build sustainable businesses by shifting from tactical cost reduction to targeted approaches that impact top and bottom lines.

rainbow desktop setup in studio
Make digital connections intelligent, personal and always-on

Discover how Gen Y and Gen Z approach connectivity, content and commerce. Our research uncovers new details on attitudes and expectations.

a man holding coffee and phone
Software engineering: Designing a better CX

Innovations in software engineering are the key to enhancing business agility and rapid design of extraordinary experiences and cutting-edge products.

IoT screen
Build a profitable streaming business

Listen in as experts from AWS and Gracenote join Cognizant to discuss data’s role in creating content that keeps viewers coming back.

video shoot
Achieve hyper-personalization and predictive, actionable insights

See how our innovative Customer Journey Analytics solution helps deliver richer experiences that increase value.

human skull puzzle

In the news

Stay on top of what's happening across Cognizant

MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT MANAGEMENT

Leadership

Ajmal Noorani

Markets Leader for Communications, Media & Technology

Tiran Dagan

Chief Digital Officer and Head of Industry Solutions for Communications, Media and Technology

