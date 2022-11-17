Skip to main content Skip to footer
Providers
Contact

More time for patient care

Whether you’re a physician practice, hospital or health system, Cognizant helps you accelerate the shift of care delivery from volume to value—to make patient care more interconnected, streamlined and efficient.
PROOF POINT
Eliminate manual processes

Geisinger Health Plan’s new core administration system enables market expansion and improves margins.

Read the case study
hand scrolling through a digital graph
The work ahead in healthcare: Digital delivers at the frontlines of care

The pandemic has clarified the role and value of digital technologies and approaches for healthcare providers, according to our recent study. Providers are using AI and intelligent machines to personalize care and change how care is delivered.

Read more
HEALTHCARE ECOSYSTEM

Targeted solutions

Applying digital solutions to help people heal

Connected Interoperability Solutions

Connected Interoperability Solutions enable secure, on-demand data access to support compliance and forward-thinking business plans.

Learn more
Virtual Health Solutions

Healthcare is transforming with expanded services beyond office visits. Deliver the anytime, anywhere care that patients and members expect with powerful offerings from Cognizant.

Learn more
Revenue cycle management for hospitals & health systems

Reimagine and transform your revenue cycle. Powered by intelligent process automation, proven best practices and experienced professionals, our scalable RCM solutions are purpose-built to reduce your cashflow challenges and help you to focus better on improving patient experience and care.

Learn more
Revenue cycle management for physician offices

An evolving industry requires innovative solutions. TriZetto Provider Solutions provides cutting-edge technology and customer-centered services to help simplify the business of healthcare. It’s time to experience a new way to manage your revenue cycle.

Learn more

Additional capabilities

Move your practice forward

Cognizant’s services address the industry trends and market forces that drive business and IT decision-making—from rethinking new business models to enabling digital innovation.

Learn more

Technology to transform healthcare

We offer advanced Infrastructure Services and Industry and Platform Solutions to help you improve patient safety and satisfaction, and clinical effectiveness.

Digital at speed and scale

We can help you create new business models and build the digital foundation necessary to power healthcare success with AI and AnalyticsIntelligent Process AutomationSecurity and Cloud Infrastructure Services.

SHOWCASE

Featured work

HEALTHCARE

Preventive care, with a dose of AI
Read more

HEALTHCARE

IT modernization improves service delivery
Read more

HEALTHCARE

How AI data analytics supports better patient care
Read more
THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Latest thinking

How providers are embracing a digital future

Jump-started by the pandemic, healthcare providers’ digital agenda is finally falling into place.

Read more
Accelerating medical labeling for diagnostic AI

Healthcare organizations can create a large repository of high-quality labeled medical images at speed and at scale for training AI algorithms by following best practices and by leveraging a data-labeling network of clinicians and non-clinicians.

Read more
Make provider transparency a clear winner

Thriving in a price-transparent world requires providers to understand their true service delivery cost and offer services that meet community needs while ensuring their financial health and survival.

Read more
Provider revenue cycle management in the post-COVID-19 world

U.S. healthcare providers must transform their revenue cycle management practices to weather the added financial strain of the pandemic and prepare for business in a profoundly reshaped industry.

Read more
Three steps to turn elderly care virtual, human-centric, and cost-effective

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for better elderly care, forcing hospitals to quickly adopt technologies that accelerate remote care and open a path that could make elder care more affordable, on-demand and human-centric.

Read more
Winning in the healthcare price transparency era

Empowered healthcare consumers will use the new published prices (with quality information) to comparison shop, defying industry skeptics. We believe the COVID-19 pandemic and stay-at-home policies will accelerate the use of price comparison by consumers.

Read more
Embracing price transparency

Price transparency is not going to fade away. Healthcare consumers and businesses demand it; the Centers for Medicare &amp; Medicaid Services is now going to mandate it, even if the COVID-19 pandemic delays compliance enforcement.

Read more

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.