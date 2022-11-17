Pharmaceuticals and Biotech
Leading companies use digital solutions to optimize how they work.
LIFE SCIENCES ECOSYSTEM
Targeted solutions
Smart packaged solutions to transform for the digital age.
Our informatics services help accelerate drug discovery efforts and improve patient outcomes. Count on us to address the full discovery lifecycle with offerings that include re-engineering and consulting services, lab automation services, biomarker research and knowledge process outsourcing.
Leveraging the latest digital technologies, our services help you automate labor-intensive clinical trial processes and drive efficiencies across the development lifecycle.
Our industry and technology experts help:
- Optimize workflow between upstream and downstream activities.
- Integrate platforms and processes for greater agility in the clinical trial process.
- Use transaction and outcome-based pricing and funding models to maximize budgets.
- Promote more informed and strategic decision-making between partners and stakeholders.
In life sciences, staying compliant with global regulations is costly and complicated. Our Regulatory Compliance solutions help you comply with industry standards. We help with independent validation services and regulatory application development, and our best practices focus on information security management, system validation, and electronic records and signatures.
Ensuring the safety and efficacy of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology products is always a top challenge in life sciences. We prepare your company for any issue, with solutions that help collect and integrate safety data from numerous sources, in real time.
Managing relationships with payers is all about ensuring that their needs are met. Our Managed Markets solutions help you meet a long list of requirements including negotiated price discounts, formulary maintenance and compliance tracking. We help you manage every detail with strategies and digital technologies that drive efficiencies and lower costs.
In supply chain management, end-to-end visibility is key. Our framework helps you evaluate the effectiveness of your supply chain, honing in on key performance metrics. Using this data, we help design and implement strategies tailored to your needs.
Life sciences marketers need to reach numerous audiences and deliver compelling, personalized messages to each of them. Cognizant’s business and technology experts help you target those audiences with the most advanced, innovative strategies and digital technologies.
We assist throughout the full sales and marketing cycle. That includes helping you evaluate your promotional channel options and selecting the best customer relationship management and cloud-based services for your organization.
Products & Platforms
SHOWCASE
Featured work
LIFE SCIENCES MANAGEMENT
Leadership
Take the first step
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.
Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.