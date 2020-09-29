  1. Industries title Industry & Digital Expertise | Cognizant
  2. Life Sciences title Life Sciences Technology Solutions | Cognizant
Pharmaceuticals and Biotech
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SEIZE THE OPPORTUNITY

Amplify the impact of digital

Thirty of the top global pharmaceutical companies work with Cognizant.
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Leading companies use digital solutions to optimize how they work.

<h5>With Cognizant, you get a partner that advises most of the world’s top pharmaceutical and biotech companies. We help them bring more innovative drugs to market faster, at lower cost, manage global supply chains and comply with tough and fast-changing regulations.</h5>
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LIFE SCIENCES ECOSYSTEM
<h3>Targeted solutions</h3> <p>Smart packaged solutions to transform for the digital age.</p>
Discovery & preclinical

Our informatics services help accelerate drug discovery efforts and improve patient outcomes. Count on us to address the full discovery lifecycle with offerings that include re-engineering and consulting services, lab automation services, biomarker research and knowledge process outsourcing.

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Clinical development

Leveraging the latest digital technologies, our services help you automate labor-intensive clinical trial processes and drive efficiencies across the development lifecycle.

Our industry and technology experts help:

  • Optimize workflow between upstream and downstream activities.
  • Integrate platforms and processes for greater agility in the clinical trial process.
  • Use transaction and outcome-based pricing and funding models to maximize budgets.
  • Promote more informed and strategic decision-making between partners and stakeholders.

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Regulatory compliance

In life sciences, staying compliant with global regulations is costly and complicated. Our Regulatory Compliance solutions help you comply with industry standards. We help with independent validation services and regulatory application development, and our best practices focus on information security management, system validation, and electronic records and signatures.

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Pharmacovigilance

Ensuring the safety and efficacy of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology products is always a top challenge in life sciences. We prepare your company for any issue, with solutions that help collect and integrate safety data from numerous sources, in real time.

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Managed markets

Managing relationships with payers is all about ensuring that their needs are met. Our Managed Markets solutions help you meet a long list of requirements including negotiated price discounts, formulary maintenance and compliance tracking. We help you manage every detail with strategies and digital technologies that drive efficiencies and lower costs.

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Supply chain visibility

In supply chain management, end-to-end visibility is key. Our framework helps you evaluate the effectiveness of your supply chain, honing in on key performance metrics. Using this data, we help design and implement strategies tailored to your needs.

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Sales & marketing

Life sciences marketers need to reach numerous audiences and deliver compelling, personalized messages to each of them. Cognizant’s business and technology experts help you target those audiences with the most advanced, innovative strategies and digital technologies.

We assist throughout the full sales and marketing cycle. That includes helping you evaluate your promotional channel options and selecting the best customer relationship management and cloud-based services for your organization.

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<h3>Products &amp; Platforms</h3>
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Cognizant Shared Investigator Platform

Accelerate clinical trials with a platform that connects sponsors, sites and technology providers working from any location.

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THOUGHT LEADERSHIP
<h3>Latest&nbsp;thinking</h3>
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Why life sciences needs shared data and how to make it happen

To develop new treatments quickly and cost-effectively, life sciences firms need a better way to share vital data. Democratized access is the key.

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LIFE SCIENCES MANAGEMENT
<h3>Leadership</h3>
Gaurav Marya profile picture
Gaurav Marya

SVP and Strategic Business Unit Head, Life Sciences

Bryan Hill profile picture
Bryan Hill

Vice President, Strategy & Transformation, AI Market Unit Head, Life Sciences

Pritam Raut profile picture
Pritam Raut

Strategic Business Unit Head & Client Partner

Kavitha Lokesh profile picture
Kavitha Lokesh

Vice President, Global Head Life Sciences R&D, Commercial ISG

Vivek Gupta profile picture
Vivek Gupta

Vice President, Strategic Business Unit Leader

Pankaj Kumar profile picture
Pankaj Kumar

Vice President, Strategic Business Unit Leader

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Nitin Raizada

Vice President and Head, Global Life Sciences Consulting

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Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.

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