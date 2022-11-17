Skip to main content Skip to footer
Pharmaceuticals and Biotech
Leading companies use digital solutions to optimize how they work.

With Cognizant, you get a partner that advises most of the world’s top pharmaceutical and biotech companies. We help them bring more innovative drugs to market faster, at lower cost, manage global supply chains and comply with tough and fast-changing regulations.
LIFE SCIENCES ECOSYSTEM

Targeted solutions

Smart packaged solutions to transform for the digital age.

Our informatics services help accelerate drug discovery efforts and improve patient outcomes. Count on us to address the full discovery lifecycle with offerings that include re-engineering and consulting services, lab automation services, biomarker research and knowledge process outsourcing.

Leveraging the latest digital technologies, our services help you automate labor-intensive clinical trial processes and drive efficiencies across the development lifecycle.

Our industry and technology experts help:

  • Optimize workflow between upstream and downstream activities.
  • Integrate platforms and processes for greater agility in the clinical trial process.
  • Use transaction and outcome-based pricing and funding models to maximize budgets. 
  • Promote more informed and strategic decision-making between partners and stakeholders.
In life sciences, staying compliant with global regulations is costly and complicated. Our Regulatory Compliance solutions help you comply with industry standards. We help with independent validation services and regulatory application development, and our best practices focus on information security management, system validation, and electronic records and signatures.

Ensuring the safety and efficacy of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology products is always a top challenge in life sciences. We prepare your company for any issue, with solutions that help collect and integrate safety data from numerous sources, in real time.

Managing relationships with payers is all about ensuring that their needs are met. Our Managed Markets solutions help you meet a long list of requirements including negotiated price discounts, formulary maintenance and compliance tracking. We help you manage every detail with strategies and digital technologies that drive efficiencies and lower costs.

In supply chain management, end-to-end visibility is key. Our framework helps you evaluate the effectiveness of your supply chain, honing in on key performance metrics. Using this data, we help design and implement strategies tailored to your needs.

Life sciences marketers need to reach numerous audiences and deliver compelling, personalized messages to each of them. Cognizant’s business and technology experts help you target those audiences with the most advanced, innovative strategies and digital technologies.

We assist throughout the full sales and marketing cycle. That includes helping you evaluate your promotional channel options and selecting the best customer relationship management and cloud-based services for your organization.

Products & Platforms

Cognizant Shared Investigator Platform

Accelerate clinical trials with a platform that connects sponsors, sites and technology providers working from any location.

Cognizant Clinical Data Insights

Get new therapies to market faster with a solution that uses data and analytics to accelerate decision-making.

Client partnership in life sciences digital services

Cognizant was named as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for Life Sciences Digital Services 2021 assessment, highlighting our strong vision and growth strategy, expert thought leadership and long-standing client partnerships across the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries.

SHOWCASE

Featured work

LIFE SCIENCES

AI keeps sensitive pharma information secure
LIFE SCIENCES

Analytics solution improves regulatory compliance
LIFE SCIENCES

Improving efficiency with robotic process automation
THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Latest thinking

Managing people in a pandemic: Lessons from the front lines

Cytiva delivered on surging demand despite COVID-19 lockdowns. The new ways of working have a positive effect on the company's ability to serve customers.

Four tips to create patient-centric decentralized clinical trials

When designing remote trials, start early and small, and focus not on technology but the specific needs of each patient and each trial.

The work ahead in life sciences: Cures at the speed of digital

The pandemic intensified the life sciences industry’s urgency to change, with digital technologies shooting from a strategic priority to an operational imperative.

It takes a village to humanize the clinical trial experience

Enabling patient-centric clinical trials requires easing the experience for participants, researchers and sponsors to ensure that trials keep patients engaged.

Life sciences can move to Manufacturing 4.0 to meet market demands

Four ways life sciences organizations can quickly and cost-effectively achieve Manufacturing 4.0 benefits while still getting treatments to market.

LIFE SCIENCES MANAGEMENT

Leadership

Avi Kulkarni

SVP Life Sciences Strategic Business Unit Head

Gaurav Marya

Strategic Business Unit Head & Business Unit Integration Lead, Life Sciences

Bryan Hill

VP, Digital Health & Innovation, Life Sciences

Pritam Raut

Strategic Business Unit Head & Client Partner

Kavitha Lokesh

VP, Life Sciences

Vyom Bhuta

Strategic Business Unit Head, Life Sciences

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.