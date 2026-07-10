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Cognizant helps companies modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they stay ahead in a fast-changing world.

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Cognizant China

See how Cognizant is helping businesses worldwide operate on intuition.

COMPANY AND LOCATIONS

About Cognizant China

COMPANY AND LOCATIONS

About Cognizant China

Learn how we are building businesses that outpace change and where our offices are.

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LIFE SCIENCES

Working with GSK and Amref to improve health outcomes

LIFE SCIENCES

Working with GSK and Amref to improve health outcomes

by building a secure, scalable and extendable reporting environment for 35 countries.

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INSURANCE

Digitally transformed contact center cuts AHT by 25%

INSURANCE

Digitally transformed contact center cuts AHT by 25%

using an accelerated rollout cycle of Amazon Connect.

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MANUFACTURING

Vorwerk prepares for future growth

MANUFACTURING

Vorwerk prepares for future growth

with a seamless migration of critical sales and order management processes.

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DEPTH OF EXPERTISE

Key industries

Automotive

Cognizant is moving mobility forward with sophisticated mobile apps for drivers, mobile operators and OEMs.

Manufacturing

With manufacturing being a huge contributor to global growth, the transformation to a digital enterprise is critical to both the ongoing health of individual manufacturers—and to the economy overall.

Life Sciences

Cognizant is redefining the way life sciences companies do digital. Driven by a vision to improve patient outcomes along with pressure to speed time to market, manage costs and navigate regulatory demands, life sciences companies have an urgent need to innovate.

Engineering excellence

We deliver leadership excellence by hiring and partnering with the best in the business.

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Hear from expert voices

From agentic AI to context engineering, our podcasts keep you up to date on the emerging trends and technologies driving modern business transformation.

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Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

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