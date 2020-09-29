  1. Industries title Industry & Digital Expertise | Cognizant
  2. Life Sciences title Life Sciences Technology Solutions | Cognizant
Business Process Services
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MODERN OPERATIONS FOR LIFE SCIENCES

Improve patient outcomes with AI-based operations

We help life sciences companies increase their speed to market, lower costs, improve patient outcomes and minimize risk while becoming more efficient and agile.
<h3>Modern AI-integrated life sciences operations</h3> <h5>The playbook for growth is being rewritten. We believe the future belongs to the modern enterprise that embraces AI-integrated business operations—a business that can anticipate and act instantly to boldly seize opportunities amid rapid change.</h5> <h5>We help clients rethink how they create value, innovate and grow by combining business and process expertise in the life sciences field with intelligent digital platforms to optimize business operations.</h5>
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Overview
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Business outcomes and strong ROI

40%

increased productivity

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30%

faster time to market

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99.9%

regulatory compliance rate

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70%

increase in processing speed

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$118M

lower costs

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Outcomes
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Intelligent tech and better outcomes

As leaders in next-gen business process services and automation solutions, we partner with our clients to build modern operations that are fast, efficient, human-centered—and help them achieve a competitive advantage.

We use technology, data and digital disruptor plays, as well as new commercial models and co-innovation to deliver higher productivity, increased revenue and intuitive experiences for customers and employees.

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Rising above uncertainty

The ability to strategically reduce costs and invest in new revenue streams is extremely valuable in volatile times.

The implementation of modern operations enables businesses to act with insight and speed—predicting trends, identifying new growth areas and balancing efficiency with innovation.

By modernizing business operations, your organization can anticipate the steps needed to accelerate growth and scale.

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Life sciences BPS and automation services

  • Solutions
  • Horizontal offerings
Solutions
Pharmacovigilance

Modern operations, experiences and technology platforms to streamline safety process cycle times and integrate safety compliance into contact centers.

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Clinical data management

Process automation and comprehensive, scalable data management platform services with built-in transition, quality control and assurance.

Medical writing and publishing

Cognizant delivers scientifically accurate and compliant medical document writing using our teams of doctors, PhDs and life science postgraduates.

Biostatistics and statistical programming

Cognizant delivers end-to-end biostatistics services from statistical analysis and planning to preparation for clinical study submissions globally.

Complaints management

An integrated sales, service and complaint handling solution that increases customer reach, improves customer satisfaction and ensures compliance.

Cognizant digital order management

Optimize the ordering experience and operations through our modern end-to-end order management platform that lowers costs and increases efficiency.

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Horizontal offerings
Intelligent automation services

Get your business future-ready with industry-aligned IT and process automation solutions.

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Cognizant Neuro® Business Processes

Simplify and accelerate automation adoption, integrate and orchestrate resources and see returns faster.

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Finance and accounting

Generate new business value from finance and accounting.

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Omnichannel customer care

Deliver the intuitive experiences customers demand.

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Marketing operations

Increase speed, efficiency and insights; get better marketing ROI.

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Business ops to accelerate scale

Grow digitally native scale-ups and new revenue streams at the speed of ideas.

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Employee experience enterprise services

Find out how you can deliver persona-based employee experiences at scale.

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<h3>Insights</h3>
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Impact of generative AI on life sciences

Cognizant discusses generative AI’s role in new drug development

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4 ways clinical development will improve with gen AI

By changing their approach to clinical development with generative AI, life sciences companies can realize exponential revenue opportunities and offer renewed hope to patients.

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Cognizant recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s Clinical Data Management PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025
Cognizant recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s Clinical Data Management PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

Cognizant's end-to-end capabilities, strengthened by specialized AI agents that drive automation across data capture, patient profile completion, and discrepancy detection set us apart from the competition.

Read the report View analyst quote

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Explore additional business process services

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Explore our modern business process services
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Speed your adoption of AI and Automation using our pre-configured solutions for business processes
AI Training Data Services
Fast-track AI models from concept to value
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Join our team

Empower your career and future-proof your skills while you help the world’s most influential companies, including marquee Global 2000 clients and Silicon Valley heavy hitters, win with intuition. Join the industry leader.

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<h3>Leadership</h3>
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Darpan Ahuja

Vice President, Life Sciences Digital Operations

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Nitin Raizada

Vice President and Head, Global Life Sciences Consulting

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Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.

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