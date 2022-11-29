Skip to main content Skip to footer
Cognizant Agent Foundry: Transforming operations, at scale

Enterprises feel intense pressure to achieve real value from AI, but current approaches are slow, risky and expensive. Cognizant’s Agent Foundry offers leaders a ready-made, governed path to advance business process agentification from pilot to production.
Cognizant Agent Foundry is an enterprise-grade agent development framework for designing, deploying and scaling autonomous AI agents that transform business operations. Built on our IP-ready reusable assets and easily integrated with leading partner ecosystems, Agent Foundry empowers organizations to move beyond pilots and into production with confidence.
Whether you're reimagining customer service, streamlining compliance or accelerating product innovation, Agent Foundry provides the tools, templates and governance to make agentic AI real—at scale.

Accelerate time to results

Drive productivity, decision velocity and cost efficiency across every function.

Faster AI delivery

Prebuilt agent templates and reusable libraries reduce time-to-value.

Enterprise-grade architecture

Built for scale, security and compliance with frameworks like GDPR, HIPAA and the EU AI Act.

Composable & interoperable

Integrates seamlessly with your existing systems (ERP, CRM, cloud platforms).

Persona-driven UX

Adaptive interfaces tailored to business roles and workflows.

Responsible AI by design

Embedded governance, human oversight and closed-loop learning.

Horizontal and vertical solutions

Combining our technology strength and deep industry expertise.

The Cognizant Agent Foundry journey

Discover

Map current processes and identify agentification opportunities using Cognizant’s business process mining solution.

magnifying lens inside a circle
Design

Define agent roles, validate multi-agent frameworks and plan change management.

A notepad with checlist and a pencil sign
Build

Develop and deploy agents using reusable components and integrate with enterprise systems.

A round globe at centre connected to 3 more globes at equal angles and circular lines around it
Scale

Expand across functions and geographies with built-in governance, observability and ROI tracking.

Growing chart bars rising up

Solution examples across business domains and industries

Sales and marketing
  • Content creation
  • Sales enablement
  • Proposal writing
  • Campaign management
Recruiting
  • Talent acquisition
  • Sourcing
  • Onboarding
Legal
  • Contract writing
  • Templatization
  • Paralegal activities
  • Legal research
Customer service
  • Lead generation
  • Service desk
  • Outbound sales
  • Quality assurance
Healthcare
  • Claims processing
  • Medical billing
  • Prior authorization
  • Medical code extraction
Financial services
  • KYC management
  • Account management
  • Compliance
  • Regulatory reporting
Insurance
  • Underwriting
  • Claims adjudication
  • Risk assessment
  • Fraud detection
Telecom
  • Customer service
  • Virtual network management
  • Content generation
  • Plan shopper

Real-world impact – Agent Foundry in action

Automated over 50% of post-purchase retail interactions, cutting order processing time by half.
Reduced compliance review cycles from 4 weeks to 4 minutes, saving £11M over 3 years.
Achieved 90% triage accuracy and 75% FTE reduction in grievance handling.

Get started with Cognizant Agent Foundry

Reimagine business processes with AI agents built for scale, security and speed. Engage our experts to map opportunities, run a proof-of-value and launch your first production deployment—fast.