<h3>Turning unlimited potential into tangible value</h3> <p>As generative AI unveils a world of possibilities, it also introduces new risks and intricacies that can be challenging to navigate.</p> <p>To help clients harness the power of AI without getting lost in complexity, we've developed a simple approach.</p> <p>Our AI business accelerators combine high-impact applications of generative AI with automation and industry-specific process expertise into plug-and-play solutions with impactful results.<br> </p> <p>Learn more about our <a href="/content/dam/connectedassets/cognizant-global-marketing/marketing-channels/cognizant-dotcom/en_us/services/documents/cognizant-ai-business-accelerators-for-operations.pdf" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">AI business accelerators for operations</a>.</p>