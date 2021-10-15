AI BUSINESS ACCELERATORS
- Personalized experiences
- Insights in moments
- Improved productivity, process efficiencies
- Increased business acceleration, revenues
Personalized experiences
Our AI business accelerators can help your operations find new insights from locked-in untouchable data and deliver what your customers are looking for, fast, as well as provide new experiences for customers and employees that drive deeper, longer-lasting engagement.
- 80% increase in self-servicing using gen AI
- 50% faster new-employee onboarding
- 40% higher customer and employee satisfaction
Insights in moments
Quickly synthesize vast amounts of information and accurately extract meaningful insights that can drive better decisioning and speed-up operations for business leaders and field specialists alike.
- 75% faster content creation
- 70% increase in speed of content analysis, processing and summarization
- 50% faster medical records summarization
Improved productivity, process efficiencies
Reset the standards for productivity and efficiency—from cutting call handling and claims processing times to generating personalized content to improving business operations.
- 70% reduction in human intervention
- 60% higher process efficiency
- 50% reduction in average handling time (AHT)
Increased business acceleration, revenues
Reach new target clients for sales and marketing, scale operations to boost revenues and generate new business markets.
- 50% increase in processing speed to scale fast
- 10X improvement in business activation
- 40% cost savings
Take the first step
Please share some information about yourself and we’ll reach out to explore how we can put our AI business accelerators to work for you.