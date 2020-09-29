Business Process Services

<h3>Modern AI-integrated business operations</h3> <h5>The playbook for growth is being rewritten. We believe the future belongs to the modern enterprise that embraces AI-integrated business operations—a business that can anticipate and act instantly to boldly seize opportunities amid rapid change.</h5> <h5>We help clients rethink how they create value, innovate and grow by combining manufacturing business and process expertise with intelligent digital platforms to optimize business operations.</h5>
<h3>Business outcomes and strong ROI</h3>
64%
Reduction in warranty cycle time
43%
Truck roll reduction through predictive maintenance
47%
Reduction in cost to serve
90+%
Straight through orders processed through GenAI
Manufacturing BPS and automation services
<h3>Featured work</h3> <p>Our solutions help solve big challenges and grow businesses.</p>
<h3>Latest thinking</h3>
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