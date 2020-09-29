  1. Industries title Industry & Digital Expertise | Cognizant
  2. Manufacturing title Manufacturing IT Services & Technology Solutions | Cognizant
Business Process Services
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MODERN OPERATIONS FOR MANUFACTURING

Improve speed and quality using AI

We help manufacturing companies accelerate production, increase efficiency and improve quality with AI-integrated solutions, data and human ingenuity that fuel growth.
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<h3>Modern AI-integrated business operations</h3> <h5>The playbook for growth is being rewritten. We believe the future belongs to the modern enterprise that embraces AI-integrated business operations—a business that can anticipate and act instantly to boldly seize opportunities amid rapid change.</h5> <h5>We help clients rethink how they create value, innovate and grow by combining manufacturing business and process expertise with intelligent digital platforms to optimize business operations.</h5>
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<h3>Business outcomes and strong ROI</h3>

64%

Reduction in warranty cycle time

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43%

Truck roll reduction through predictive maintenance

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47%

Reduction in cost to serve

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90+%

Straight through orders processed through GenAI

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Artificial Intelligence icon

Future-ready processes, insights and innovation

As leaders in next-gen business process services and automation solutions, we partner with our clients to build modern operations that are fast, efficient, human-centered—and help them achieve a competitive advantage.

We use technology, data and digital disruptor plays, as well as new commercial models and co-innovation to deliver higher productivity, increased revenue and intuitive experiences for customers and employees.

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Rising above uncertainty

The ability to strategically reduce costs and invest in new revenue streams is extremely valuable in volatile times.

The implementation of modern operations enables businesses to act with insight and speed—predicting trends, identifying new growth areas and balancing efficiency with innovation.

By modernizing business operations, your organization can anticipate the steps needed to accelerate growth and scale.

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Manufacturing BPS and automation services

  • Solutions
  • Horizontal offerings
Solutions
Supply chain management

We provide end-to-end supply chain support, including PO and quotation management, strategic sourcing, contract oversight, spend management, tail spend control and MDM.

Manufacturing and plant operations support

We deliver streamlined operations through production planning, manufacturing documentation (EBOM/MBOM) and warehouse management.

Sales and distribution management

Demand forecasting, customer invoicing and billing, order management, dealer management and support, and integrated sales coordination to manage customer orders efficiently.

After-sales service

We provide end-to-end customer support through warranty administration, field service coordination, claims processing, service contracts and parts management.

Horizontal offerings
Intelligent automation services

Get your business future-ready with industry-aligned IT and process automation solutions.

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Cognizant Neuro® Business Processes

Simplify and accelerate automation adoption, integrate and orchestrate resources and see returns faster.

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Finance and accounting

Generate new business value from finance and accounting.

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Omnichannel customer care

Deliver the intuitive experiences customers demand.

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Marketing operations

Increase speed, efficiency and insights; get better marketing ROI.

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Business ops to accelerate scale

Grow digitally native scale-ups and new revenue streams at the speed of ideas.

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Employee experience enterprise services

Find out how you can deliver persona-based employee experiences at scale.

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<h3>Featured work</h3> <p>Our solutions help solve big challenges and grow businesses.</p>

LIFE SCIENCES

RCM process nets $11.3M for manufacturer

An end-to-end revenue cycle management solution transforms the claims process to improve accuracy, accelerate cash flow and improve working capital utilization.

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MANUFACTURING

IPA yields 4X ROI for client

Automation delivers improved customer service and greater business flexibility while saving time and reducing costs.

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<h3>Latest thinking</h3>
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Manufacturers must innovate despite uncertainty

Exploring new business models is a crucial step for the industry—even in challenging times.

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Three ways gen AI is already changing manufacturing

By getting a real and rational look at where generative AI is at work today, manufacturers can better see where it will produce the best results for them.

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How manufacturers can balance the sustainability equation

To become future-ready, manufacturers need to focus on data strategies, rich customer experiences, workforce upskilling and action-backed sustainability goals.

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Modern Business Operations
Explore our modern business operations
AI business accelerators
Speed your adoption of AI and Automation using our pre-configured solutions for business operations
AI Model Training Data Services
Identify the right AI opportunities, prepare high-quality data, and train, validate, build and deploy models with human oversight
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Join our team

Empower your career and future-proof your skills while you help the world’s most influential companies, including marquee Global 2000 clients and Silicon Valley heavy hitters, win with intuition. Join the industry leader.

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Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.

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