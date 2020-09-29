<h3><span class="text-regular">Cognizant helps transform OEMs, suppliers, dealers and automotive finance companies into modern enterprises creating exceptional vehicles and experiences leveraging human-centered design, data driven intelligence and at-scale automotive digital solutions.</span></h3>
DRIVEN BY RESULTS
<h3>Experience makes a difference.</h3> <p>We solve the automotive industry’s biggest challenges. We’re ready for yours.</p>
OUR SOLUTIONS, SERVICES AND CAPABILITIES
<h3>A wide range of automotive digital solutions to speed products to market.</h3>
VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY
ENTERPRISE TECHNOLOGY
CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE
Digital marketing
Enhance your marketing efforts with creative content and asset management. Our global digital content factory provides scale, efficiencies, economies of cost and speed to market. And our digital asset management platform enables you to store, manage and securely access marketing collateral, giving you the flexibility and security for a large and distributed user base.
Customer experience
We help OEMs and dealers provide a personalized sales and service experience to their customers. Among our solutions: a digital marketing platform that automates and streamlines vehicle sales management and improves the customer experience. Our campaign management and analytics solutions help determine where consumers are in the buying journey and generate targeted offers to convert the sale.
BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE
<h3>Recently published insights</h3>
PRESS ROOM
<h3>In the news</h3>
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Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.
Let’s talk about how automotive digital solutions can work for your business.