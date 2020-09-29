Cybersecurity

Cognizant works with automotive enterprises around the world and has over two decades of experience in the security space. Many of our end-to-end security solutions leverage leading cloud platforms from our partners at AWS, Google and Microsoft. They provide a 360-degree view of your organization’s security ecosystem and holistically safeguard operations, factory floor and supply chain processes.

Cognizant Mobility

Automakers and suppliers must also ensure their vehicles and subsystems remain safe from cyberattack, now and in the future. That’s where Cognizant Mobility comes in. Our team of auto and security experts works constantly on solutions designed to ensure the security of vehicles and to protect against threats to electronic subsystems and parts. Based on the experience of our security experts and best practices, Cognizant’s services include the following:

Penetration Testing: Embedded, cloud and operational technology

Vulnerability Scan

Defense against replay attacks

Defense against fuzzing

Defense against message injection

Defense against sniffing and spoofing

Learn more

Hardware-Based Security

The importance of hardware-based security increases dramatically due to today’s highly automated driving systems. Automakers who do not protect their control units cryptographically are putting themselves and their customers at risk. At Cognizant, our security experts leverage hardware, the cloud and their skills based on a mastery of the entire cryptography chain.

Learn more