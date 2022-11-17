Wealth Management
Targeted solutions
Smart packaged solutions to transform for the digital age.
Additional capabilities
Gain the benefits of a core platform
Modernizing core operating platforms is a critical first step in digital transformation. Your organization gains improved decision support for the front office as well as functions such as credit, compliance and risk. Improve straight through processing (STP) rates and operational efficiencies. Most important, the streamlined, enriched data supply chain becomes a foundation for transforming client and advisor experience and leveraging analytics and AI.
Cognizant Core Platform Modernization includes:
- Design of front-to-back business architecture
- Review and reengineering of core business processes
- Identification of gaps and customization needs
- Rollout of the operating platform, including migration of data to the target platform and change management
Improve and automate the middle office
The middle office is your opportunity to drive process standards, client self-service and automation.
Cognizant Middle Office Automation offerings include:
- Process management
- Technology assessments and recommendations, including workflow, CRM, case management and document management
- Robotic process automation (RPA)
- Assessment of legacy risk and compliance processes to improve client SLAs and overall costs to serve
Provide holistic advice, optimal CX
Support day-in-life of your financial advisors and their clients. Cognizant Advisor Workstation and Client Portal Redesign provides optimal experience and improved SLAs, adoption and performance. Our teams analyze processes, information sharing and collaboration needs across front, middle and back offices.
Cognizant Advisor Workstation and Client Portal Redesign offerings include:
- Client and advisor research, experience design, prototyping
- Functional assessment for workstation and portal capabilities based on business model, personas, omnichannel needs
- Features and roadmap creation for new experiences
Shape a business architecture that delivers value
With global standards for processes and performance, your firm can optimize advisor productivity and customer experience, and better evaluate technology solutions. You can also drive revenues with new wealth management products.
Cognizant Front Office Target Operating Model includes:
- Standard approach to engage with leaders in booking centers
- Detailed local assessments (“pain points”)
- Aggregate findings
- Global recommendations and local operating model “playbooks”
- Roadmap and detailed priorities to move from planning to execution
Deepen customer context and predictive analytics
With AI-enabled advice and service delivery, your organization can incorporate systems of engagement data with systems of record, such as custodial and transaction data. The result is greater insight into your clients and more personalized advice.
Cognizant AI-Enabled Advice and Service Delivery includes:
- Client and advisor research across wealth management segments
- Data relationships and model building to address specific business needs
- Insights to action modeling for advice and service delivery across front, middle and back office
