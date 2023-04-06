TriZetto Healthcare Products / Business Process-as-a-Service

Increase revenue with better compliance

A top notch compliance program can do more than just help you avoid trouble; a properly administered compliance program can increase plan revenue by boosting star ratings, HEDIS scores and other measures of success, drive new business models and contribute to membership growth.

Cognizant’s healthcare BPaaS team includes an independent compliance and audit services department, governed by a compliance committee and chief compliance officer, dedicated to keeping you in front of regulatory and operational requirements. Services include: