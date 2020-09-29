  1. Industries title Industry & Digital Expertise | Cognizant
  2. Insurance title Insurance Digital Transformation | Cognizant
Next-gen Retirement and Pension Administration Solutions
Contact
A smiling woman holding a tablet in hand

MISSION-DRIVEN, FUTURE-READY

Future-proof your pension and retirement solutions

Retire legacy systems and modernize retirement ops

Cognizant’s digital retirement solutions are designed to help you gain operational agility and advanced digital capabilities while minimizing disruption.

Watch video

data-xy-axis-lg:60% 50%; data-xy-axis-md:70% 50%; data-xy-axis-sm:70% 50%
<h3>Modernize your member-first mission</h3> <p>For the pension and retirement industry, evolving regulations, shifting demographics and the demand for personalized digital experiences are creating both unprecedented challenges and opportunities.&nbsp;</p> <p>Cognizant modernizes legacy systems to address this with a future-ready AI-based pension administration system that puts member experiences first.</p>
Enhance experiences

Deliver personalized, intuitive and seamless digital experiences that meet the expectations of today's members and participants.

Improve operational efficiency

Automate processes, reduce manual intervention and lower administrative costs through intelligent workflows and modern platforms.

Drive growth and retention

Attract and retain members with innovative products and services tailored to their evolving needs.

style
Background Primary
label
Overview
id
#spy-overview

Segments

People discussing paperwork with a tablet at home
Pension funds

Automate workflows, real-time analytics, compliance and security for public and corporate pension plans leveraging Cognizant’s customizable, scalable and simple to use platform.

Learn more

Couples reviewing financial papers with a laptop
Retirement plans

Empower your members with intuitive digital tools and personalized insights to confidently plan for a secure retirement using defined contribution/401k plans and financial wellness solutions.

style
Background White
label
Segments
id
#spy-segments
<h3>Solutions</h3>
Pension administration platforms

Modernize your core administration systems to improve efficiency, reduce costs and enhance flexibility.

Defined contribution plans
Reimagine legacy platforms as adaptable, participant‑first ecosystems that power growth, support regulatory change and deliver modern digital experiences.
Retirement planning and financial wellness tools
Seamlessly coexists with legacy payroll, CRM, imaging and document systems while drag-and-drop workflows help adapt processes without coding.
Regulatory and compliance solutions
Stay ahead of evolving regulations with our automated compliance and reporting solutions.
Data analytics
Gain a deeper understanding of your members' needs and behaviors—as well as the health of the retirement plan—to drive engagement and improve outcomes.
style
Background Lightest Gray
label
Solutions
id
#spy-solutions
<h3>Building momentum: The path to confident AI adoption</h3> <p>By addressing weaknesses and capitalizing on strengths, businesses can prepare for the next wave of gen AI adoption.</p>
Learn more
Background Image
Background Style
object-fit-cover,object-position-left-top
style
Background Primary
<h3><b>Offerings</b></h3>
Digital transformation and modernization

Cognizant helps you migrate from legacy systems to modern, cloud-native platforms that are agile, scalable and secure.

AI and machine learning implementation
We leverage the power of AI and data analytics to provide actionable insights, automate decision-making and personalize member engagement.
Customer-centric solutions
Our solutions are designed with the member at the center, ensuring that every interaction is meaningful and valuable.
Platform services
Whether you require consulting, implementation, managed services or support, we provide comprehensive services across the entire technology lifecycle.
Process modernization consulting
We help pension organizations maximize the value of modernization initiatives, tackling retirement plan strategy, operating model, process design and readiness gaps.
Business process operations
We simplify and standardize retirement operations using intelligent automation, delivering efficient, scalable support across the plan lifecycle.
style
Background Transparent
label
Offerings
id
#spy-offerings
An elderly woman leaning against an elderly man
Pension fund’s “third option” boosts customer service

Read more

A woman looking down into her phone
Public pension fund enhances service and agility

Read more

style
Background Lightest Gray
label
Featured work
id
#spy-featuredwork

Leadership

Murali Gopinath
Murali Gopinath

Pension and Retirement Business Lead

Marc Wiznia
Marc Wiznia

Retirement and Pension Consulting Lead Partner

Shekhar Tyagi
Shekhar Tyagi

Principal Pension Product Consultant

style
Background Primary
label
Leadership
id
#spy-leadership

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.

contact-us-iframe
label
Contact us
id
#spy-contactus