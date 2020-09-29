Next-gen Retirement and Pension Administration Solutions
<h3>Modernize your member-first mission</h3> <p>For the pension and retirement industry, evolving regulations, shifting demographics and the demand for personalized digital experiences are creating both unprecedented challenges and opportunities. </p> <p>Cognizant modernizes legacy systems to address this with a future-ready AI-based pension administration system that puts member experiences first.</p>
Segments
<h3>Solutions</h3>
Pension administration platforms
Modernize your core administration systems to improve efficiency, reduce costs and enhance flexibility.
Defined contribution plans
Reimagine legacy platforms as adaptable, participant‑first ecosystems that power growth, support regulatory change and deliver modern digital experiences.
Retirement planning and financial wellness tools
Seamlessly coexists with legacy payroll, CRM, imaging and document systems while drag-and-drop workflows help adapt processes without coding.
Regulatory and compliance solutions
Stay ahead of evolving regulations with our automated compliance and reporting solutions.
Data analytics
Gain a deeper understanding of your members' needs and behaviors—as well as the health of the retirement plan—to drive engagement and improve outcomes.
<h3>Building momentum: The path to confident AI adoption</h3> <p>By addressing weaknesses and capitalizing on strengths, businesses can prepare for the next wave of gen AI adoption.</p>
<h3><b>Offerings</b></h3>
Digital transformation and modernization
Cognizant helps you migrate from legacy systems to modern, cloud-native platforms that are agile, scalable and secure.
AI and machine learning implementation
We leverage the power of AI and data analytics to provide actionable insights, automate decision-making and personalize member engagement.
Customer-centric solutions
Our solutions are designed with the member at the center, ensuring that every interaction is meaningful and valuable.
Platform services
Whether you require consulting, implementation, managed services or support, we provide comprehensive services across the entire technology lifecycle.
Process modernization consulting
We help pension organizations maximize the value of modernization initiatives, tackling retirement plan strategy, operating model, process design and readiness gaps.
Business process operations
We simplify and standardize retirement operations using intelligent automation, delivering efficient, scalable support across the plan lifecycle.
Featured work
Leadership
Take the first step
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.
Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.