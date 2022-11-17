Skip to main content Skip to footer
Capital Markets
Contact

In a rapidly transforming industry and shifting regulatory landscape, how can capital markets firms gain flexibility to chart the right digital future? With transformation strategies tailored to your needs, we deliver solutions that deepen customer loyalty, drive long-term relationships and increase profitability.

DEPTH OF EXPERTISE

The capital markets segments we serve

Asset management

Our teams offer guidance in strategies and innovative solutions to address shifting investor demands.

Wealth management

Strategy and holistic end-to-end solutions for the digital future of investment.

Investment banking

Frameworks and solutions to address efficiency, regulatory and operational issues across the front, middle and back office, for the entire securities value chain.

Market information providers

Our expertise and partnerships enable providers to generate new insights for clients—and to monetize data for new revenue streams.

Exchanges

Enable technology and performance scalability, index operations and investor services.

Explore how modern Business Process Services can help accelerate growth for capital markets clients.

Learn more
DRIVEN BY RESULTS

Evolve your business, operating and technology models.

Our teams partner with you on the strategies and solutions to transform your company.

RESULTS

A global wealth management company

RESULTS

A global wealth management company

used conversational AI to improve customer experience and reduce operating costs.

Learn more
woman looking at her phone and working on her laptop
BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE

Recently published insights

WHITEPAPERS

The future of banking and financial services

Finance will be a seamless part of people’s lives. Are you ready?

View report
smiling child holding future savings

PERSPECTIVES

Countdown to 2021: The end of LIBOR

Turn a logistical headache into an opportunity to modernize.

View Perspectives
coins

PERSPECTIVES

Next steps for private equity firms to stay competitive

Ramp up the three As in technology: AI, analytics and automation.

View Perspectives
businessmen talking
PRESS ROOM

In the news

See all Cognizant news

Stay on top of what's happening across Cognizant.

CAPITAL MARKETS MANAGEMENT

Leadership

Jerome Dumaine

Vice President, BFS, Global Capital Markets Strategy and Solutions

Headshot of Jerome Dumaine

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.