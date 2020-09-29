Capital Markets

Technology

Application services Software is the alchemy that powers modern businesses. We engineer products that create insights and produce desired outcomes for you. Learn how

App rationalization and modernization While businesses struggle with legacy technologies to become future-ready, our solution increases efficiency, removes technical debt and modernizes applications. Learn more

Quality engineering Build best-in-class engineering and assurance standards, so changes can be made correctly the first time—and released with confidence. Learn more

Cloud transformation We combine cloud solutions, deep industry knowledge and partnerships to migrate, integrate, automate, manage and deliver the outcomes that fuel your innovation and growth. Learn more

Infrastructure and IT operations Today, your infrastructure must predict change. We can help maximize the potential of automation and a software-defined data center, using a business-aligned catalog model. Learn more