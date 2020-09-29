  1. Healthcare title Healthcare
Healthcare Data & AI Services
Contact
Abstract image of a flowing blue wave of light against a dark background, creating a serene and dynamic visual effect

MANAGED SERVICE

Healthcare data and AI services

Empower better, faster decision-making with data and AI

data-xy-axis-lg:90% 10%; data-xy-axis-md:90% 10%; data-xy-axis-sm:90% 10%
<h3><span class="text-primary">Get more from your data with AI</span></h3> <h5 style="text-align: left;"><span class="text-primary">Modern healthcare requires better decision-making. Trusted intelligence with data and AI enables you to outpace dynamic markets and anticipate change—as if on intuition.</span></h5>
style
Background Transparent
label
Overview
Future-ready means AI-ready

Explore the five essential areas to achieve AI mastery in this report based on data and AI research developed in collaboration with The Economist.

Read the interactive report

label
Featured work
Background Image
Background Style
object-fit-cover,object-position-left-25%-top-50%
style
rm vertical padding, Background Fixed, bg content bottom
<h3>Services</h3> <p>Wherever you are on your journey—from aggregating vast points of data to building sophisticated AI models—Cognizant will meet you there. With our innovative offerings, you will harness the power of data and AI to drive faster, predictive and proactive decision-making that reduces costs, raises efficiency and enables you to deliver quality care.</p>
style
Background Transparent, rm bottom padding
label
Services
Generative AI

Partner with a proven leader in responsible generative AI, and gain the intuitive technologies that help you collaborate, innovate and create the results you need to future-proof your business.

Learn more

Data management

Experience the ease of organizing, accessing and deriving insights from your data, empowering your business to make informed decisions while maintaining compliance and safeguarding sensitive information. Trust us to navigate the complexities of data, turning them into opportunities for growth and innovation.

Learn more

Data modernization

Seamlessly migrate legacy systems to a cloud-based architecture, unlocking unparalleled agility and scalability. Stay ahead in the digital landscape with a future-proof data ecosystem, tailored to meet the evolving demands of your business. Cognizant can also help you take advantage of Microsoft Fabric’s end-to-end, SaaS-based analytics solution with our Microsoft Fabric migration services.

Learn more

Business intelligence and visualization
Drive fast, accurate and fact-based decisions from contextual and hyperpersonalized data to get real business results. Cognizant elevates business intelligence (BI) beyond KPIs and dashboards to a world of outcome-oriented decisions by connecting data with AI-augmented BI.
AI

Make AI the foundation for your business, automating everyday tasks and enabling rapid, prescriptive decision-making.

Cognizant operationalizes AI to reliably deliver efficiency, innovation and agility.

Learn more

Data strategy

Wherever you are in your data maturity, we’ll align data strategy with your business outcomes to transform your organization.

Cognizant’s approach to data strategy enables coexistence between data innovation and renovation while reducing risk, insulating client impact and accelerating business value.

style
Background Transparent, rm top padding
<h3>Resources</h3>
abstract lights
Generative AI Handbook

What to know and what actions to take to prepare for an era of exponential innovation.

Learn more

woman working on laptop
Innovations in healthcare technology

Here’s how healthcare organizations can leverage innovation with new and advancing technologies.

Learn more

myQNXT-data-sheet-th
Cognizant’s AI Research Lab augments AI-based decision-making

Our research team is improving data and AI-driven decision-making by creating new methods that integrate various AI types.

Learn more

qnxt-core-admin-ebook-th
Health insurers face the billion-dollar AI question

Implementing gen AI to primarily create better member experiences and personalized services will help payers claim a healthy share of the $1 trillion we found the technology will add to the economy.

Learn more

style
Background Lighter Gray
label
Resources
style
Background Transparent
<h3>Our data and AI partners</h3>
<p>We form partnerships and strategic alliances with world-class organizations to expand our service offerings and deliver comprehensive solutions to clients. Over 85 strategic alliances with world-class companies enable us to provide complete data and AI solutions for your business and IT challenges.</p>
Microsoft partner logo
informatica logo
Google cloud logo
Snowflake logo
Databricks logo
Aws logo
style
Background Transparent
label
Data and AI partners
<h3>Industry accomplishments</h3>
style
Background Lightest Gray, rm bottom padding
label
Industry accomplishments

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s digital healthcare solutions is vast and growing. Our expertise in healthcare IT services enables us to integrate cutting-edge technology seamlessly into your operations.

Let’s talk about how digital healthcare solutions can work for your business.

spy-contact-us-iframe
label
Contact us