The challenge
Siemens Healthineers, a leading medical technology company, was operating a number of globally dispersed customer service centers, using over 20 different solutions to receive customer/engineer inquiries and support calls at a rate of about 15,000 calls per day. A review of existing operations and systems revealed challenges including high CapEx due to fragmented systems and high operational overheads, lower levels of experience available to handle critical device support calls and an increase in business SLA breaches. The company engaged Cognizant to move ahead with a CX transformation to deliver a modern, uniform experience with the highest level of service. Goals for the solution included using AI and virtual agent capabilities to push self-service, providing a platform for all remaining Healthineers customer service centers and delivering an end-to-end digitized customer experience.