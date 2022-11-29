Creating customer interactions that are “Always on. Always in touch.”

The end-to-end CX transformation encompasses a unified omnichannel desktop, delivered globally on an ambitious timeline with a high quality go-live and no negative impact to the business. The benefits of the implementation include a shortened onboarding timeline for new sites—from several months to about six weeks; a rapid shift to remote working via the new platform; an ability to route calls intelligently based on urgency; and a much more resilient IT infrastructure combined with innovations for users. The new Genesys Cloud CX also reduces future operational costs and offers new levels of digitization. Going forward, additional countries and organizations are slated for onboarding. There are also plans to expand the depth of functionality and adoption of technology to harvest further productivity.