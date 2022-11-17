Technology

High-tech Rethink your business We help high-tech companies rethink their business models and plan and implement transformational processes across the product lifecycle. Partner with us to get ahead of the demand curve as well as become nimbler and drive operational efficiency for more profitable growth.

Platform Accelerate digital to scale The race to the next billion users, monetizing content and supporting aggressive growth in new channels has upended the industry. Our teams partner with companies to accelerate digital at scale and to operate more efficiently, and power growth.

Semiconductor Engineered for what's next Chips are at the heart of today's hyperconnected world. We help semiconductor companies accelerate innovation through AI-powered engineering and deep industry expertise, from chip design and validation to manufacturing and enterprise modernization. Learn more