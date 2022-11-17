Technology
PROOF POINTS
Segments we serve
Rethink your business
We help high-tech companies rethink their business models and plan and implement transformational processes across the product lifecycle. Partner with us to get ahead of the demand curve as well as become nimbler and drive operational efficiency for more profitable growth.
Accelerate digital to scale
The race to the next billion users, monetizing content and supporting aggressive growth in new channels has upended the industry. Our teams partner with companies to accelerate digital at scale and to operate more efficiently, and power growth.
Get to market, fast
In the subscription economy, adapting to customer needs is top priority. We partner with software clients and keep the emphasis on speed to market, helping them to launch new revenue models, and accelerate product development and release cycles.
SHOWCASE
Featured work
THOUGHT LEADERSHIP
Latest thinking
PRESS ROOM
In the news
See all Cognizant news
Stay on top of what's happening across Cognizant
TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT
Leadership
Take the first step
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.
Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.