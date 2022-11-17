Skip to main content Skip to footer
Technology
Drive innovation, value and efficiency with insights you can monetize.

Great technology used to be enough. Today data is the heart of businesses in the high-tech manufacturing, software, online and data services sectors. We partner with technology companies to modernize data and create platforms that deliver compelling experiences and operational maturity to unlock greater value.
Process redesign saves $2 million in 18 months

Discover how teamwork and a strategic end-to-end approach helped a cloud-based software leader revamp its AP/AR systems and improve cash flow.

Streamlined documentation turbocharges employees’ process experience

Learn how a software giant refurbished its documentation processes—and ramped up quickly with nearly 1,000 standard operating procedures.

Rethink your business

We help high-tech companies rethink their business models and plan and implement transformational processes across the product lifecycle. Partner with us to get ahead of the demand curve as well as become nimbler and drive operational efficiency for more profitable growth.

Accelerate digital to scale

The race to the next billion users, monetizing content and supporting aggressive growth in new channels has upended the industry. Our teams partner with companies to accelerate digital at scale and to operate more efficiently, and power growth.

Get to market, fast

In the subscription economy, adapting to customer needs is top priority. We partner with software clients and keep the emphasis on speed to market, helping them to launch new revenue models, and accelerate product development and release cycles.

TECHNOLOGY

Tackling customer churn with machine learning and predictive analytics
TECHNOLOGY

Automation reduces a software giant’s license renewal efforts by 80%
Catering to ‘Generation Now’: Make digital connections intelligent, personal and always-on

Discover how Gen Y and Gen Z approach connectivity, content and commerce. Our research uncovers new details on attitudes and expectations.

From chaos to catalyst

Surf the pandemic shockwaves to keep your business relevant.

Operate with agility in an unpredictable marketplace

Cognizant Marketing Operations helps your communications company identify cost-effective approaches for delivering relevant experiences with speed, scale and repeatability.

Stay on top of what's happening across Cognizant

Ajmal Noorani

Markets Leader for Communications, Media & Technology

Tiran Dagan

Chief Digital Officer and Head of Industry Solutions for Communications, Media and Technology

