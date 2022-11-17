  1. Industries title Industry & Digital Expertise | Cognizant
  2. Communications, Media & Technology title Communications, Media & Technology Solutions | Cognizant
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CONNECTED CUSTOMER EXPERIENCES

It all gets down to data

Avasant names Cognizant a leader in High-Tech Industry Digital Services

Learn why Avasant recognized us for bringing top value to the market over the past 12 months.

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Drive innovation, value and efficiency with insights you can monetize

Great technology used to be enough. Today, data is the heart of businesses in the high-tech manufacturing, software, online and data services sectors. We partner with technology companies to modernize data and create platforms that deliver compelling experiences and operational maturity to unlock greater value.
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Join the conversation with Cognizant CMT

Visit our Cognizant Communications, Media and Technology LinkedIn page to get the news on how we’re helping clients shape the future. We invite you to join the conversation to exchange ideas, gain insights and connect with our leaders driving transformation.

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Semiconductor leader fast-tracks connected services, unlocking SDV value

Cognizant helped a global semiconductor leader accelerate a connected services platform by 30%–35%, enabling faster time to market, improved cost efficiency and scalable software-defined vehicle (SDV) innovation.

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Tech powerhouse revamps lab support in three months

After partnering with Cognizant on a 24/7 command center to standardize support, the client saw its first response time drop to 1.77 hours—a 60% improvement.

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Segments we serve

High-tech

Rethink your business

We help high-tech companies rethink their business models and plan and implement transformational processes across the product lifecycle. Partner with us to get ahead of the demand curve as well as become nimbler and drive operational efficiency for more profitable growth.
Platform

Accelerate digital to scale

The race to the next billion users, monetizing content and supporting aggressive growth in new channels has upended the industry. Our teams partner with companies to accelerate digital at scale and to operate more efficiently, and power growth.
Semiconductor

Engineered for what's next

Chips are at the heart of today's hyperconnected world. We help semiconductor companies accelerate innovation through AI-powered engineering and deep industry expertise, from chip design and validation to manufacturing and enterprise modernization.

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Software

Get to market, fast

In the subscription economy, adapting to customer needs is top priority. We partner with software clients and keep the emphasis on speed to market, helping them to launch new revenue models, and accelerate product development and release cycles.
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THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Latest thinking

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Soaring chip demand is reshaping the semiconductor industry

The winners will be those that can manage complexity and coordination across the entire semiconductor value chain.

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Finally, customer centricity gets its close-up

Gen AI plays a major role in enabling product companies to become more customer focused. But it’s only part of the answer.

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It’s on: Gen AI enters the product engineering lifecycle

From ideation through launch, generative AI can introduce levels of productivity to product engineering that businesses can’t ignore.

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Gen AI: The new frontier for US business ingenuity

Our research finds US companies will spend well above the global average on gen AI. Key inhibitors? Talent, infrastructure and rigid business models.

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Why FinOps has never been more important

Managing cloud costs with FinOps has never been more important for hardware and software businesses, as pressure grows to deliver innovation in the most economical way.

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What are the four AI performance imperatives?

Cognizant leaders share their insights on shifts in organizations, experimentation, partnerships and dynamic processes.

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Product innovation playbook

Learn the five areas of innovation that make a difference for software, hardware and platform companies.

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TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT

Leadership

Anurag Sinha

Senior Vice President and Communications, Media and Technology Business Unit Leader

Deepak Sharma - Cognizant
Deepak Sharma

Vice President and Strategic Business Unit Head Technology

Anand Srinivasan - Cognizant
Anand Srinivasan

Senior Vice President, Communications, Platform and SaaS

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Put data and AI to work

Let our team show you how.

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