  1. Industries title Industry & Digital Expertise | Cognizant
  2. Utilities title Utility Technology Solutions and Services | Cognizant
Business Process Services
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MODERN OPERATIONS FOR UTILITIES

Empower operations with AI

We help utility companies provide safe, efficient and reliable energy while minimizing the impact on the environment with AI-integrated solutions, data and human ingenuity.
<h3>Modern AI-integrated utilities operations</h3> <h5>The playbook for growth is being rewritten. We believe the future belongs to the modern enterprise that embraces AI-integrated business operations—a business that can anticipate and act instantly to boldly seize opportunities amid rapid change.</h5> <h5>We help clients rethink how they create value, innovate and grow by combining business and process expertise in utilities with intelligent, digital platforms to optimize business operations.</h5>
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Overview
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Business outcomes and strong ROI

$1M

lower field operation costs

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$2.1M

savings annually

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200%

greater plant efficiency

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20%

back-office savings

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Future-ready processes drive efficiency and innovation

As leaders in next-gen business process services and automation solutions, we partner with our clients to build modern operations that are fast, efficient, human-centered—and help them achieve a competitive advantage.

We use technology, data and digital disruptor plays, as well as new commercial models and co-innovation to deliver higher productivity, increased revenue and intuitive experiences for customers and employees.

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Rising above uncertainty

The ability to strategically reduce costs and invest in new revenue streams is extremely valuable in volatile times.

The implementation of modern operations enables businesses to act with insight and speed—predicting trends, identifying new growth areas and balancing efficiency with innovation.

By modernizing business operations, your organization can anticipate the steps needed to accelerate growth and scale.

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Utilities BPS and automation services

  • Solutions
  • Horizontal offerings
Solutions
Cognizant® Digital After Market Services

Modern aftermarket services optimizing key processes such as request management, field services, spare parts, warranty, reverse logistics and asset monitoring.

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Cognizant® Digital Order Management

Modern operations, experiences and platforms with automation that optimize ordering experiences, lower costs and increase efficiency.

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Enterprise asset management

Modern asset management operations solution that reduces equipment downtime, increases energy production, lowers costs and improves asset utilization.

Cognizant® Digital Workforce Mobility

Modern field operations and digital workplace solution that reduces costs, increases collaboration and simplifies construction work.

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Cognizant® Operations Intelligence Platform

Modern operations platform that provides insights needed to improve decision making, optimize production and reduce costs.

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Cognizant digital meter-to-cash services

Modern meter-to-cash operations services that help eliminate billing errors, reduce unbilled revenue and improve customer service.

Cognizant® UtilityOne Engage

Modern experiences with integrated web, mobile and voice channels that build loyalty while reducing costs.

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Cognizant® UtilityOne Insights

Modern customer management solution that delivers holistic omnichannel experiences and optimizes billing, payment and debt collection.

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Horizontal offerings
Intelligent automation services

Get your business future-ready with industry-aligned IT and process automation solutions.

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Cognizant Neuro® Business Processes

Simplify and accelerate automation adoption, integrate and orchestrate resources and see returns faster.

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Finance and accounting

Generate new business value from finance and accounting.

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Omnichannel customer care

Deliver the intuitive experiences customers demand.

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Marketing operations

Increase speed, efficiency and insights; get better marketing ROI.

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Business ops to accelerate scale

Grow digitally native scale-ups and new revenue streams at the speed of ideas.

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Employee experience enterprise services

Find out how you can deliver persona-based employee experiences at scale.

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<h3>Featured&nbsp;work</h3> <p>Our solutions help solve big challenges and grow businesses.</p>
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OIL & GAS

Reporting system yields 100% accuracy

A leading US petroleum and natural gas exploration and production company is extracting more value with digital hydrocarbon accounting.

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OIL & GAS

Virtual assistant increases CX by 60%

A Norwegian energy provider enhanced its UX, improved self service and reduced IT service desk tickets using a virtual AI-powered assistant with natural language understanding.

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OIL & GAS

Vopak saves 20% back office costs

Royal Vopak is using Oracle ERP cloud to optimize operations, increase agility and improve services.

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OIL & GAS

ERP install saves 65% in ops costs

A new system consolidation roadmap, prioritized after a string of acquisitions, is helping a North American specialty manufacturer save money and streamline processes.

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UTILITIES

Automation fuels productivity

An energy company’s broad vision for automation led it to Cognizant to create an automation Center of Excellence to power business-aligned productivity and cost savings.

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<h3>Insights</h3>
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Utilities can de-risk the future by decoding operational excellence

By fully integrating technology and making continual improvements in talent management, the sector will be set to thrive.

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The future of us: A field guide

In the coming net zero era, businesses must complete their digital transformation, recognize consumers’ new power and act with purpose. We explain how.

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Digital helps critical infrastructure industry meet climate change

Digital technologies can enhance the resilience of critical infrastructure against climate change by improving adaptability. We explain four steps the industry should take.

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Modern Business Operations
Explore our modern business operations
AI business accelerators
Speed your adoption of AI and Automation using our pre-configured solutions for business operations
AI Model Training Data Services
Identify the right AI opportunities, prepare high-quality data, and train, validate, build and deploy models with human oversight
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Join our team

Empower your career and future-proof your skills while you help the world’s most influential companies, including marquee Global 2000 clients and Silicon Valley heavy hitters, win with intuition. Join the industry leader.

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Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.

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