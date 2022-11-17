Utilities
DEPTH OF EXPERTISE
The utilities segments we serve
Electricity
Cognizant’s electric utilities services leverage digital to improve efficiency, reduce costs and increase customer satisfaction.
Gas
We help gas companies find new growth by enhancing the customer experience, improving reliability and optimizing assets.
Explore how modern Business Process Services can help accelerate growth for utilities clients.
DRIVEN BY RESULTS
Our holistic approach transforms companies
We start by pinpointing customer touchpoints, engagement channels and transactions in need of improvement. Then we implement solutions to make the digital transformation successful.
BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE
Recently published insights
PRESS ROOM
In the news
See all Cognizant news
Stay on top of what's happening across Cognizant.
Take the first step
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.
Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.