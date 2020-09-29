<h3><span class="text-regular">Increasing reliance on new energy sources, along with a growing need for more efficiency, requires unprecedented operational agility—and investments in digital solutions for traditional utility operators and new entrants alike.</span></h3>

Cognizant has been identified as a leader across all five quadrants in the "Power and Utilities - Services and Solutions 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Study". Read the report for details on our unique strengths in the utility and power Industry.

Our utilities practice has the industry and digital experience that water utilities need to create new business value with technology solutions.

We help gas companies find new growth by enhancing the customer experience, improving reliability and optimizing assets.

<h4><span class="text-white"><span class="text-regular">Explore how modern Business Process Services can help accelerate growth for utilities clients.</span></span><br> </h4>

increases customer satisfaction scores by 90% with a mobile app providing quick access to...

streamlines its application portfolio and saves up to $23 million in annual operating costs...

<h3>Our holistic approach transforms companies</h3> <p>We start by pinpointing customer touchpoints, engagement channels and transactions in need of improvement. Then we implement utility technology solutions to make the digital transformation successful.</p>

A CDP will enhance the utility customer experience while eliminating the need to replace disparate legacy systems.

Energy based entirely on renewables by 2050 has become a mainstream—but perhaps overly aggressive—goal.

The rapid development of gen AI will transform the nature of work. Stakeholders must act quickly to adopt gen AI and prepare to address both the opportunities and risks.

Drawing on data from 4,000 business leaders globally, including 285 representing utilities, our researchers learned that utility executives will invest in digital transformation in utilities to unlock future growth. Find out how new capabilities can help utility companies double their revenue by 2023.

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Take the first step towards digital transformation in utilities

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how utility technology solutions can work for your business.