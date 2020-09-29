<h3><span class="text-regular">Increasing reliance on new energy sources, along with a growing need for more efficiency, requires unprecedented operational agility—and investments in digital solutions for traditional utility operators and new entrants alike.</span></h3>
DEPTH OF EXPERTISE
<h3>The utilities segments we serve</h3>
Electricity
Cognizant’s electric utilities services leverage digital transformation to improve efficiency, reduce costs and increase customer satisfaction.
Gas
We help gas companies find new growth by enhancing the customer experience, improving reliability and optimizing assets.
<h4><span class="text-white"><span class="text-regular">Explore how modern Business Process Services can help accelerate growth for utilities clients.</span></span><br> </h4>
DRIVEN BY RESULTS
<h3>Our holistic approach transforms companies</h3> <p>We start by pinpointing customer touchpoints, engagement channels and transactions in need of improvement. Then we implement utility technology solutions to make the digital transformation successful.</p>
BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE
<h3>Recently published insights</h3>
PRESS ROOM
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Take the first step towards digital transformation in utilities
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.
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