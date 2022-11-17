Skip to main content Skip to footer
Logistics Providers
The changing face of logistics

Third- and fourth-party logistics companies face a changing environment and an evolving relationship with shippers around the world. We specialize in digital solutions that help providers meet the high expectations for transparency that customers demand from their logistics partners.
PROOF POINT
Automation increases efficiency and agility

Danzas—a logistics and freight-forwarding provider in the United Arab Emirates—migrated its ERP systems to Oracle Cloud, and reduced revenue leakage and improved controls by automating manual processes.

image of a ship
TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS ECOSYSTEM

Targeted solutions

Digital solutions that help providers prepare for growth.

Outbound logistics solutions

Turn your outbound logistics processes into a source of competitive advantage.

Fleet and asset management

Tap our business and digital expertise for leading solutions from SAP, Oracle, Red Prairie and specialty suppliers providing supply chain visibility, transportation management, warehouse management and more.

Analytics for logistics

Our solution accepts a vast range of inputs and produces supply chain metrics aimed at helping business users plan their logistics operations more effectively.

Pickup and delivery process visibility

Better manage on-time performance and improve customer service. Our offerings include real-time visibility into pickup and delivery of cargo and parcels.

Digital tolling solution

Leverage the latest digital technology to provide real-time planning and routing for vehicles in transit.*

 

*Digital tolling solution: Photo courtesy David C. Sullivan of Elizabeth River Crossings OpCo, LLC.
SHOWCASE

Featured work

TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS

Cloud migration optimizes ERC data performance
TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS

Data analytics optimizes transportation equipment utilization
TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS

Data mining for efficient mining operations
THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Latest thinking

The future of transportation & logistics

The future offers a world of opportunities, but the transformation in T&amp;L will require substantial steps and boldness.

Decision-making: The new frontier for automation

Decision process automation is a practical strategy to improve enterprise operations, enabling faster responses to rapidly changing conditions and identifying options for action.

Becoming a software-centric business: Best path forward in an uncertain world

Innovating in a post-pandemic world will pose new challenges—from unpredictable shifts in customer behavior to development teams that work from home.

Making Industry 4.0 real

This guide lights a path to achieving digital transformation in manufacturing, from resolving organizational challenges to unleashing human abilities.

TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS MANAGEMENT

Leadership

Aditya Pathak

VP and Head of Automotive, Transportation and Logistics

