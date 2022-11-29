Skip to main content Skip to footer
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@230ae3f9" Careers
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@69891d9f" News
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@558c988f" Events
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@7370373b" Investors
Modernize with AI
Contact

Unlock the context trapped in your legacy core 

Real AI value depends on the data that drives context—it needs applications that capture the right information, in the right structure, at the right moments. To leverage new AI-native solutions—from generative copilots to autonomous decision agents—companies must unlock the rich context that is currently confined in siloed legacy applications. 
Modernizing to cloud-native, scalable and well-governed systems is the critical foundation for AI-native speed and impact
Read more
null

Explore our solutions

Our experts combine industry- and process-specific expertise with deep engineering know-how and the latest AI capabilities to help you accelerate transformation and unleash the power of context across your enterprise. Enabling your business to run smarter, move faster—and lead.
Cognizant Skygrade

Modernize applications to cloud-native

Cognizant Ignition™

Transform your data for intelligence-powered business

Cognizant Neuro IT Ops

Optimize IT service operations

Resilient IT Operations

Eliminate errors and downtime with agentic AI

Cognizant Flowsource

Innovate faster with AI-driven engineering

Outcomes we've delivered

BANKING

Accelerated legacy card management modernization by 50%

BANKING

Accelerated legacy card management modernization by 50%

We worked with our client to automate 250+ business flows using Cognizant® Flowsource™, enabling 75% accurate business rule extraction and significantly reducing developer documentation effort.

A female looking at her monitor screen.

BANKING

Accelerated time to market by 2x

BANKING

Accelerated time to market by 2x

We drove the adoption of a product-led engineering model, enabling rapid MVP launches from months to weeks and accelerating value creation across core banking transformation, unlocking $10.5M in value.

Aerial view of skyscrapers.

MEDIA AND ENTERTAINMENT

Enhanced customer experience while lowering IT spend by 35%

MEDIA AND ENTERTAINMENT

Enhanced customer experience while lowering IT spend by 35%

We modernized a legacy streaming platform using Flowsource™ and Neuro® IT Operations, enabling $24M revenue growth and a 16% boost in developer productivity.

A young man looking at movie catalog on his laptop.

RETAIL

Boosted order-processing capacity by 5x

RETAIL

Boosted order-processing capacity by 5x

We helped reimagine a mainframe-based order management system using Skygrade™, enabling 40% faster time-to-market and accelerating supply chain processes by 30%.

A mobile phone scanning over a handheld POS device.
Cognizant named as a Leader in the Everest Group Application Development Services for AI Applications PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

This recognition reflects our comprehensive AI led software engineering and consulting capabilities, strong domain integration and sustained investments in building reusable IP, partner ecosystems that have been proven through successful client engagements—entailing end-to-end complex digital transformation initiatives across industry verticals.

Know more
peak-matrix-badge
Cognizant named as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Custom Software Development Services

We believe this recognition reflects our strength in AI-native digital engineering to accelerate business value for our clients. We combine deep industry expertise with an ISO-certified responsible AI framework to deliver ethical, scalable and outcome-driven innovation to our global clients.

View the report on Gartner.com
Gartner logo
Cognizant recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s Peak Matrix for Application Transformation Services for AI-enablement 2025
An abstract image light streaks
Cognizant advanced to Leader in Forrester Wave for Application Modernization and Multi-cloud Managed Services, Q1 2025
Forrester Group

Modernize what’s blocking AI value

If your data and process signals live inside outdated applications, AI can’t learn from them, and results will stay superficial. Our experts can help you unlock context fast, modernize intelligently and accelerate measurable impact.

Please enter valid name.
Please enter valid email address.
Please enter valid company name.
Please enter valid contact number.
Please select the region.
Please select the inquiry type.
Please select the sub inquiry type.
Please select the privacy consent checkbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.