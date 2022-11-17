Life Sciences
Medical devices
Implement life sciences technologies, digital strategies and operations to improve product development, speed to market and patient centricity for increased profitability.
Why Cognizant?
Cognizant is uniquely positioned to help life sciences companies face some of the industry’s most pressing challenges. We work with you to develop your vision and turn it into reality, helping you advance science, improve patient outcomes and maximize value.
We’re committed to leading the industry in innovation with a $1 billion investment in gen AI.
Products and platforms
LIFE SCIENCES ECOSYSTEM
Targeted solutions
Smart packaged solutions to transform for the digital age.
Accelerate digital health solutions that are human-centered, driven by evidence and built on agile methods.
Modern business process services can help accelerate growth for life sciences technology clients.
Our informatics services help accelerate drug discovery efforts and improve patient outcomes. Count on us to address the full discovery lifecycle with offerings that include re-engineering and consulting services, lab automation services, biomarker research and knowledge process outsourcing.
Leveraging the latest digital technologies, our services help you automate labor-intensive clinical trial processes and drive efficiencies across the development lifecycle.
Our industry and technology experts help:
- Optimize workflows between upstream and downstream activities
- Integrate platforms and processes for greater agility in the clinical trial process
- Use transaction and outcome-based pricing and funding models to maximize budgets
- Promote more informed and strategic decision-making between partners and stakeholders
In life sciences, staying compliant with global regulations is costly and complicated. Our regulatory compliance solutions help you comply with industry standards. We help with independent validation services and regulatory application development, and our best practices focus on information security management, system validation, and electronic records and signatures.
Ensuring the safety and efficacy of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology products is always a top challenge in life sciences. We prepare your company for any issue, with solutions that help collect and integrate safety data from numerous sources, in real time.
Managing relationships with payers is all about ensuring that their needs are met. Our managed markets solutions help you meet a long list of requirements including negotiated price discounts, formulary maintenance and compliance tracking. We help you manage every detail with strategies and digital technologies that drive efficiencies and lower costs.
Our life sciences manufacturing services—powered by Zenith Technologies and TQS Integration—focus on achieving speed to value, while building long-term strategies that deliver on the promise of manufacturing 4.0. Through automation, MES, cloud, data and digital technology solutions, we support our clients from project conception through to completion, across the entire manufacturing lifecycle. Our end-to-end smart factory solutions enable better connected IT and OT systems and more informed, data-driven decision making—all while adhering to good manufacturing practices (GMP).
Life sciences marketers need to reach numerous audiences and deliver compelling, personalized messages to each of them. Cognizant’s business and technology experts help you target those audiences with the most advanced, innovative strategies and digital technologies.
We assist throughout the full sales and marketing cycle. That includes helping you evaluate your promotional channel options and selecting the best customer relationship management and cloud-based services for your organization.
How we transform organizations like yours
We’re consistently recognized by top industry analysts
Cognizant continues to be recognized as a strong industry leader by the top life sciences industry analysts.
Please visit our Cognizant awards page to learn more.
Latest research
Our partner ecosystem enables tailored solutions
We leverage the 4,850+ product experts in our partner ecosystem to identify and develop the best solutions for your needs, whichever segment you work in.
Take the first step toward leveraging cutting-edge life science technology
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities, including life sciences solutions, is vast and growing.
Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.