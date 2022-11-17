Skip to main content Skip to footer
Life Sciences
Driven by a vision to improve patient outcomes along with pressure to speed time to market, manage costs and navigate regulatory demands, life sciences companies have an urgent need to innovate. Integrating digital transformation into your business strategy drives results and creates a more intelligent, agile and high-performing enterprise.

DEPTH OF EXPERTISE

The life sciences segments we serve

Medical devices

Implement digital strategies and operations to improve product development, speed to market and patient centricity for increased profitability.

Pharmaceuticals and biotech

Take advantage of intelligent digital platforms, cloud, data, automation and AI to develop safer, more effective and affordable drugs and improve patient outcomes.

Explore how modern Business Process Services can help accelerate growth for life sciences clients.

Cognizant named PEAK Matrix® Leader

Everest Group ranked Cognizant a leader in its latest report, the PEAK Matrix® for Life Sciences Operations Service Providers, recognizing our commitment to business modernization.

Everest group
Cognizant acquires TQS Integration.

Together with TQS, we’ll accelerate digital transformation leveraging data to improve overall manufacturing operations.

TQS integration data intelligence
DRIVEN BY RESULTS

Benefit from our approach to transformation.

With digital solutions, we help you deliver better patient outcomes.

RESULTS

A life sciences company

improved efficiency and quality with robotic process automation.

people looking at a tablet

RESULTS

Sensyne COVID-19 app in 16 days

for users to log symptoms and health risks, making every second count.

woman wearing a mask looking at phone

RESULTS

A leading pharmaceuticals company

used AI to accelerate pharma market share analytics.

team meeting

RESULTS

A medical device manufacturer

reengineered and accelerated its revenue cycle.

bar graph on a tablet
Commercialization and brand launches in a post-COVID world

In this roundtable-style video, three industry experts discuss how commercial teams adapted during the pandemic to continue to meet the needs of patients and healthcare providers. Among other topics, they contemplate the potential path that Life Sciences companies will take towards commercialization and brand launches as we begin the transition to a “new normal.” And finally, wrap up with a discussion about how Life Sciences organizations can evolve by embracing workplace diversity, an important societal issue.

Deliver a bespoke HCP journey: Move beyond multi-channel engagement

Learn how leaders in pharma deliver digital engagement and outpace the competition through customer experiences fueled by data and customer insights.

LIFE SCIENCES ECOSYSTEM

Targeted solutions

Smart packaged solutions to transform for the digital age.

Our informatics services help accelerate drug discovery efforts and improve patient outcomes. Count on us to address the full discovery lifecycle with offerings that include re-engineering and consulting services, lab automation services, biomarker research and knowledge process outsourcing.

Leveraging the latest digital technologies, our services help you automate labor-intensive clinical trial processes and drive efficiencies across the development lifecycle.

Our industry and technology experts help:

  • Optimize workflow between upstream and downstream activities.
  • Integrate platforms and processes for greater agility in the clinical trial process.
  • Use transaction and outcome-based pricing and funding models to maximize budgets. 
  • Promote more informed and strategic decision-making between partners and stakeholders.
In life sciences, staying compliant with global regulations is costly and complicated. Our Regulatory Compliance solutions help you comply with industry standards. We help with independent validation services and regulatory application development, and our best practices focus on information security management, system validation, and electronic records and signatures.

Ensuring the safety and efficacy of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology products is always a top challenge in life sciences. We prepare your company for any issue, with solutions that help collect and integrate safety data from numerous sources, in real time.

Managing relationships with payers is all about ensuring that their needs are met. Our Managed Markets solutions help you meet a long list of requirements including negotiated price discounts, formulary maintenance and compliance tracking. We help you manage every detail with strategies and digital technologies that drive efficiencies and lower costs.

In supply chain management, end-to-end visibility is key. Our framework helps you evaluate the effectiveness of your supply chain, honing in on key performance metrics. Using this data, we help design and implement strategies tailored to your needs.

Our life sciences manufacturing services—powered by Zenith Technologies and TQS Integration—focus on achieving speed to value, while building long-term strategies that deliver on the promise of manufacturing 4.0. Through automation, MES, cloud, data and digital technology solutions, we support our clients from project conception through to completion, across the entire manufacturing lifecycle. Our end-to-end smart factory solutions enable better connected IT and OT systems and more informed, data-driven decision making—all while adhering to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).

Life sciences marketers need to reach numerous audiences and deliver compelling, personalized messages to each of them. Cognizant’s business and technology experts help you target those audiences with the most advanced, innovative strategies and digital technologies.

We assist throughout the full sales and marketing cycle. That includes helping you evaluate your promotional channel options and selecting the best customer relationship management and cloud-based services for your organization.

Products & Platforms

Cognizant Shared Investigator Platform

Accelerate clinical trials with a platform that connects sponsors, sites and technology providers working from any location.

doctor using a tablet
Cognizant Clinical Data Insights

Get new therapies to market faster with a solution that uses data and analytics to accelerate decision-making.

doctor pointing at a monitor
BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE

Recently published insights

COGNIZANTI JOURNAL

Managing people in a pandemic: Lessons from the front lines

Cytiva delivered on surging demand despite COVID-19 lockdowns. The new ways of working will have a lasting, positive effect on the company's ability to serve customers and operate as a team that’s in it, together.

PERSPECTIVES

Four tips to create patient-centric decentralized clinical trials

When designing remote trials, start early and small, and focus not on technology but the specific needs of each patient and each trial.

WHITEPAPERS

The work ahead in life sciences: Cures at the speed of digital

The pandemic intensified the life sciences industry’s urgency to change, with digital technologies shooting from a strategic priority to an operational imperative.

THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Latest thinking

It takes a village to humanize the clinical trial experience

Enabling patient-centric clinical trials requires easing the experience for not only participants, but also for investigators, researchers and sponsors to ensure that trials attract and keep patients engaged.

How life sciences can move to manufacturing 4.0 while meeting market demands

Here are four ways life sciences organizations can quickly and cost-effectively achieve manufacturing 4.0 benefits while still getting treatments to market.

PEAK Matrix® for Veeva Service Providers 2021

Everest Group recently ranked Cognizant as a top leader in its recent PEAK Matrix® for Veeva Service Providers report. The report highlights many of Cognizant’s strengths in this area including our data enrichment and migration capabilities.

Pharmacovigilance and Complaint Management Operations—Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021

Everest Group recently ranked Cognizant as the industry leader in its 2021 Pharmacovigilance and Complaint Management Operations Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment, recognizing our market impact, vision and capabilities.

Client partnership in life sciences digital services

Cognizant was named as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for Life Sciences Digital Services 2021 assessment, highlighting our strong vision and growth strategy, expert thought leadership and long-standing client partnerships across the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries.

Cognizant Shared Investigator Platform

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the clinical trial landscape. Cognizant Shared Investigator Platform (SIP) provides a way forward, enabling sponsors to meet the challenges of the current environment while providing a better trial experience to clinical researchers.

LIFE SCIENCES MANAGEMENT

Leadership

Avi Kulkarni

SVP Life Sciences Strategic Business Unit Head

Gaurav Marya

Strategic Business Unit Head & Business Unit Integration Lead, Life Sciences

Bryan Hill

VP, Digital Health & Innovation, Life Sciences

Pritam Raut

Strategic Business Unit Head & Client Partner

Kavitha Lokesh

VP, Life Sciences

Vyom Bhuta

Strategic Business Unit Head, Life Sciences

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.