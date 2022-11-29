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Empower businesses with AI-powered digital finance and accounting
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Boost business performance with the power of AI

Leading finance and accounting (F&A) organizations can achieve business outcomes amid disruption through adaptive solutions tailored to the business.
A modern F&A organization is enriched through intelligent decision-making, automation of business processes and highly experienced global talent that together deliver agility, scalability and resiliency. Cognizant provides AI-integrated F&A solutions that drive better business decision-making using analytics and insights while enabling rapid technology and process integration from mergers and acquisitions. 

What you could achieve

60%

Improvement in productivity

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85%

Improvement in invoicing timeline

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90%

Reduction in intercompany balances

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20%+

DSO improvement and 55% dispute reduction in QTC

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50%

Faster month-end close in R2R

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AI IN PRACTICE

How we’re applying AI today

We are partnering with visionary businesses to radically improve business operations through innovation and a new level of human and machine collaboration.

FINANCE OPERATIONS

Enabling touchless, intelligent finance at scale

FINANCE OPERATIONS

Enabling touchless, intelligent finance at scale

Powering global, touchless finance operations for a premium automobile manufacturer by automating invoice validation, billing and compliance through intelligent workflows and AI-driven audit. Standardized processing reduces manual effort, improves control and achieves over 90% touchless processing.

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Orchestrate value realization

Cognizant® Digital Finance & Accounting services provides you with modern capabilities and insights the business demands while optimizing your existing investments and integrating key processes, expertise, systems and analytics. From streamlining your workflows to making financial intelligence available on demand, we digitally transform finance and accounting into a value generator for your organization.

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What we deliver

Insight-driven operational excellence

Modern operations with flexible operating models and innovative technology platforms help F&A organizations create new value in today’s changing business environment. 

Accelerated return on investment

Realize the full potential of investments in digital technologies and automation at scale.

Empowered employees

Analytics and intelligence-enabled decision-making provide employees with the time and insights needed for better stakeholder experiences and innovation.

Source to Pay (STP)

Optimize spend with touchless processing and risk-controlled operations.

Quote to Cash (QTC)

Maximize cash flow and customer experience.

Record to Report (RTR)

Strengthen processing accuracy and controls for faster month-end close.

Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A)

Better insights to drive better and accurate planning.

Featured work

Our solutions help solve big challenges and grow businesses.

LOGISTICS & TRANSPORTATION

Streamlining functionality at PostNord

European logistics and delivery company embraces process automation to simplify finance and accounting processes, improve efficiency and speed customer service.

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MANUFACTURING

ERP integration saves $25M

A global water technology company reduced TCO by 50% and improved performance with our business process solution.

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Insights

Future proof finance operations for the AI revolution

HFS and Cognizant talk to finance leaders in the Nordic region to address the AI revolution and macroeconomic changes that they will need to navigate to secure cash flow and keep their businesses healthy and competitive.

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From cost cutting, to cost optimizing

Four ways businesses can ensure their spending decisions meet short- and long-term business goals

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Becoming a finance superhero

How CFOs can meet, and exceed, a new era’s expectations

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Transforming auto finance: Gen AI's path to modernization

Capitalizing on the technology’s benefits starts with an unbiased look at existing core systems. Spoiler alert: It won’t be pretty.

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Cognizant named a Leader in ISG's 2025 Provider Lens™ for Finance and Accounting Outsourcing (FAO) Services

Cognizant has once again gained leadership positions across all four quadrants of Invoice to Pay, Order to Cash(O2C), R2R and Tax Services Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A).

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Finance and Accounting Outsourcing (FAO) Services award 2024 report cover
NelsonHall NEAT evaluation recognizes Cognizant as a Leader in Modernizing Procurement through Digitalization

Named a Leader across all four categories in NelsonHall’s NEAT for Procurement Digitalization, Cognizant is driving smarter sourcing, sharper spend management and seamless operations for global enterprises.

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NelsonHall NEAT leader 2025 - Procurement Transformation logo
NelsonHall names Cognizant a Leader in F&A Transformation in NEAT vendor evaluation

NelsonHall named Cognizant a Leader for our advisory, transformation and operations services across industries. As part of its annual NEAT vendor evaluation, Cognizant reached the Leader quadrant in every category, including F&A Transformation, Analytics, CFO Advisory Services, BPS Services, Transformation, GenAI capabilities and Overall.

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NelsonHall NEAT Leader 2024 - F&A Transformation logo
Cognizant named a Leader in ISG’s 2024 Provider Lens™ for Finance and Accounting Outsourcing (FAO) Services

Cognizant has once again earned a leadership position across all four categories of Procure to Pay, Order to Cash, Record to Report and FP&A.  Congratulations to the team for demonstrating consistency and excellence in the FAO sector.

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Finance and Accounting Outsourcing (FAO) Services award 2024 logo

Explore additional business process services

Modern BPS

Explore our modern business process services

AI business accelerators

Speed your adoption of AI and Automation using our pre-configured solutions for business processes

AI Training Data Services

Fast-track AI models from concept to value

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Join our team

Empower your career and future-proof your skills while you help the world’s most influential companies, including marquee Global 2000 clients and Silicon Valley heavy hitters, win with intuition. Join the industry leader.

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Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.