Payers
Targeted solutions
TriZetto Healthcare Products
Cognizant’s TriZetto Healthcare Products help you drive administrative efficiency, improve quality of care, and improve member and patient experiences.
Cognizant Healthcare Business Process-as-a-service
Reduce costs, optimize processes and improve outcomes with best-in-class software and services delivered in an integrated service model to free up resources and capital so healthcare payers can focus on innovation over administration.
Move your practice forward
Cognizant’s services address the industry trends and market forces that drive business and IT decision-making—from rethinking new business models to enabling digital innovation.
- Consumerism
- Integrated health management
- Health intelligence and analytics
- Operational improvement
- Regulatory compliance
- Investigative services
- Digital transformation
Redirect and refocus valuable resources
Our industry‑specific business process expertise can help you redirect and refocus valuable resources, giving you the financial flexibility required to focus on core competencies and innovate for the future.
- Configuration
- Front-end processing
- Claims administration
- Enrollment
- Billing
- Customer service
- Intelligent process automation
- Global clinical services
- Credentialing
Modernize your infrastructure
We offer the consulting, managed services, resources and capabilities you need to assess, design, build and manage a flexible IT environment.
- Availability services
- Productivity services
- Connectivity services
- Business cloud solutions
- Data management services
- Integrated value management
- Application management
More speed and agility
Increasing agility and speed to generate value could mean migrating systems, upgrading existing applications and hardware or deploying new platforms or other critical services. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of IT and systems integration services.
- Systems integration
- Configuration
- Program management
- Migration
- Requirements
- Portals
- Testing
Drive better outcomes
Get services and solutions that enable you to identify insights, reshape business models and build the infrastructure required to engage consumers and drive better outcomes.
- Digital Strategy
- Digital Experience
- Artificial Intelligence
- Internet of Things
- Intelligent Process Automation
