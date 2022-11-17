Skip to main content Skip to footer
Payers
Cost takeout through automation is paramount to payer success

Improving the speed and accuracy of critical tasks enables payers to deliver high-quality member and provider experiences, reduce costs and free resources to focus on high-value priorities. 
Robotic automation saves over $5 Million

Robotic automation improves speed and accuracy for PacificSource.

2023 Voice of the member survey

Our 2023 Voice of the Member survey of 2,400 health plan members reveals what digital tools and features are most important to them when choosing a health plan.

TriZetto Healthcare Products

Cognizant’s TriZetto Healthcare Products help you drive administrative efficiency, improve quality of care, and improve member and patient experiences.

Cognizant Healthcare Business Process-as-a-service

Reduce costs, optimize processes and improve outcomes with best-in-class software and services delivered in an integrated service model to free up resources and capital so healthcare payers can focus on innovation over administration.

Move your practice forward

Cognizant’s services address the industry trends and market forces that drive business and IT decision-making—from rethinking new business models to enabling digital innovation.

  • Consumerism
  • Integrated health management
  • Health intelligence and analytics
  • Operational improvement
  • Regulatory compliance
  • Investigative services
  • Digital transformation
Redirect and refocus valuable resources

Our industry‑specific business process expertise can help you redirect and refocus valuable resources, giving you the financial flexibility required to focus on core competencies and innovate for the future.

  • Configuration
  • Front-end processing
  • Claims administration
  • Enrollment
  • Billing
  • Customer service
  • Intelligent process automation
  • Global clinical services
  • Credentialing
Modernize your infrastructure

We offer the consulting, managed services, resources and capabilities you need to assess, design, build and manage a flexible IT environment.

  • Availability services
  • Productivity services
  • Connectivity services
  • Business cloud solutions
  • Data management services
  • Integrated value management
  • Application management
More speed and agility

Increasing agility and speed to generate value could mean migrating systems, upgrading existing applications and hardware or deploying new platforms or other critical services. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of IT and systems integration services.

  • Systems integration
  • Configuration
  • Program management
  • Migration
  • Requirements
  • Portals
  • Testing
Drive better outcomes

Get services and solutions that enable you to identify insights, reshape business models and build the infrastructure required to engage consumers and drive better outcomes.

    Modern core administrative platforms critical for future payer success

    Modern core administration systems are the key to getting the most from your data, responding to industry evolution and successfully adopting value-based care and member-centric business and operating models.

    Cognizant emerges as a Leader in PEAK Matrix

    Cognizant named as a Leader in the Everest Healthcare Cloud-based Core Administration Platform Peak Matrix Assessments 2023 for its healthcare core administration platform offerings that provide comprehensive coverage across the healthcare value chain.

    Featured work

    HEALTHCARE

    BPaaS-based claims management platform improves member experiences
    HEALTHCARE

    How AI data analytics supports better patient care
    Latest thinking

    Three ways to boost healthcare in future-ready cities

    Cities must deploy citizen-focused public health initiatives, powered by digital technologies, to meet their future-readiness goals.

    Payers must maximize the price transparency hand they’re dealt

    Payers can now analyze machine-readable files for a competitive edge.

    Emerging regulatory standards are paving the way for a new era

    Unified experiences will be healthcare’s future.

    The complexities of measuring quality in Medicaid care

    Payers must report on a wide group of disparate quality measures to satisfy state requirements for value-based reimbursement.

    Implementing the cornerstones of interoperability

    Privacy and consent: Healthcare payers must take an adaptable approach to enabling new business rules and workflows.

    Taking charge of healthcare change from the core

    Health insurance payers can build on open, flexible and core administrative systems to meet the challenges of reshaping how they do business in the rapidly changing healthcare industry.

    Take the first step

    Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

