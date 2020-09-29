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Manufacturing
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DIGITAL MANUFACTURING SOLUTIONS

Making the transition to digital manufacturing

The Impact of Gen AI in Manufacturing

Gen AI has the potential to revolutionize the industry. Learn how it can enhance CX, improve productivity, reduce costs, and re-imagine every process with our 5-step approach.

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<h3><b><span class="text-regular">Analytics. Automation. Artificial intelligence. Smart factories. Integrated systems. With&nbsp;our digital manufacturing solutions, manufacturers can make business decisions based on real-time contextual data. It’s the biggest opportunity of the age, and we can help you make the transition.</span></b></h3>
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Cognizant and The Manufacturing Institute Marginal Dollar Research

With all the many challenges manufacturers are facing and all the areas they could invest in to solve them, if they had an extra marginal dollar, where would they start?

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DRIVEN BY RESULTS
<h3>Experience makes a difference in manufacturing IT services and solutions.</h3> <p>We solve the manufacturing industry’s biggest challenges. We’re ready for yours.</p>

RESULTS

IT modernization with new SAP S/4HANA Digital Core

RESULTS

IT modernization with new SAP S/4HANA Digital Core

achieves higher levels of manufacturing agility, collaboration and efficiency.

RESULTS

Process redesign simplifies operations, saves costs

RESULTS

Process redesign simplifies operations, saves costs

for a global water technology to the tune of $25 million.

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CONSULTING & SOLUTIONS
<h3>Ensuring optimal results from technology investments and digital programs</h3>
Field services management for industrial manufacturers

Cognizant offers comprehensive solutions to manage the field services operations of manufacturers, ensuring first time right-service provisioning and effective service staff management.

We help our clients transition from traditional equipment selling to a service delivery-based business model enabled by digital technologies. We also have a plug and play offering that provides manufacturers with field services capabilities using Cognizant intellectual property.

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Manufacturing the modern enterprise

Industry 4.0 is ushering in a new era of greater agility, visibility and control across information (OT/IT) systems connecting the physical world of machines, environments and products. Real-time information from previously siloed systems and data help run operations more efficiently, predict failures and provide a safer work environment. Learn how we’re working with clients across products, plants and geographies to drive better business outcomes.

Connected Factories

See how a modular service offering helps visualize continuous insights to cut costs, improve productivity and design next-gen products.

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Cognizant OnePlant™

Pivot your silo-based manufacturing operations to a more integrated framework that can manage new requirements for mass customization.

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REACH compliance framework for chemical manufacturers

iREACH is Cognizant’s proprietary solution to help process manufacturing clients attain compliance with the REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals) regulations of the European Union by building an information base from existing enterprise applications and guiding users through REACH stages with in-built configurable workflows.

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DEPTH OF EXPERTISE
<h3><span class="text-white">The manufacturing segments we serve</span></h3>
Industrial manufacturing
Helping manufacturers of heavy equipment, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R), industrial supplies and automation systems build more connected products and boost the bottom line with our digital and IT solutions.
Process manufacturing
Services for companies in the chemicals, building materials, pulp and paper and mining sectors to streamline processes and gain operational visibility through digital solutions for manufacturing.
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<h4><span class="text-white"><span class="text-regular">Explore how modern Business Process Services can help accelerate growth for manufacturing clients.</span></span><br> </h4>
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BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE
<h3>Recently published insights</h3>
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BLOG

Three ways gen AI is already changing manufacturing

By getting a real and rational look at where generative AI is at work today, manufacturers can better see where it will produce the best results for them.

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EBOOK

Retooling manufacturing for agility and resilience

Leveraging data is the new currency of automation, optimization and profound transformation.

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EBOOK

Challenge your cloud to do more

Cloud is the bridge to becoming a modern business. It provides the foundation for your digital strategy to simplify your infrastructure, improve resilience, accelerate agility and reduce costs.

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THOUGHT LEADERSHIP
<h3>Latest thinking</h3>
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Stepping up the pace

For manufacturing leaders hard hit by COVID-19, here are research-based insights on the best next steps to take.

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Crafting the post-COVID manufacturing enterprise

Modern manufacturers must embrace holistic agility and resilience and democratize access to applications and data.

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Decision making: The new frontier for automation

Decision process automation is a forward-looking, practical strategy to improve enterprise operations

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Making industry 4.0 real

Businesses that plan for and act upon rapid changes in technology and processes have a lot to gain.

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4 ways tech is remolding digital supply chain

Emerging digital technologies are connecting processes, partners, products and services to enhance today’s networked supply chain.

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Cognizant joins Open Manufacturing Alliance

The Open Manufacturing Platform is a global alliance that brings business and technology leaders in the manufacturing industry together to drive innovation at scale across the manufacturing value chain.

Cognizant actively contributes to this alliance with our technology and domain expertise to define open standards and reference architectures as well as develop reference implementations.

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Take the first step with manufacturing digital services

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how manufacturing digital services and IT solutions can work for your business.

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