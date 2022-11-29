Digital Engineering Services

Cognizant brings together global engineering talent, deep industry partnerships, proprietary platforms and a strong record of transformation outcomes. Our ability to integrate AI agents, DevOps automation, platform engineering and full-cycle product development positions us among the leading digital engineering service providers in the U.S. Our nearshore and offshore delivery model helps keep teams close to clients so we can deliver outcomes faster. We operate dedicated studios that help clients ideate, prototype and scale digital transformations.

We also partner with major leaders across hyperscalers, AI model providers, SaaS platforms and modernization toolchains to bring the best of the ecosystem to our clients.