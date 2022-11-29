Digital Engineering Services
Powering business growth with end-to-end
digital engineering
Accelerated delivery and optimized spend with AI-led product and platform engineering
Powered business growth through modern digital engineering
Focus areas of our work
Build cloud-native digital applications using MACH-based architectures that enable modern experiences, run seamlessly across devices and integrate effortlessly across channels. Cognizant® Software Product Development services bring together a unified customer-centric view and omnichannel, modular micro front ends as well as intelligent real-time analytics that power faster, more informed decision-making. With adaptable, resilient platforms and a consistent developer ecosystem, enterprises can significantly reduce complexity, enhance customer focus, accelerate delivery cycles by up to 2x and unlock new revenue streams through continuous digital innovation.
Develop applications that adapt to users, context and shifting market conditions. Cognizant® Agentic AI-Infused Applications use AI agents to enable autonomous decision-making, support self-reliant operations and deliver personalized experiences at scale. We use proven platform capabilities, such as reusable blueprints, MLOps, AI accelerators and responsible AI practices to help organizations adapt swiftly to market changes, scale AI to anticipate customer needs and operate efficiently in dynamic environments.
Upgrade legacy systems into agile, intelligent platforms built for the future. Our AI-led legacy modernization approach applies the Cognizant® Reimagine Applications framework to simplify business processes, reduce technical debt and speed up outcomes using gen AI, automation and deep domain expertise. Our approach also supports early validation, controlled change and scalable modernization with business parity. Organizations achieve 30%–50% cost savings, up to 5x faster delivery, productivity gains and better decisions through automated validation and real-time governance.
Improve software delivery by using AI and automation across the software development lifecycle. Cognizant® Modern Engineering brings together AI-led SDLC practices, project-to-product mindset, cross-functional teams and a unified developer platform. With built-in security and continuous monitoring, organizations can deliver software faster and more reliably, at a lower cost and aligned with business outcomes.
FAQ
Digital engineering services combine modern system architecture, cloud and platform engineering, automation and AI to build and modernize custom software. These services include application development, system integration, automated delivery pipelines and the infusion of agentic AI into applications.
Delivered through product-centric teams, digital engineering services help organizations release changes faster, maintain system stability at scale and reduce accumulated technical debt over time.
Cognizant is a leading digital engineering services provider with deep expertise in full-cycle software development, AI-led modernization and product and platform engineering. Our engineering platforms—Flowsource™, Cognizant Neuro® AI Engineering and Cognizant Skygrade™—help enterprises accelerate delivery, boost productivity and unlock measurable business value. We collaborate with hyperscalers and leading AI-driven coding and modernization tool partners to deliver outcomes with agility and at scale.
We use generative AI, automation and modern engineering practices to transform legacy systems into agile, cloud-ready platforms. This includes business rules extraction, process simplification, enhanced governance and improved delivery velocity—reducing technical debt and enabling future-ready digital operations. Our tool-based business rules extraction, deep domain expertise, requirements engineering and gen AI-driven SDLC serve as key differentiators that streamline modernization, improve accuracy and accelerate delivery.
Our core services include software product development, agentic AI applications, AI-led legacy modernization, modern engineering effectiveness, DevOps and automation, cloud and enterprise engineering and end-to-end platform engineering.
Cognizant brings together global engineering talent, deep industry partnerships, proprietary platforms and a strong record of transformation outcomes. Our ability to integrate AI agents, DevOps automation, platform engineering and full-cycle product development positions us among the leading digital engineering service providers in the U.S. Our nearshore and offshore delivery model helps keep teams close to clients so we can deliver outcomes faster. We operate dedicated studios that help clients ideate, prototype and scale digital transformations.
We also partner with major leaders across hyperscalers, AI model providers, SaaS platforms and modernization toolchains to bring the best of the ecosystem to our clients.
