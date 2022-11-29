Skip to main content Skip to footer
Powering business growth with end-to-end
digital engineering

Businesses today are expected to deliver exceptional digital experiences faster than ever, even as technology evolves, competition intensifies and operating environments grow more complex. Yet legacy systems, fragmented architectures and slow development cycles make it difficult to keep pace—and even harder to innovate.
Cognizant’s digital engineering services help organizations break this cycle by building new digital applications and modernizing existing platforms using generative AI, cloud and automation. We bring together an ecosystem of hyperscalers, technology and AI providers through a proven delivery model that de-risks transformation. We provide hyper-personalized pods that keep enterprises technically evergreen while accelerating delivery and improving customer experiences at scale.

Some results we've delivered

Drove business growth with AI-led
digital engineering

20%–40%

cost reduction
 

Up to 5x

faster modernization

Accelerated delivery and optimized spend with AI-led product and platform engineering

Up to 2x

improvement in time to market

25%–40%

reduction in release failure

Powered business growth through modern digital engineering
Business growth and innovation

New revenue streams and access to new markets unlocked

Higher agility
 

Autonomous decision-making based on dynamic market conditions

Real-time insights
 

Increased revenue, cost savings and competitive advantage

Superior customer experience

Unique and adaptive experiences tailored to customer intent through hyperpersonalization

Real stories, real impact

Increased platform enrollment by 81%

Increased platform enrollment by 81%

Transformed digital education platform by building an AI study-tools chatbot that delivers personalized learning, instant content summaries and interactive experience across 150+ disciplines.

Students in a classroom looking at monitors

Achieved $10.5M in savings

Achieved $10.5M in savings

A product-led engineering model led to 25% productivity improvement, accelerating Idea to MVP by 2x across key core banking functions.

Abstract image of various financial data and graphs in blue lights

Boosted order-processing capacity by 5x

Boosted order-processing capacity by 5x

Transformed retail operations using Cognizant Skygrade to reimagine the mainframe-based order-management system and improved supply-chain processes by 30%.

A smiling woman as a kiosk counter speaking to a cheerful cash lady

Reduced quote time by 70%

Reduced quote time by 70%

Transformed insurance operations by delivering a unified quoting platform that consolidated legacy systems to enhance scalability, improve agent productivity and enable cross-selling.

An male agent with a laptop open is consulting a couple who are sitting across a table

Focus areas of our work

Build cloud-native digital applications using MACH-based architectures that enable modern experiences, run seamlessly across devices and integrate effortlessly across channels. Cognizant® Software Product Development services bring together a unified customer-centric view and omnichannel, modular micro front ends as well as intelligent real-time analytics that power faster, more informed decision-making. With adaptable, resilient platforms and a consistent developer ecosystem, enterprises can significantly reduce complexity, enhance customer focus, accelerate delivery cycles by up to 2x and unlock new revenue streams through continuous digital innovation.

Develop applications that adapt to users, context and shifting market conditions. Cognizant® Agentic AI-Infused Applications use AI agents to enable autonomous decision-making, support self-reliant operations and deliver personalized experiences at scale. We use proven platform capabilities, such as reusable blueprints, MLOps, AI accelerators and responsible AI practices to help organizations adapt swiftly to market changes, scale AI to anticipate customer needs and operate efficiently in dynamic environments.

Upgrade legacy systems into agile, intelligent platforms built for the future. Our AI-led legacy modernization approach applies the Cognizant® Reimagine Applications framework to simplify business processes, reduce technical debt and speed up outcomes using gen AI, automation and deep domain expertise. Our approach also supports early validation, controlled change and scalable modernization with business parity. Organizations achieve 30%–50% cost savings, up to 5x faster delivery, productivity gains and better decisions through automated validation and real-time governance.

Learn more

Improve software delivery by using AI and automation across the software development lifecycle. Cognizant® Modern Engineering brings together AI-led SDLC practices, project-to-product mindset, cross-functional teams and a unified developer platform. With built-in security and continuous monitoring, organizations can deliver software faster and more reliably, at a lower cost and aligned with business outcomes.

Our unique edge

Cognizant’s suite of AI-powered platforms strengthens our digital engineering services by simplifying and future-proofing legacy system modernization, delivering end-to-end efficiency and transformation.

Flowsource

Flowsource™ is our unified, full-stack modern engineering platform—AI-led to accelerate innovation, reduce risks and boost productivity across the SDLC.

Learn more
Cognizant Neuro AI Engineering

Industrialize agentic AI with Cognizant® Neuro® AI Engineering—a full-stack platform that turns scattered pilots into enterprise-grade execution with speed, quality and control.

Learn more
Cognizant Skygrade

Enable scalable cloud transformation, risk mitigation, fast delivery and precise business rule extraction across complex cloud estates with Cognizant® Skygrade™.

Learn more
Cognizant Ignition

Cognizant® Ignition™ automates the full data lifecycle, improving insights, time-to-market and scaling across multi-cloud environments.

Learn more

Latest thinking

BLOG

Transform legacy systems into AI-fueled innovation engines

Learn why legacy modernization is critical for digital transformation, enabling enterprises to innovate faster, reduce technical debt and stay competitive in an evolving technology landscape.

Learn more

RESEARCH

AI’s two-year timeline: Meeting legacy modernization goals

Explore insights from our research on how AI shortens legacy modernization timelines and enables faster, more efficient digital transformation.

Learn more
Streak of light on a highway

WHITE PAPER

Modernize legacy system for AI-led innovation

Discover how AI-led modernization reduces technical debt, accelerates delivery and creates the foundation for next-generation digital products and sustained business growth.

Learn more
Abstract image of a curving walkway with servers on both sides

VIDEO

The modernization imperative

See why legacy modernization is no longer optional. Learn how businesses can embrace automation and AI to drive efficiency, scalability and innovation across digital platforms.

Learn more
Screenshot of three presenters from a video podcast

Partners

Industry recognition

Cognizant named as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Custom Software Development Services

We believe this recognition reflects our strength in AI Native digital engineering to accelerate business value for our clients. We combine deep industry expertise with an ISO-certified responsible AI framework to deliver ethical, scalable and outcome-driven innovation to our global clients.

View the report on Gartner.com
Cognizant named as a Leader in the Everest Group Application Development Services for AI Applications PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

This recognition reflects our comprehensive AI led Software engineering and consulting capabilities, strong domain integration, and sustained investments in building reusable IP, partner ecosystems that have been proven through successful client engagements, entailing end-to-end complex digital transformation initiatives across industry verticals.

Know more
peak-matrix-badge
Cognizant recognized as a Leader in Avasant’s Blockchain Services 2025 RadarView™

Cognizant has been named a Leader in the Avasant Blockchain Services 2025 RadarView™, reflecting our technology-agnostic, multi-cloud approach to blockchain platforms and our ability to deliver solutions across industries. With a 100% conversion rate from proof-of-concept to production in key sectors, Cognizant stands out for its innovation, robust delivery centers, and accelerators like Flowsource and BPaaS.

Our strong partner ecosystem—including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud—ensures clients benefit from the latest advancements. This recognition underscores Cognizant’s commitment to delivering secure, scalable blockchain solutions for clients worldwide.

Know more
AVASANT
2025 GitHub AI Services and Channel Partner of the Year Award

This recognition celebrates Cognizant's excellence in driving adoption and growth through GitHub Copilot, revolutionizing how businesses create, collaborate and succeed. It recognizes those who not only help position GitHub Copilot but also empower clients to harness the full potential of AI-driven development.

GIT Hub
Cognizant recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s Peak Matrix for Application Transformation Services for AI-enablement 2025
An abstract image light streaks
Cognizant sustained its Leader position in Everest Group’s Peak Matrix for Application Management Services 2025
Everest Group
Cognizant named a Leader in Everest Group’s Peak Matrix for Custom Application Development Services 2025
Everest Group
Cognizant advanced to Leader in Forrester Wave for Application Modernization and Multi-cloud Managed Services, Q1 2025
Forrester Group

FAQ

Digital engineering services combine modern system architecture, cloud and platform engineering, automation and AI to build and modernize custom software. These services include application development, system integration, automated delivery pipelines and the infusion of agentic AI into applications.

Delivered through product-centric teams, digital engineering services help organizations release changes faster, maintain system stability at scale and reduce accumulated technical debt over time.

Cognizant is a leading digital engineering services provider with deep expertise in full-cycle software development, AI-led modernization and product and platform engineering. Our engineering platforms—Flowsource™, Cognizant Neuro® AI Engineering and Cognizant Skygrade™—help enterprises accelerate delivery, boost productivity and unlock measurable business value. We collaborate with hyperscalers and leading AI-driven coding and modernization tool partners to deliver outcomes with agility and at scale.

We use generative AI, automation and modern engineering practices to transform legacy systems into agile, cloud-ready platforms. This includes business rules extraction, process simplification, enhanced governance and improved delivery velocity—reducing technical debt and enabling future-ready digital operations. Our tool-based business rules extraction, deep domain expertise, requirements engineering and gen AI-driven SDLC serve as key differentiators that streamline modernization, improve accuracy and accelerate delivery.

Our core services include software product development, agentic AI applications, AI-led legacy modernization, modern engineering effectiveness, DevOps and automation, cloud and enterprise engineering and end-to-end platform engineering.

Cognizant brings together global engineering talent, deep industry partnerships, proprietary platforms and a strong record of transformation outcomes. Our ability to integrate AI agents, DevOps automation, platform engineering and full-cycle product development positions us among the leading digital engineering service providers in the U.S. Our nearshore and offshore delivery model helps keep teams close to clients so we can deliver outcomes faster. We operate dedicated studios that help clients ideate, prototype and scale digital transformations.

We also partner with major leaders across hyperscalers, AI model providers, SaaS platforms and modernization toolchains to bring the best of the ecosystem to our clients.

