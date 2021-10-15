Microsoft Business Group

Modern work

Empowering productivity, anywhere

Empower teams with cutting-edge digital tools and seamless collaboration. Cognizant’s WorkNEXT solutions enhance productivity, enable remote work and create agile workspaces. Transform the way your teams collaborate and thrive in the modern workplace.

Work smarter with Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat and Copilot agents

Embrace the potential of this generative AI assistant to drive positive business outcomes, automate processes, unleash creativity and boost collaboration while maintaining peace of mind with enterprise-grade security and our approach to responsible AI.

Workplace productivity platforms

Enhance the employee experience and fuel collaboration that drives business productivity. Work anywhere securely with information across Exchange, Teams, SharePoint and OneDrive.

Unified endpoint management

Enable BYOD with secure access to corporate data and apps. Redefine how enterprise IT delivers and manages applications, devices and services to users.

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