<h3>Tap into our extensive Microsoft cloud expertise</h3> <p>Cognizant’s Microsoft Business Group (MBG) can help your business thrive in the era of AI with focus, simplicity and scale. As a leading innovator on the Microsoft cloud platforms, Cognizant brings our consultancy, industry experience and expertise to help your business grow.</p> <p>Cognizant delivers enterprise-ready solutions powered by Microsoft 365 <a href="/content/cognizant-dot-com/us/en/services/cloud-solutions/microsoft-business-group/microsoft-copilot.html" target="_self" rel="noopener noreferrer">Copilot</a>, alongside modernization blueprints and intellectual property, ensuring efficient and effective outcomes built on Microsoft’s premier technologies.</p>
<h3>Our partnership with Microsoft</h3>
<p style="text-align: left;"><a href="/us/en/about-cognizant/partners/microsoft.html" target="_self" rel="noopener noreferrer">Learn more about Cognizant’s partnership with Microsoft</a></p>
<h3>Featured work</h3>
<h3>Offerings</h3>
<h4>Award-winning Microsoft-driven outcomes</h4>
<p>Cognizant has the Microsoft experience and expertise to unlock Microsoft Copilot and maximize your investment in the cloud so you can make the most of your next opportunity.</p>
<h3>Enablers</h3>
<h4>Intuition engineered, together with Microsoft</h4>
<p>Cognizant’s Microsoft Enablers accelerate digital and AI transformation, boost agility and evolve with your business to streamline operations, optimize costs and drive growth.</p>
<h3>Partner awards</h3> <p>We’re proud to be recognized by Microsoft for delivering to the highest industry standards.</p>
<h3>Industry accolades</h3>
<h3>Latest thinking</h3>
<h4><b>Microsoft technologies and capabilities</b></h4> <p>Learn more about our expertise.</p>
Take the first step
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.
Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.