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Global Capability Centers
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We are AI builders for your GCC

AI investment is accelerating. But for enterprises, the real challenge is no longer access to technology. It is the capability to make AI work within the specific context of their business.
For GCCs, enterprise priorities, governance, talent, and transformation mandates all determine how much value AI can create. Without this alignment, AI generates activity, not advantage.
We bring over three decades of GCC expertise across industries, operating models, and transformation cycles. As AI Builders for your GCC, we combine this depth with context-rich AI to turn ambition into measurable impact, and your GCC into a future-ready engine of enterprise advantage.

The Cognizant advantage

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GCC context that accelerates outcomes

Unlock faster, smarter GCC growth across the full lifecycle, backed by three decades of intelligence that accelerates results.

This intelligence enables confident, de-risked decisions across the moments that matter most:

  • Operating model and location strategy
  • AI integration and industrialization
  • Talent architecture and capability evolution 
  • Governance, controls and risk management
30+

years of large-scale GCC operations

90–180

days to stand up a fully operational GCC

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AI that compresses time-to-value

As AI Builders, we agentify AI at scale, accelerating GCC maturity from day one. Our AI accelerators embed automation and responsible governance, and our AI Factory compresses time to value from months to weeks.

Whether new or existing GCC, we help you scale pilots to production, integrate AI responsibly, build AI-ready talent and deliver measurable outcomes.

400+

clients using our next generation AI platforms

30%–50%

increase in software engineering productivity

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Workplaces engineered to innovate

High performing GCCs need environments built for thinking, collaboration, and innovation. We create AI powered workplaces that embed governed intelligence into everyday work turning potential into performance.

2

Advanced AI labs

10

Innovation Studios

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Talent that turns AI ambition into action

A GCC’s ability to unlock AI value depends on future-ready talent. Technology sets direction, but talent drives velocity.

As AI Builders, we enable continuous upskilling, AI first knowledge ecosystems, and an innovation led culture, preparing GCC talent to deliver enterprise scale impact.

350K+

strong global workforce

8M+

hours of AI learning delivered

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A faster path to GCC maturity built on proven playbooks

We bring together a powerful ecosystem of hyperscalers, AI innovators and domain experts combined with playbooks refined over three decades to help GCCs set up or scale responsibly.

Our approach provides a proven de-risked path to maturity across operating models, governance, AI integration, automation, risk, compliance, and innovation at scale.

Global scale. Local reach.

With over 350,000 associates worldwide and a strong presence across major cities and fast-growing technology hubs, Cognizant combines global scale with deep regional understanding. This enables GCCs scale with confidence drawing on market insight, informed location strategies, and over three decades of operational and digital transformation experience.
Through global partnerships and local ecosystem engagement, we strengthen future skill readiness, accelerate capability development, and ensure AI adoption is grounded in the operational realities and strategic priorities of each GCC.

30+

years of large-scale global operations

115+

delivery centers worldwide

240K+

associates across India

25M+

sq. ft. of managed workspace

GCC services tailored to your needs

GCC strategy & blueprint

Set the right foundation from day one by defining the GCC vision, scope and business case. Shape location and talent architecture, operating model, governance and risk framework, along with a phased roadmap and clear investment planning.

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Greenfield GCC setup and end-to-end support

Build a new GCC with full lifecycle support. From entity setup and compliance to real estate, talent, technology, and operating model stabilization, we help you launch quickly and with confidence.

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Build-operate-transform-transfer

Secure GCC ownership through BOTT, a proven, low risk approach. We build, run, and mature operations, stabilizing delivery, and governance, applying industry-leading practices, and transferring ownership once the GCC reaches optimal maturity.

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JV and partner led models

Accelerate market entry through partnership. We support JV structuring, governance, and compliance frameworks while providing talent, transition, and scale up capabilities to help partner led GCC models succeed.

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M&A led GCC enablement

Integrate with confidence. We streamline GCC integrations following acquisitions or carve outs. We align operating models, talent and technology while providing structured stabilization to protect continuity and accelerate performance.

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GCC expansion and scale up

Scale with confidence. We support rapid, growth across functions, skills, and locations using proven delivery models to expand capacity, strengthen capability, and scale impact without disrupting momentum.

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GCC transformation and optimization

Improve performance where it counts. We redesign operating models, optimize cost and productivity, embed AI-led automation, digitization and strengthen governance to deliver measurable, sustainable outcomes.

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GCC collaborative hybrid model

Evolve with shared ownership. We jointly operate and transform selected GCC functions through a collaborative hybrid model, accelerating progress while building internal capabilities that balance speed with long term self sufficiency.

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GCC carve-out and transition support

Transition with confidence. We manage workforce, processes, risk, and compliance to ensure seamless knowledge transfer, continuity, and operational stability while change is underway.

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GCC monetization and value realization

Maximize value with clarity. We help unlock returns through cost optimization, asset rationalization, and operating model realignment, turning established capability into sustained business impact.

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GCC transition and managed exit

Manage GCC exits with confidence. We assume operational responsibility, stabilize delivery, and execute a disciplined transition, safeguarding business continuity through a smooth, predictable handover.

Office building

Our GCC microservices

Build and scale GCC talent quickly with end-to-end hiring support. From workforce planning and lateral hiring to background checks, onboarding and hiring operations, we simplify the entire process–using AI-enabled sourcing and screening to speed up time-to-hire.

Run compliant GCC operations with ease. We manage finance, accounting, tax, legal, regulatory reporting, entity setup and governance using automation and digital workflows—improving efficiency, accuracy and control across back-office functions.

Design scalable people-first human resource capabilities. We support policies, payroll, benefits, workforce planning, learning, engagement and wellbeing—powered by analytics-led insights to build a healthy, high-performing and future-ready GCC workforce.

Build a strong GCC brand inside and out. We support employer branding, local marketing, social media, communications and engagement programs—helping businesses attract talent, strengthen visibility and create a consistent brand presence across markets.

Build future-ready IT that’s scalable and secure. We deliver networks, security, devices, collaboration tools, AV and IT operations designed with cloud-first and zero-trust principles to keep your GCC resilient, connected and secure.

Simplify day-to-day GCC operations. We manage procurement, vendors, facilities, transport, utilities and site services—using process automation and digital controls to improve efficiency, reliability and operational transparency.

Grow leadership capacity with your GCC. We support leadership hiring, coaching, organization design, performance management, productivity dashboards and innovation-led governance—helping build high-performing teams and strong leadership foundations at scale.

Create modern, experience-led workplaces. We handle office design, build-out, audits, facility management, branding and workplace experience—aligned with hybrid, flexible and digital-first ways of working.

Accelerate GCC maturity with AI-led transformation. We deliver automation, intelligent workflows, analytics-driven decisioning and agentic AI across operations, HR, finance and services—helping GCCs evolve from cost centers into innovation hubs.

Get expert guidance across the GCC lifecycle. We support market assessment, setup strategy, operating model design, transformation planning, risk management and value realization—helping you make confident decisions at every stage.

Solutions for every industry

Banking and Financial

Banking and financial GCCs enabling compliance first, AI-led, scalable operations, combining productivity gains with governance rigor required in financial services.

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Healthcare

Healthcare GCCs powering secure, AI-led innovation, with privacy, quality and regulatory rigor needed to improve care delivery and patient outcomes.

Doctors on discussion
Insurance

Insurance GCCs modernizing underwriting, claims and policy management through AI-led capabilities, while strengthening risk, regulatory compliance, and digital transformation.

Insurance agent discussing with a customer
Life Sciences and Pharma

Life sciences and pharma GCCs advancing AI-led clinical operations, pharmacovigilance, and supply chain visibility, with governance to scale innovation responsibly.

Technicians using a microscope.
Retail and Consumer

Retail GCCs orchestrating merchandising, supply chain, analytics, finance and e-commerce, elevating customer experience with AI-led agility and efficiency.

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Comms, Media and Tech

Comms, media and technology GCCs accelerating AI-powered product engineering, platform operations, analytics, digital services and customer support across evolving ecosystems.

Telecommunication tower
Manufacturing

Manufacturing GCCs modernizing engineering, supply chain, procurement, driving AI-enabled visibility, resilience and control across global operations.

Robotics in manufacturing factory
Energy and Utilities

Energy and utilities GCCs advancing asset management, analytics and regulatory reporting, enabling AI-driven operations across traditional and evolving energy environments.

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GCC perspectives

BLOG

The great AI misconception and why AI Builders are essential

The idea that leaders can pluck an AI model off the shelf and solve complex problems ignores the realities of large enterprises.

Learn more

BLOG

4 challenges that can derail a self-build GCC strategy

When setting up a global capability center, businesses need to understand the hidden factors that will make or break their success.

Learn more
Server room

BLOG

The strategic role of GCCs in life sciences

We look at 3 critical horizontal capabilities that are powering vertical transformation.

Learn more
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FAQs

A global capability center (GCC) is an extension of the enterprise, established to build and run core business, technology and digital capabilities. It brings together skilled talent, domain expertise, and technology to deliver outcomes that are central to the enterprise. GCCs are increasingly shifting from execution support to owning capabilities, platforms and outcomes. High performing GCCs operate with clear decision rights, shared governance, and accountability across product, AI, risk, and customer outcomes, acting as innovation hubs where enterprise solutions are built, tested, and scaled responsibly.

A global capability center (GCC) differs from traditional outsourcing in both structure and intent. Outsourcing is typically designed to execute defined processes within vendor-managed models, whereas a GCC is established as a dedicated enterprise capability with ownership of talent, intellectual property, core business and technology functions.

India is a leading destination for global capability centers as the focus moves beyond scale to building, owning, and evolving core enterprise capabilities. It offers skilled talent, engineering depth, and ecosystem maturity, enabling GCCs to own work increasingly central to enterprise outcomes. Its advantage now extends beyond efficiency to AI capability building at scale, product and platform ownership for mission-critical operations, and delivery within complex regulatory and operational frameworks.

We offer a comprehensive suite of engagement models tailored to diverse business needs ranging from greenfield and brownfield setups to build-operate-transfer, joint ventures, partner-led approaches, M&A, and carve-out support. Our GCC models further enable flexibility at every stage of the journey. This breadth of options enables clients to adopt approaches that best align with enterprise priorities.

Our engagement models are designed to support phased expansion, enabling enterprises to progressively build capabilities and evolve operating models without disruption. 

Yes. We enable AI-led transformation across GCCs through a structured, end-to-end approach spanning AI readiness assessments, automation at scale, digital maturity roadmaps, and deployment of advanced AI solutions, including agentic AI for operations and support functions.

Our approach is designed to help GCCs enhance operational effectiveness across engineering, analytics, and business operations, and accelerate their evolution into innovation-led, value-creating hubs. While AI investment continues to accelerate, the real differentiator for enterprises is not access to technology, it is the ability to operationalize AI within the unique context of the business. As AI builders for GCCs, we bring together deep GCC expertise and context-driven AI capabilities to align enterprise priorities, governance frameworks, talent models, and transformation mandates.

We support GCCs across Banking and Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and Consumer Goods, Communications, Media and Technology, Manufacturing, and Energy, with capabilities customized to industry-specific requirements and regulatory contexts.

Most journeys begin with discovery and assessment, followed by GCC strategy and blueprinting, engagement model selection, and setup and transition. This is then followed by scale and optimization, enabling GCCs to evolve in line with enterprise priorities and operating models.

To discuss how we can help your organization set up or scale GCCs, please fill out the information here and the team will connect to discuss next steps.

Continue the conversation

To discuss how Cognizant can help your organization set up or scale GCCs, please fill out the information below and we’ll contact you.