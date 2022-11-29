Global Capability Centers
The Cognizant advantage
GCC context that accelerates outcomes
Unlock faster, smarter GCC growth across the full lifecycle, backed by three decades of intelligence that accelerates results.
This intelligence enables confident, de-risked decisions across the moments that matter most:
- Operating model and location strategy
- AI integration and industrialization
- Talent architecture and capability evolution
- Governance, controls and risk management
30+
years of large-scale GCC operations
90–180
days to stand up a fully operational GCC
AI that compresses time-to-value
As AI Builders, we agentify AI at scale, accelerating GCC maturity from day one. Our AI accelerators embed automation and responsible governance, and our AI Factory compresses time to value from months to weeks.
Whether new or existing GCC, we help you scale pilots to production, integrate AI responsibly, build AI-ready talent and deliver measurable outcomes.
400+
clients using our next generation AI platforms
30%–50%
increase in software engineering productivity
Workplaces engineered to innovate
High performing GCCs need environments built for thinking, collaboration, and innovation. We create AI powered workplaces that embed governed intelligence into everyday work turning potential into performance.
2
Advanced AI labs
10
Innovation Studios
Talent that turns AI ambition into action
A GCC’s ability to unlock AI value depends on future-ready talent. Technology sets direction, but talent drives velocity.
As AI Builders, we enable continuous upskilling, AI first knowledge ecosystems, and an innovation led culture, preparing GCC talent to deliver enterprise scale impact.
350K+
strong global workforce
8M+
hours of AI learning delivered
A faster path to GCC maturity built on proven playbooks
We bring together a powerful ecosystem of hyperscalers, AI innovators and domain experts combined with playbooks refined over three decades to help GCCs set up or scale responsibly.
Our approach provides a proven de-risked path to maturity across operating models, governance, AI integration, automation, risk, compliance, and innovation at scale.
Global scale. Local reach.
With over 350,000 associates worldwide and a strong presence across major cities and fast-growing technology hubs, Cognizant combines global scale with deep regional understanding. This enables GCCs scale with confidence drawing on market insight, informed location strategies, and over three decades of operational and digital transformation experience.
Through global partnerships and local ecosystem engagement, we strengthen future skill readiness, accelerate capability development, and ensure AI adoption is grounded in the operational realities and strategic priorities of each GCC.
30+
years of large-scale global operations
115+
delivery centers worldwide
240K+
associates across India
25M+
sq. ft. of managed workspace
GCC services tailored to your needs
Our GCC microservices
Build and scale GCC talent quickly with end-to-end hiring support. From workforce planning and lateral hiring to background checks, onboarding and hiring operations, we simplify the entire process–using AI-enabled sourcing and screening to speed up time-to-hire.
Run compliant GCC operations with ease. We manage finance, accounting, tax, legal, regulatory reporting, entity setup and governance using automation and digital workflows—improving efficiency, accuracy and control across back-office functions.
Design scalable people-first human resource capabilities. We support policies, payroll, benefits, workforce planning, learning, engagement and wellbeing—powered by analytics-led insights to build a healthy, high-performing and future-ready GCC workforce.
Build a strong GCC brand inside and out. We support employer branding, local marketing, social media, communications and engagement programs—helping businesses attract talent, strengthen visibility and create a consistent brand presence across markets.
Build future-ready IT that’s scalable and secure. We deliver networks, security, devices, collaboration tools, AV and IT operations designed with cloud-first and zero-trust principles to keep your GCC resilient, connected and secure.
Simplify day-to-day GCC operations. We manage procurement, vendors, facilities, transport, utilities and site services—using process automation and digital controls to improve efficiency, reliability and operational transparency.
Grow leadership capacity with your GCC. We support leadership hiring, coaching, organization design, performance management, productivity dashboards and innovation-led governance—helping build high-performing teams and strong leadership foundations at scale.
Create modern, experience-led workplaces. We handle office design, build-out, audits, facility management, branding and workplace experience—aligned with hybrid, flexible and digital-first ways of working.
Accelerate GCC maturity with AI-led transformation. We deliver automation, intelligent workflows, analytics-driven decisioning and agentic AI across operations, HR, finance and services—helping GCCs evolve from cost centers into innovation hubs.
Get expert guidance across the GCC lifecycle. We support market assessment, setup strategy, operating model design, transformation planning, risk management and value realization—helping you make confident decisions at every stage.
FAQs
A global capability center (GCC) is an extension of the enterprise, established to build and run core business, technology and digital capabilities. It brings together skilled talent, domain expertise, and technology to deliver outcomes that are central to the enterprise. GCCs are increasingly shifting from execution support to owning capabilities, platforms and outcomes. High performing GCCs operate with clear decision rights, shared governance, and accountability across product, AI, risk, and customer outcomes, acting as innovation hubs where enterprise solutions are built, tested, and scaled responsibly.
A global capability center (GCC) differs from traditional outsourcing in both structure and intent. Outsourcing is typically designed to execute defined processes within vendor-managed models, whereas a GCC is established as a dedicated enterprise capability with ownership of talent, intellectual property, core business and technology functions.
India is a leading destination for global capability centers as the focus moves beyond scale to building, owning, and evolving core enterprise capabilities. It offers skilled talent, engineering depth, and ecosystem maturity, enabling GCCs to own work increasingly central to enterprise outcomes. Its advantage now extends beyond efficiency to AI capability building at scale, product and platform ownership for mission-critical operations, and delivery within complex regulatory and operational frameworks.
We offer a comprehensive suite of engagement models tailored to diverse business needs ranging from greenfield and brownfield setups to build-operate-transfer, joint ventures, partner-led approaches, M&A, and carve-out support. Our GCC models further enable flexibility at every stage of the journey. This breadth of options enables clients to adopt approaches that best align with enterprise priorities.
Our engagement models are designed to support phased expansion, enabling enterprises to progressively build capabilities and evolve operating models without disruption.
Yes. We enable AI-led transformation across GCCs through a structured, end-to-end approach spanning AI readiness assessments, automation at scale, digital maturity roadmaps, and deployment of advanced AI solutions, including agentic AI for operations and support functions.
Our approach is designed to help GCCs enhance operational effectiveness across engineering, analytics, and business operations, and accelerate their evolution into innovation-led, value-creating hubs. While AI investment continues to accelerate, the real differentiator for enterprises is not access to technology, it is the ability to operationalize AI within the unique context of the business. As AI builders for GCCs, we bring together deep GCC expertise and context-driven AI capabilities to align enterprise priorities, governance frameworks, talent models, and transformation mandates.
We support GCCs across Banking and Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and Consumer Goods, Communications, Media and Technology, Manufacturing, and Energy, with capabilities customized to industry-specific requirements and regulatory contexts.
Most journeys begin with discovery and assessment, followed by GCC strategy and blueprinting, engagement model selection, and setup and transition. This is then followed by scale and optimization, enabling GCCs to evolve in line with enterprise priorities and operating models.
To discuss how we can help your organization set up or scale GCCs, please fill out the information here and the team will connect to discuss next steps.
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To discuss how Cognizant can help your organization set up or scale GCCs, please fill out the information below and we’ll contact you.