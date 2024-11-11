Building momentum: The path to confident AI adoption

2024 was the year generative AI moved from buzzword to business imperative—with large organizations worldwide spending an average of $47.5 million this year on the technology, according to our recent global study on generative AI adoption.

This substantial commitment underscores its perceived importance. Nearly three-quarters of respondents in our study say it’s vital to their continued success, which has spurred a pervasive sense of urgency, with almost 70% of leaders fearful they’re not moving fast enough.

The path to widespread adoption, however, is not without obstacles. Our study identified several factors that will either accelerate or inhibit generative AI momentum at a global and regional level. Knowing which levers to pull—and how these differ in various countries or regions—will be the difference between AI momentum and stagnation. Success will hinge on navigating these dynamics effectively.

For instance, although respondents voiced strong leadership commitment and business strategies, a critical gap remains: Many senior executives express doubts about the readiness of their technology infrastructures, talent/skills and organizational agility. This disconnect between leadership vision and operational readiness underscores the need for businesses to bolster their foundational capabilities to capitalize on AI’s potential.

To obtain a comprehensive view of generative AI adoption around the world, we surveyed 2,200 business executives across 23 countries and 15 industries about their generative AI strategies. Building on our previous “New work, new world” research, which highlighted the potential economic gains and challenges of generative AI in the US, this study delves deeper into global adoption trends, including investment levels, use cases, organizational readiness and strategies for business success.