Press release | May 15, 2023

Cognizant launches Cognizant Neuro® AI platform to help companies responsibly deploy generative AI at enterprise scale   Read more

Cognizant helps companies modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they stay ahead in a fast-changing world.

COMPANY AND CULTURE

About us

CLOUD

Cloud services – driving growth and innovation

MANUFACTURING

Saint-Gobain Abrasives boosts sales process with Salesforce

BLOG

Cognizant Nordic blog

DEPTH OF EXPERTISE

Services

Artificial Intelligence

Integrate the enterprise and accelerate value through advanced data management strategies and solutions.

Digital Experience and CRM

Great experiences are determined by the sum of all interactions that customers and employees have with a brand over time. Cognizant Digital Experience ultimately connects people with extraordinary experiences. We unlock these experiences with a range of offerings.

Software Product Engineering

Software product engineering (SPE) is more than software development. It goes beyond features and backlogs and emphasizes a broader look at great user experiences and outcomes.

Engineering excellence

We deliver excellence by hiring and partnering with the best in the business.

RECOGNITION

Cognizant Nordics continues to increase customer satisfaction

Cognizant in the Nordics is the number one IT sourcing provider for customer satisfaction on annual contracts according to Whitelane Research.

group discussion

ACCOLADE

Cognizant named a "Leader" in Salesforce ecosystem

Cognizant is positioned as a 'Leader' in the ISG Provider Lens™ - Salesforce Ecosystem Partners 2023 Report across the US, UK, Germany, and France markets.

Colleagues engage in a conversation

RECOGNITION

An Everest PEAK Matrix® Enterprise QA Leader 2022

Cognizant ranks ahead of 32 providers as a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® Assessment for creating prominent market impact in Enterprise QA services.

How to be a future-ready city

To thrive, a city must be more than smart; it must be resilient. Learn the six ways cities can fulfill their visions.

Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

