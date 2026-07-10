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Cognizant helps companies modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they stay ahead in a fast-changing world.

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Cognizant Sweden

See how Cognizant engineers your modern business. 

SUSTAINABILITY

What’s next for sustainability in the Nordics: governance

SUSTAINABILITY

What’s next for sustainability in the Nordics: governance

Nordic businesses are integrating sustainability into their growth strategies.

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CASE STUDIES

Discover how we helped our clients to achieve success

CASE STUDIES

Discover how we helped our clients to achieve success

We engineer technology into your business – our clients’ success is our success.

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BUSINESS PROCESS SERVICES

We guide your business towards an AI-powered future

BUSINESS PROCESS SERVICES

We guide your business towards an AI-powered future

Generative AI inspires businesses to rethink how they create value, innovate, and grow.

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COMPANY AND CULTURE

About us

COMPANY AND CULTURE

About us

and how we are building businesses that outpace change and our office location.

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DEPTH OF EXPERTISE

Services

Artificial Intelligence

Integrate the enterprise and accelerate value through advanced data management strategies and solutions.

Digital Experience and CRM

Great experiences are determined by the sum of all interactions that customers and employees have with a brand over time. Cognizant Digital Experience ultimately connects people with extraordinary experiences. We unlock these experiences with a range of offerings.

Software Product Engineering

Software product engineering (SPE) is more than software development. It goes beyond features and backlogs and emphasizes a broader look at great user experiences and outcomes.

Blog

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Hear from expert voices

From agentic AI to context engineering, our podcasts keep you up to date on the emerging trends and technologies driving modern business transformation.

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Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

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