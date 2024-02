If you asked 100 employees how they thought their employer would use productivity gains realized by generative AI, 99 would likely respond with a skeptical—and perhaps historically accurate—response. But given the sweeping change generative AI promises for work and society, the past cannot serve as prologue.

Employee-employer trust will only be forged when businesses give at least some consideration to how generative AI benefits will be distributed across society—without hampering innovation and investment. We see this as the next front of stakeholder capitalism. In the same way today’s net zero programs redistribute profits to take care of the planet, tomorrow’s generative AI gains might be shared with employees and society.

While there are far less radical approaches, some businesses might completely transform their corporate credo and dedicate a high percentage of their generative AI-driven financial gains to a social cause, as sustainability-minded businesses do now to combat negative environmental impacts.

Another possible solution is for those who gain the most from gen AI-related advances to contribute proportionally to a fund dedicated to societal benefits. For instance, investments could be made in educational programs to further support reskilling. Or funds could be earmarked for research into sustainable technologies or healthcare improvements, laying the groundwork for a society that is not only more efficient but also healthier and more resilient.

Another potential use of gen AI-related abundance, and surely a popular one, would be to improve employees’ work lives, perhaps by shortening the workday or week. Indeed, many have already begun experimenting with or instituted a four-day workweek.

The options presented here are meant to stimulate thought and discussion among business and government leaders, policymakers, community organizers and philanthropic organizations. Each choice comes with its own set of complexities and would require careful planning and implementation.

But as with reskilling, it will soon be the case the businesses which think progressively about reinvestment will be seen as trusted brands that are positively engaged in the generative AI age and the productivity it can deliver.