Paycheck Protection Program
Be there for customers—and keep your bank on track.

Processing the CARES Act’s small-business loans proved overwhelming for many banks. The next phase doesn’t have to be.
Cognizant Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Forgiveness Solution is a turnkey solution to manage the adjudication process from end to end. Your customers get an intuitive portal that connects seamlessly through the middle and back office and then to our call center. You gain a reliable, efficient solution that keeps costs low.  
With PPP Forgiveness Solution, you can:
  • Minimize business disruption
  • Implement quickly
  • Provide a supportive customer experience
  • Track audit and compliance data
  • Reduce transactional costs by 10%–25%
Support small businesses with simple, fast processing

Cognizant Paycheck Protection Program Forgiveness Solution is a turnkey solution that provides a stress-free customer experience and customizable technology for lenders’ operations and compliance support.

3 myths and fixes for the Paycheck Protection Program’s next phase
With the next phase of PPP undecided, here’s what banks can do to prepare.

With the next phase of PPP undecided, here’s what banks can do to prepare.

Here's what PPP lenders can do during this period of legislative limbo to ensure they can...

Speeding small-business recovery in the post-pandemic economy.

Speeding small-business recovery in the post-pandemic economy.

Here's how banks can be part of the solution for helping small and midsize businesses...

Is small-business lending slipping away from large banks?

Is small-business lending slipping away from large banks?

Large banks dropped the ball on small business lending through the Paycheck Protection...

Supporting small businesses in the pandemic goes well beyond lending.

Supporting small businesses in the pandemic goes well beyond lending.

From offering SMB-specific products and financing options, to joining digital...

