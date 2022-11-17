Be there for customers—and keep your bank on track.
Processing the CARES Act’s small-business loans proved overwhelming for many banks. The next phase doesn’t have to be.
Cognizant Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Forgiveness Solution is a turnkey solution to manage the adjudication process from end to end. Your customers get an intuitive portal that connects seamlessly through the middle and back office and then to our call center. You gain a reliable, efficient solution that keeps costs low.
With PPP Forgiveness Solution, you can:
- Minimize business disruption
- Implement quickly
- Provide a supportive customer experience
- Track audit and compliance data
- Reduce transactional costs by 10%–25%