<p>“The Cognizant team was the linchpin for the successful integration of the three system providers. It would not have been possible, within the timeframe, to have implemented this program successfully in our operations, without them. This program is a game-changer for our business.”</p> <p><b>- Vice President, Supply Chain, Global Packaging Solutions Company</b></p>

<p>“Selected Cognizant for this mission-critical engagement because of its consulting-led approach, its extensive experience in our industry and its expertise in SAP enterprise applications. By replacing disparate legacy systems from multiple acquisitions and harmonizing business processes, Cognizant is supporting our growth strategy and helping us provide the best customer experience worldwide.”</p> <p><b>- Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Leading Global Providers of Critical Technical Information</b></p>

<p>“Thank you, for a successful go-live and an incredibly smooth zero business disruption transition to the new system. I am in awe of your collective systems and SAP skills, your incredible stamina, your perseverance through many many obstacles we encountered along the way and your stewardship of the best and most comprehensively planned and most flawlessly executed large IT project I have ever been a part of. Successful, zero issues implementations like this do not happen every day.”</p> <p><b>- Chief Information Officer, US Based Specialty Healthcare Company</b></p>

<p>“We could not have accomplished our SAP upgrade without Cognizant team’s substantial contribution and integration within the project organization. Based on our actual previous operations costs and anticipated Azure costs, we estimate a financial economy of at least 25% per annum after starting running SAP on the cloud.”</p> <p><b>- Chief Information Officer, Leading Contracting Company in the UAE</b></p>

<p>“Cognizant leadership and the efforts of your team have enabled us to be successful in these initiatives. AMS support has also been very strong and fundamental to our ongoing operations. Thank you for the great work and we look forward to continued strong performance as we move forward with future work efforts."</p> <p><b>- Vice President, Business Applications, Global Packaging Solutions Company</b></p>