  1. Services title Digital Transformation Services | Cognizant
  2. Enterprise Platform Services title Enterprise Platform Services—CX, Operations & HR | Cognizant
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SAP-powered transformation

Modernizing operations to drive better business outcomes.
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<h3>Overview&nbsp;</h3> <h5><span class="text-primary">Consumer expectations are shifting from technology features to business outcomes. As these business dynamics change, firms must innovate, simplify and streamline processes to deliver better customer experiences and improve operational efficiencies.</span></h5> <ul> <li class="h5" style="color: rgb(0,0,72);"><span class="text-regular">Modernization allows companies to deliver personalized experiences and deploy new digital business models on demand</span></li> <li class="h5" style="color: rgb(0,0,72);"><span class="text-regular">Agility enables companies to access data and adapt processes to meet customer demands anytime/anywhere</span></li> </ul> <h5><span class="text-primary">Cognizant capabilities and services are focused on business outcomes for our customers using advanced solutions, digital and consulting services, and transformative application management.</span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">With a large team of skilled and certified SAP consultants and industry experts, Cognizant provides unmatched value through innovative and sustainable solutions tailored to meet the unique requirements of every industry.&nbsp;</span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">Our global delivery footprint, four-tier delivery model and flexible delivery locations enables us to provide best-in-class SAP services to our customers, no matter where they are globally.</span></h5>
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Rise with SAP validated partner
RISE with SAP Validated Partner

Cognizant is recognized as a RISE with SAP Validated Partner for its expertise in RISE with SAP transformations, highlighting our commitment to accelerated cloud transformation, a structured approach with clear milestones and innovation readiness. With deep industry knowledge, reduced project risks and predictable timelines, we enable seamless SAP cloud adoption, risk-mitigated implementations and access to SAP resources—helping clients unlock efficiencies, accelerate growth and achieve high-quality transformation outcomes.

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<h3>Services</h3>
SAP AI solutions

Enterprises are reimagining SAP landscapes with context-driven AI embedded within SAP to transform processes and enable intelligent, connected and outcome-driven operations. With SAP Business AI Solutions Operations certification, Cognizant enterprise AI offerings deliver secure, scalable and responsible transformation with measurable impact.

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RISE with SAP

Organizations today need to take the next big leap, to transform their business into an enterprise of tomorrow. Cognizant’s ‘Learn Enable Accelerate Perform’ framework enables clients to adopt a value-driven approach and addresses the complete lifecycle of their business transformation by bringing together building blocks of RISE with SAP and our proprietary tools and frameworks for faster delivery.

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S/4HANA services

Intelligent enterprises must operate with speed, agility and flexibility. Our proven and tested solution helps you to quickly transform your current SAP landscape into a reliable and future-ready S/4HANA environment with minimal disruption and risk.

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Customer experience

Increasing customer loyalty requires placing the customer at the center of your business. Our proven suite of cloud frameworks extend our SAP CX solutions seamlessly and deliver modern experiences along with a deep understanding of customer needs.

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Cloud Adoption

As businesses scale globally, agility and modernization become critical. Our Cloud Adoption Services — backed by deep partnerships with AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud — help simplify provisioning, accelerate cloud enablement, and meet the needs of businesses on-demand.

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Business Technology Platform

Innovation is a key principle of sustainable businesses. Our SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) offerings help you embark on a holistic journey to innovate your intelligent core.

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Data and analytics

For intelligent enterprises, data isn’t just an asset — it’s the engine of transformation. Our SAP Data & Analytics services empower you to transform data into insights, drive informed decisions, and unlock measurable business value.

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Human capital management services

Modern enterprises win by transforming talent into a strategic advantage. Our end-to-end human capital management services, powered by SAP SuccessFactors, help you elevate employee experience, unlock workforce potential, and drive measurable talent outcomes across the enterprise and unlock measurable business value.

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<h3>Featured work</h3>
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CONSUMER GOODS

Mead Johnson Nutrition achieves global ERP transformation in 11 months

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MANUFACTURING

Etex ushers in a new era of sustainable innovation with SAP S/4HANA

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A family around a table in conversation

MANUFACTURING

Vorwerk prepares for growth with new digital sales platform

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A manufacturing hub equipped with machines

MANUFACTURING

Manufacturing giant speeds SKU processes by 8X

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Three workers wearing helmets and hazard jackets having a discussion

MANUFACTURING

Etex sets digital path moving large SAP workloads to Azure

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3 yellow bottles on a conveyor belt

CONSUMER GOODS

Orkla Foods gains agility with SAP S/4HANA on Azure

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Water reservoir filled to the brim

MANUFACTURING

Grundfos moves 1.9B records with S/4HANA

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A woman looking at papers

INSURANCE

One-click resiliency for Swiss Re

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A woman operating medical device

HEALTHCARE

S/4HANA migration increases user productivity by 25%

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CONSUMER GOODS

SAP upgrade fortifies Britvic’s cloud operations

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Landscape view of a city at night

MANUFACTURING

Orica modernizes IT with SAP S/4HANA digital core

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SAP Pinnacle Awards 2023 Finalist logo
SAP Pinnacle Awards 2023 finalist

Cognizant has been selected as an SAP Pinnacle Awards 2023 finalist in the Business Process Transformation category. This award category recognizes us as a partner that demonstrates the greatest contribution to solution development, innovation and customer success with SAP Signavio solutions.

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Cognizant and Signavio partner to provide BPI-led transformation

Cognizant and Signavio have signed a first-of-its-kind agreement to offer business process intelligence (BPI) led transformation journeys that build greater visibility into process analysis, best practice adoption and automation while accelerating modernization. Clients can find process inefficiencies and define improvements to achieve higher agility and resilience.

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Cognizant is an SAP Global Strategic Services Partner

As a select SAP GSSP partner, we deliver innovative, tailored solutions to customers to help them accelerate their intelligent enterprise journey. Through our joint innovation and development programs with SAP, customers unlock significant business value and achieve their sustainable goals, so they can get ahead—and stay ahead.

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Cognizant wins 2022 Microsoft US Partner of the Year Award for SAP on Azure

Cognizant has won several awards from Microsoft, including the 2022 MSUS Partner Award for SAP on Azure. These awards recognize our capability in delivering innovative digital transformation outcomes to our clients and addressing their complex business problems using the Microsoft Cloud and SAP.

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Cognizant named a Leader in SAP Cloud Migration Services

Nelson Hall recognizes Cognizant as a Leader in the 2021 SAP Cloud Migration Services survey across all market segments—Overall, Legacy Migration Capability and S/4HANA Transformation Capability—recognizing our mature capabilities, partnerships and proprietary offerings.

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Cognizant achieves seven global SAP certifications
Cognizant achieves seven global SAP certifications

We’re a global SAP-certified outsourcing partner for S/4HANA solutions, SAP BTP (first ever), cloud and infrastructure operations, SuccessFactors solutions and more. This achievement demonstrates our ability to deliver the highest-quality SAP services and help clients achieve sustainable goals while accelerating their journey to an intelligent enterprise.

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<p>“The Cognizant team was the linchpin for the successful integration of the three system providers. It would not have been possible, within the timeframe, to have implemented this program successfully in our operations, without them. This program is a game-changer for our business.”</p> <p><b>- Vice President, Supply Chain, Global Packaging Solutions Company</b></p>
<p>“Selected Cognizant for this mission-critical engagement because of its consulting-led approach, its extensive experience in our industry and its expertise in SAP enterprise applications. By replacing disparate legacy systems from multiple acquisitions and harmonizing business processes, Cognizant is supporting our growth strategy and helping us provide the best customer experience worldwide.”</p> <p><b>- Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Leading Global Providers of Critical Technical Information</b></p>
<p>“Thank you, for a successful go-live and an incredibly smooth zero business disruption transition to the new system. I am in awe of your collective systems and SAP skills, your incredible stamina, your perseverance through many many obstacles we encountered along the way and your stewardship of the best and most comprehensively planned and most flawlessly executed large IT project I have ever been a part of. Successful, zero issues implementations like this do not happen every day.”</p> <p><b>- Chief Information Officer, US Based Specialty Healthcare Company</b></p>
<p>“We could not have accomplished our SAP upgrade without Cognizant team’s substantial contribution and integration within the project organization. Based on our actual previous operations costs and anticipated Azure costs, we estimate a financial economy of at least 25% per annum after starting running SAP on the cloud.”</p> <p><b>- Chief Information Officer, Leading Contracting Company in the UAE</b></p>
<p>“Cognizant leadership and the efforts of your team have enabled us to be successful in these initiatives. AMS support has also been very strong and fundamental to our ongoing operations. Thank you for the great work and we look forward to continued strong performance as we move forward with future work efforts.&quot;</p> <p><b>- Vice President, Business Applications, Global Packaging Solutions Company</b></p>
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<h3>SAP partners</h3> <p>At Cognizant, we partner and align with organizations whose products and services complement our own client offerings.</p>
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Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.

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