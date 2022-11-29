Continuous governance and real-time assurance for enterprise AI

As enterprises scale AI across models, agents and applications, maintaining visibility, control and trust becomes increasingly complex. These systems continuously evolve and interact in real time, and governance approaches built for static environments cannot keep pace.

Neuro® AI Trust addresses this by governing AI as it operates. Its control layer uses guardian agents to continuously monitor AI behavior, delivering real-time visibility into system health, performance, security and risk. Its intelligence layer evaluates those same systems in real time, enforcing policies and guardrails through centralized decisioning and automated controls aligned to business and regulatory requirements. Together, they embed trust directly into the AI lifecycle so enterprises can scale with confidence.