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Neuro AI Trust
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Continuous governance and real-time assurance for enterprise AI

As enterprises scale AI across models, agents and applications, maintaining visibility, control and trust becomes increasingly complex. These systems continuously evolve and interact in real time, and governance approaches built for static environments cannot keep pace.

Neuro® AI Trust addresses this by governing AI as it operates. Its control layer uses guardian agents to continuously monitor AI behavior, delivering real-time visibility into system health, performance, security and risk. Its intelligence layer evaluates those same systems in real time, enforcing policies and guardrails through centralized decisioning and automated controls aligned to business and regulatory requirements. Together, they embed trust directly into the AI lifecycle so enterprises can scale with confidence.

Key benefits

Gain real-time visibility system-wide

Understand how every model and agentic system behaves with continuous insight into system health, performance and risk

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Maintain governance and control

Ensure AI systems operate within defined policies and guardrails, even as they evolve and interact in real time

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Reduce operational and reputational risk

Detect issues early and apply controls proactively to minimize exposure across enterprise AI deployments

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Scale AI with trust and confidence

Embed trust directly into the AI lifecycle, enabling broader adoption without losing visibility or control

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Explore platform capabilities 

Powered by specialized multi-agent networks, Neuro AI Trust enables continuous oversight and control across enterprise AI systems.

End-to-end observability and monitoring

A comprehensive trust score and full lifecycle visibility give operators clear insight into model behavior, costs, sustainability and agent interactions, including early detection of drift and coordination risks across multiple agents.

Observability screen

Guardian agents for system-wide oversight 

A dedicated multi-agent system continuously monitors agent interactions across steps, tools and turns, catching coordination failures such as escalation loops, circular disputes, risky tool use and emergent patterns that single-message checks would never surface.

Guardian agents

Real-time policy enforcement and decisioning 

Every AI interaction is evaluated at runtime and mapped against regulatory frameworks including NIST AI RMF, The EU AI Act, OECD Principles and ISO/IEC 42001, as well as any internal custom policies, returning permissive, warning or blocking outcomes in real time.

Policies list

Dynamic governance without code changes  

Policies, policy packs and risk thresholds are dynamically loaded at runtime, giving compliance, legal and risk teams the ability to update controls and respond to changing requirements immediately, without dependencies on engineering or code releases.

Governance rules

Human escalation for high-stakes decisions 

Higher-risk or ambiguous decisions can be paused and routed to a human reviewer with the full context needed to approve, reject or request more information before any action is taken.

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Audit-ready records and full traceability 

Every AI interaction is logged and can be reconstructed in full-through replay views, giving operators and auditors a complete record of what happened, why it happened, which policy applied, and exactly how the governance layer responded at every step.

Audit screen

PRESS RELEASE

Cognizant Neuro AI Trust Delivers Real-Time Assurance for Enterprises Scaling AI at Speed

Delivers real-time visibility and centralized control across all AI systems, helping enterprises reduce operational, regulatory, and reputational risk while scaling models and agents with confidence

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Neuro® AI Trust diagram

Industry applications

Financial services and banking
Financial services and banking

Manage model risk, ensure regulatory compliance and maintain oversight across AI-driven decisioning systems and agent-based workflows.

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Healthcare and life sciences
Healthcare and life sciences

Enable safe, transparent AI-driven outcomes across clinical, operational and administrative use cases while maintaining compliance with evolving healthcare regulations and data privacy requirements.

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Insurance
Insurance

Govern underwriting, claims processing and customer engagement models by ensuring consistent policy enforcement, risk visibility and auditability across AI systems.

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Telecommunications
Telecommunications

Maintain visibility and control across distributed AI systems powering network operations, customer service automation and agentic workflows, ensuring performance, reliability and risk mitigation at scale.

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Media and entertainment
Media and entertainment

Oversee AI-driven content generation, personalization engines and digital workflows to ensure responsible outputs, reduce reputational risk and maintain control over evolving AI systems.

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Retail and consumer goods
Retail and consumer goods

Govern AI systems used for personalization, supply chain optimization and customer engagement by ensuring consistent oversight, real-time risk detection and alignment with business objectives.

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“As agentic AI moves into enterprise operations, the constraint is no longer capability but trust. Technology leaders expect governance, accountability, and transparency to be addressed by AI platforms. Increasingly, organizations look to service providers for agentic AI platforms, such as Cognizant Neuro AI Trust, that combine technical integration, governed deployment, and auditability as a strategic operating layer, not isolated tooling.”

—Jennifer Hamel, Research Vice President, Enterprise Data and AI Services, IDC
“Organizations that deploy AI governance platforms are 3.4 times more likely to achieve effectiveness in AI governance than those that do not.”

Gartner®, Global AI Regulations Fuel Billion-Dollar Market for AI Governance Platforms, Lauren Kornutick, February 17, 2026. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
“Traditional AI governance models built on periodic process audits and static policies can’t keep up with nondeterministic, modern AI architectures, such as retrieval-augmented generation and autonomous agent-based systems.”
—Sumit Agarwal, VP analyst at Gartner Source CIO Dive

Built on the Cognizant Trust framework  

The Cognizant Trust™ framework provides a practical structure for turning our responsible AI standards into real-world impact across the full AI lifecycle. Neuro AI Trust is grounded in the Trust framework, ensuring AI systems continuously perform in a transparent, fair, safe, accountable and reliable manner.​

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For a deeper dive into responsible AI and ethics...

Contact us if you’d like to learn more about how we build responsible AI principles into our services or to speak with our experts about how we can help you prepare your enterprise for an AI-enabled future.

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