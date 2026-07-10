Cognizant helps companies modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they stay ahead in a fast-changing world.
Cognizant Norway
We help companies anticipate and act with insight and speed.
DEPTH OF EXPERTISE
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Artificial Intelligence
Integrate the enterprise and accelerate value through advanced data management strategies and solutions.
Cloud Enablement
Intelligent Cloud mobilizes your organization with a next-generation cloud operating model that helps increase velocity and control.
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Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.
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