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Cognizant helps companies modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they stay ahead in a fast-changing world.

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Cognizant Norway

We help companies anticipate and act with insight and speed.

BUSINESS PROCESS SERVICES

We guide your business towards an AI-powered future

BUSINESS PROCESS SERVICES

We guide your business towards an AI-powered future

Generative AI is inspiring businesses to rethink how they create value, innovation, and growth.

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CASE STUDIES

Discover how we helped our clients to achieve success

CASE STUDIES

Discover how we helped our clients to achieve success

We engineer technology into your business – our clients’ success is our success.

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MANUFACTURING

Etex modernizes its IT foundation

MANUFACTURING

Etex modernizes its IT foundation

for a new era of sustainable innovation and transformation.

Man welding

COMPANY AND LOCATIONS

About us

COMPANY AND LOCATIONS

About us

Learn how we are building businesses that outpace change and where our offices are.

Norwegian Cityscape
DEPTH OF EXPERTISE

Services

Artificial Intelligence

Integrate the enterprise and accelerate value through advanced data management strategies and solutions.

Cloud Enablement

Intelligent Cloud mobilizes your organization with a next-generation cloud operating model that helps increase velocity and control.

Intelligent Process Automation

Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) supercharges your organization for speed, productivity and innovation.

Blog

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