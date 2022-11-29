Physical AI
Most enterprise value is won or lost in the physical world—from sensors to devices to grids, fleets, stores, labs and field services. Cognizant helps make these environments context-aware and responsive, embedding intelligence at the edge so systems can sense conditions, interpret what matters and act in real time.
This is the foundation of physical AI—engineering intelligence that works under real-world constraints.
We bring the full stack—device and embedded engineering, edge-to-cloud platforms, IoT/OT integration, data engineering + AI, security and safety controls, and run-and-operate. So, you can turn signals into decisive action.
What changes when AI enters the physical world
Where physical AI shows up across our IoT and engineering portfolio, we help enterprises move from AI ambition to operational impact across the full lifecycle—from ideation and design to building, connecting, operating and scaling.
Connected by a world-class tech ecosystem
Our expanded IoT and engineering portfolio—shaped by strategic global partnership and targeted acquisitions—bring deep domain expertise, differentiated capabilities, proven accelerators and cross-industry scale that accelerate outcomes.
These combined forces span product design, automotive engineering, industrial automation, geospatial intelligence and cloud-to-edge solutions—covering embedded systems, AI and product lifecycle platforms. Together, they enable our clients to innovate faster, streamline development and solve complex engineering challenges and scale.
