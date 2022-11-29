Skip to main content Skip to footer
Make your physical enterprise context-aware

Most enterprise value is won or lost in the physical world—from sensors to devices to grids, fleets, stores, labs and field services. Cognizant helps make these environments context-aware and responsive, embedding intelligence at the edge so systems can sense conditions, interpret what matters and act in real time.
This is the foundation of physical AI—engineering intelligence that works under real-world constraints.
We bring the full stack—device and embedded engineering, edge-to-cloud platforms, IoT/OT integration, data engineering + AI, security and safety controls, and run-and-operate. So, you can turn signals into decisive action. 

What changes when AI enters the physical world

Safety and trust become requirements, not nice-to-haves
Safety and trust icon
Latency, reliability and regulation shape every design decision
Latency and reliability icon
Complexity shifts from models to systems: hardware, software, operations and lifecycle
Complexity icon
Physical AI: Engineering intelligence in the real world

A cross-industry exploration of how enterprises move from AI experimentation to operational impact and what it takes to make intelligence work in physical environments.

A digitized workshop with robots
Physical AI: From insight to action

Physical AI represents a turning point, where intelligence must perform safely and reliably in the real world. In this leadership perspective, Vibha Rustagi explains why scaling breaks and the engineering discipline required to build production-grade physical AI systems.

Two ladies working in a laboratory

Explore our solutions

Where physical AI shows up across our IoT and engineering portfolio, we help enterprises move from AI ambition to operational impact across the full lifecycle—from ideation and design to building, connecting, operating and scaling.

Neuro® Edge

Powering the entire edge AI value chain, from silicon and devices to applications and business solutions—enabling AI to act with speed, resilience and reliability where connectivity is limited and decisions must be immediate.

Smart products

Engineering the next generation of connected, secure and software-defined products across the full lifecycle—accelerating innovation, enhancing user experiences and enabling products to evolve and scale.

Intelligent operations

Modernizing complex operations from shop floor to grid using AI, IoT and automation—improving asset performance, reducing cost, strengthening resilience and enabling real-time, intelligent decision-making at scale.

Intelligent automotive & mobility

Enabling software-defined, connected mobility that evolves continuously—helping vehicles launch faster, operate safer and adapt overtime across regulated safety critical environments.

Smart field services

Turning intelligence into action on the ground—improving response times, workforce productivity and service reliability where latency, safety and real-world conditions matter most.

Enterprise GIS & geospatial solutions

Adding spatial intelligence to complex physical networks—empowering better planning, faster response and more efficient optimization across infrastructure-heavy industries.

Sustainability

Converting sustainability ambitions into operational reality through AI-powered strategies—reducing emissions, enhancing resource efficiency and enabling more resilient, circular operations.

Client stories—impact in the real world

MANUFACTURING

$400M+ value modeled with real-time OEE

MANUFACTURING

$400M+ value modeled with real-time OEE

We helped an aerospace manufacturer automate real-time OEE tracking across global operations. The solution helped uncover a 10%+ efficiency gap and projected $16M in CapEx avoidance over three years.

Closeup view of a radiator fan

SEMICONDUCTOR

30–35% faster software-defined vehicle platform acceleration

SEMICONDUCTOR

30–35% faster software-defined vehicle platform acceleration

We helped a global semiconductor accelerate its connected services platform, driving cost reductions and scaling innovation across 1M+ vehicles.

Circuit board

MANUFACTURING

6x faster factory modeling with real-time simulation

MANUFACTURING

6x faster factory modeling with real-time simulation

We helped a climate solutions manufacturer modernize factory simulation with NVIDIA Omniverse, creating a path to 10x scalability and enabling intelligent automation across 44 sites.

Birdseye view of a manufacturing unit
OUR PARTNERS AND ACQUISITIONS

Connected by a world-class tech ecosystem

Our expanded IoT and engineering portfolio—shaped by strategic global partnership and targeted acquisitions—bring deep domain expertise, differentiated capabilities, proven accelerators and cross-industry scale that accelerate outcomes.

These combined forces span product design, automotive engineering, industrial automation, geospatial intelligence and cloud-to-edge solutions—covering embedded systems, AI and product lifecycle platforms. Together, they enable our clients to innovate faster, streamline development and solve complex engineering challenges and scale.

Spotlight

Belcan strengthens our engineering capabilities for aerospace, defense and advanced manufacturing. Belcan’s legacy of innovation, deep domain leadership and trusted delivery help us support high-integrity, precision-driven engineering programs for mission-critical industries with speed and confidence.

“If you want your business to be engineered in a modern way, come to Cognizant.”

Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO of NVIDIA 

