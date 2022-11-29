Enterprise Physical AI Autonomy

Turning AI capability into safer, governed action

Frontier models can already do remarkable things. However, your systems must be built so that AI can run reliably in production. That includes the workflows, the data, the permissions, the controls, the evaluations and the accountability when a decision carries physical consequences.

Nowhere is that bar higher than in physical operations, where an error isn’t a wrong answer but a de-energized circuit, a halted line, a safety event. Closing the gap between AI capability and production value is what Cognizant does as an AI builder.