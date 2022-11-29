Enterprise Physical AI Autonomy
OUR POINT OF VIEW
The Cognizant Intelligence Spine
The Cognizant® Intelligence Spine is the sovereign control plane unifying every agentic and physical AI you deploy into one institutional intelligence you own and govern.
It sits beneath every AI deployment—sensors, vision, robotics, digital twins, SCADA, agentic models—so every observation informs every decision; each decision stays governed, and each outcome compounds the institutional memory you control.
Key benefits of the platform
AI BUILDER WORK
Turning AI capability into safer, governed action
Frontier models can already do remarkable things. However, your systems must be built so that AI can run reliably in production. That includes the workflows, the data, the permissions, the controls, the evaluations and the accountability when a decision carries physical consequences.
Nowhere is that bar higher than in physical operations, where an error isn’t a wrong answer but a de-energized circuit, a halted line, a safety event. Closing the gap between AI capability and production value is what Cognizant does as an AI builder.
WHERE IT APPLIES
Built for operations the world cannot get wrong
Own the intelligence of your own operations
The enterprises that reach physical AI autonomy don’t simply run more efficiently. They become cognitively sovereign. They own the intelligence their physical operations produce, and that intelligence grows with every sensor, every deployment, every decision.
That is operational advantage. Let’s build it.