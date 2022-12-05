Public Policy

We participate in trade associations for a variety of reasons, including networking, building industry skills, civic participation and monitoring of industry policies and trends. Our participation in trade associations, including membership on a trade association board, does not mean that we agree with every position an association may take. At times, trade associations in which we participate may take positions that differ from ours. We disclose in our semi-annual Political Spend Reports (available elsewhere on this page) the identity of and dues paid to U.S. trade associations to which we have paid annual dues of $50,000 or more.