Our approach to public policy

We believe that the best solutions to the world’s problems require governments, industries, organizations and individuals to work together. We work as partners with governments, others in our industry, the broader business community and civil society to define public policies that support our operations, customers and communities. We also encourage our employees to be active in civic and community activities, including by participating in the political process on an individual basis. All of these activities must comply with applicable law and Cognizant’s Code of Ethics.

To learn more about our political engagement policies, including board and management oversight, please read our Political Activity Policy.