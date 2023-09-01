  1. Services title Digital Transformation Services | Cognizant
  2. Business Operations title AI-Powered Business Operations Automation | Cognizant
Business Operations to Scale New Ideas
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Scale innovation like a disruptor

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<h5><span class="text-white"><span class="text-regular">To capitalize on a new wave of opportunities triggered by AI, enterprises must be able to quickly activate new revenue streams, disrupting old operating models and gaining ground in a new competitive landscape. Yet iterating and quickly scaling new ideas at speed is something few businesses can do well.</span></span></h5> <h5><span class="text-white"><span class="text-regular">We’ve helped the biggest names in tech build MVPs, trial, refine and bring ideas to life quickly. Fueled by continuous innovation, they continue to outpace the market by delivering new products to new customers in new ways. </span></span></h5>
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<h3>See us in action<br> </h3>
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DocuSign wins by putting customers first
DocuSign wins by putting customers first

See how DocuSign accelerates growth and customer satisfaction by redefining the customer experience.

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Evolve your business with modern mapping
Evolve your business with modern mapping

Autonomous vehicles are just one use for high-definition mapping. How can you leverage it to evolve your business?

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AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES

Training AI models to support vehicles in any road condition

AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES

Training AI models to support vehicles in any road condition

Curate, annotate, cleanse and test extremely high volumes of data to enable autonomous vehicles to recognize objects, make real-time driving decisions and navigate an evolving landscape—safely and securely.

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HEALTHCARE

Reducing physician burnout by auto-scribing patient visits with AI

HEALTHCARE

Reducing physician burnout by auto-scribing patient visits with AI

Training AI systems to understand physician personalities and scripting styles ensures highly accurate auto-scribed patient histories, treatment recommendations, medications, referrals and follow-ups.

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Ideation to execution: Scaling new ideas for growth

Learn 3 steps that have helped our clients solve challenges when bringing new ideas to market

Learn more

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<h3><span class="text-bold">We’re ready to get to work</span></h3>
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Omnichannel CX
Omnichannel CX

We support secure, seamless purchasing experiences with omnichannel customer care for a global payments-processing innovator.

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Location-based services
Location-based services

We're helping clients design engaging, immersive experiences in the physical world and the Metaverse with location-based services.

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Map data services
Map data services

We’re enabling millions of people to reach their destination every day, by supporting global map services providers.

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Trust and safety
Trust and safety

We're spreading the word about most-loved shows for a global streaming service.

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Annotation services
Annotation services

We're working with a tech pioneer to teach self-driving cars to be smarter and safer.

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Risk management
Risk management

We're helping a fintech pioneer efficiently and quickly manage their anti-money laundering (AML) caseload.

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Explore additional business process services

Modern BPS
Explore our modern business process services
AI business accelerators
Speed your adoption of AI and Automation using our pre-configured solutions for business processes
AI Training Data Services
Fast-track AI models from concept to value
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Take the first step

Let's explore how we can collaborate and create impactful value together.

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