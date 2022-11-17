Skip to main content Skip to footer
Temenos System Integration Services
Driving banks’ digital transformation

Today’s banks need on-cloud and as-a-service platforms to stay ahead. Temenos, a leader in banking software, is helping transform the industry by offering cloud-based solutions that enable banks to deliver consistent, frictionless customer journeys and achieve operational excellence.
A Certified Temenos Partner, Cognizant provides deep system integration expertise and a full suite of services for Temenos software and processes—all to keep you one step ahead in this fast-evolving digital era of banking.
Capabilities

Wide-ranging expertise

The Cognizant-Temenos partnership is built on digital enablement. You can rely on us to collaborate, ideate, evaluate and create new Temenos solutions for the ever-evolving digital era of banking.

Our end-to-end Temenos implementation encompasses program management, consulting, integration, data migration, quality assurance, support and maintenance, upgrade and organization change management.

Cognizant offers deep expertise across the Temenos ecosystem, including T24 Transact, Temenos Infinity, Payments, FCM, Fundsuite and WealthSuite.

Our “T-Verse,” or Temenos University, is powered by the Cognizant Academy for Temenos learning and enablement. 

Cognizant’s comprehensive set of IP solutions (e.g., fasData, PRODtest) and accelerators (e.g., T-Compare, T-Analyzer, T-Explorer, etc.) span the Temenos ecosystem. 

We’re proud of our worldwide footprint—with established Temenos centers of excellence in India, Spain, Mexico, and Singapore—to nurture local talent pools. 

Cognizant has established a proprietary Temenos Labs with multiple solutions and latest integrated versions of Temenos products.

The future of banking

The future of banking is powered by open, fast and scalable thinking. Here’s what that means...

Power next-gen banking solutions

Cognizant is a Leader in Everest Group Temenos IT Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022.

ABN AMRO’s future focus

The Dutch bank teamed with Temenos and Cognizant to achieve its next-level, cloud-based goals.

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

