Temenos System Integration Services
Capabilities
Wide-ranging expertise
The Cognizant-Temenos partnership is built on digital enablement. You can rely on us to collaborate, ideate, evaluate and create new Temenos solutions for the ever-evolving digital era of banking.
Our end-to-end Temenos implementation encompasses program management, consulting, integration, data migration, quality assurance, support and maintenance, upgrade and organization change management.
Cognizant offers deep expertise across the Temenos ecosystem, including T24 Transact, Temenos Infinity, Payments, FCM, Fundsuite and WealthSuite.
Our “T-Verse,” or Temenos University, is powered by the Cognizant Academy for Temenos learning and enablement.
Cognizant’s comprehensive set of IP solutions (e.g., fasData, PRODtest) and accelerators (e.g., T-Compare, T-Analyzer, T-Explorer, etc.) span the Temenos ecosystem.
We’re proud of our worldwide footprint—with established Temenos centers of excellence in India, Spain, Mexico, and Singapore—to nurture local talent pools.
Cognizant has established a proprietary Temenos Labs with multiple solutions and latest integrated versions of Temenos products.
