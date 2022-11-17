Temenos System Integration Services

Driving banks’ digital transformation Today’s banks need on-cloud and as-a-service platforms to stay ahead. Temenos, a leader in banking software, is helping transform the industry by offering cloud-based solutions that enable banks to deliver consistent, frictionless customer journeys and achieve operational excellence. A Certified Temenos Partner, Cognizant provides deep system integration expertise and a full suite of services for Temenos software and processes—all to keep you one step ahead in this fast-evolving digital era of banking.