Threat & Vulnerability Management
Contact

Power-up threat and vulnerability mitigation

As cyber threats evolve, protecting your digital assets is more critical than ever.
Cognizant’s AI-powered, platform-centric threat and vulnerability management services deliver proactive defense across legacy and modern technologies. Our certified cybersecurity experts help identify, assess and mitigate risks before they affect your business. 
Trusted by global enterprises, we combine deep expertise with cutting-edge tools to ensure continuous protection and resilience, empowering you to stay secure and compliant in a dynamic threat landscape.

Offerings

Get ahead of bad actors

As cyber threats grow more sophisticated, organizations need real-time visibility and rapid response capabilities. Cognizant's comprehensive threat detection and response services empower you to protect digital assets and ensure business continuity. Our offerings include:

  • 24/7 security event monitoring and incident response
  • Threat intelligence and proactive threat hunting
  • Dark web monitoring and deception services
  • Endpoint and workload protection (EDR/XDR) 
  • Managed detection and response (MDR) via Cognizant’s cyber defense platform
  • Technology platform transformation and operations

Identify and address internal and external vulnerabilities

In today’s threat landscape, protecting your applications and infrastructure is critical. Cognizant offers a comprehensive suite of services to identify and mitigate vulnerabilities, ensuring strong security and compliance. Our offerings include:

  • Vulnerability and infrastructure management
  • Application vulnerability management
  • SAST/DAST  for secure code testing
  • DevSecOps integration
  • API security
  • Penetration testing
  • Red teaming for advanced threat simulation

Strengthen your security posture with end-to-end protection across your digital ecosystem.

Gain control of your attack surface

Understanding your digital footprint is key to strong cybersecurity. Cognizant’s attack surface management (ASM) services provide continuous visibility into vulnerabilities and potential entry points across your environment. We offer:

  • ASM: Identify, monitor and mitigate risks across your digital assets
  • Integrated threat detection and response: Enhance protection with real-time insights and coordinated actions

Stay ahead of threats with a proactive, intelligence-driven approach using our attack surface management services.

Proactive threat intelligence and hunting services

Stay ahead of cyber threats with Cognizant's advanced threat intelligence and hunting solutions. Our integrated approach combines cutting-edge technology and expert analysis to detect, anticipate and neutralize risks before they impact your business.

Our services include:

  • Threat intelligence: Actionable insights to identify and mitigate emerging threats
  • Threat hunting: Proactive detection of hidden risks through continuous monitoring
  • Dark and deep web monitoring: Early alerts on illicit activity and data breaches
  • Deception services: Mislead attackers and gather threat intelligence

Secure your enterprise with real-time, intelligent defense.

