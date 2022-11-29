Threat & Vulnerability Management

Power-up threat and vulnerability mitigation As cyber threats evolve, protecting your digital assets is more critical than ever. Cognizant’s AI-powered, platform-centric threat and vulnerability management services deliver proactive defense across legacy and modern technologies. Our certified cybersecurity experts help identify, assess and mitigate risks before they affect your business. Trusted by global enterprises, we combine deep expertise with cutting-edge tools to ensure continuous protection and resilience, empowering you to stay secure and compliant in a dynamic threat landscape.