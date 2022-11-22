Skip to main content Skip to footer


Corporate story | May 19, 2023

Cognizant strengthens its global delivery network with new innovation hub in Malaysia   Read more

Cognizant helps companies modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they stay ahead in a fast-changing world.

Recruitment top banner
Advance your career—and the world we live in

Continuously sharpen your technical skills, your problem-solving abilities and your entrepreneurial spirit. Join Cognizant, and help us change lives.

Browse job listings

Cognizant Malaysia

See how Cognizant is helping businesses worldwide operate on intuition.

COMPANY AND LOCATION

About Cognizany Malaysia

COMPANY AND LOCATION

About Cognizany Malaysia

Learn how we are building businesses that outpace change and our office location.

Read more
Learn more

CLIENT WINS

See how we engineer intuition

CLIENT WINS

See how we engineer intuition

to help our customers in the industries we serve.

Browse all stories
Learn more

HEALTHCARE

An intuitive claims strategy yields 98%

HEALTHCARE

An intuitive claims strategy yields 98%

accuracy for REVELOHEALTH, enabling the company to re-price claims in seconds.

Read more
Read more

LIFE SCIENCES

Roche cuts feasibility process by 36%

LIFE SCIENCES

Roche cuts feasibility process by 36%

with a platform that helps investigators sense opportunities for efficiency.

Read more
Read more
DEPTH OF EXPERTISE

Key industries

Banking

Whether you are a retail bank looking for to rebuild technology and operations models for the future and build next gen customer experiences, Cognizant is here to guide you every step of the way.

Insurance

Insurers can flourish in the digital age if they move swiftly and embrace the changing environment. Capitalize on the changes ahead, with help from Cognizant.

Retail

The change of pace across retail is dramatic, with far more sales happening online. Cognizant research shows retailers with exceptionally strong revenue growth derive a higher percentage of sales from digital channels.

Engineering excellence

We deliver excellence by hiring and partnering with the best in the business.

RECOGNITION

An Everest PEAK Matrix® Enterprise QA Leader 2022

Cognizant ranks ahead of 32 providers as a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® Assessment for creating prominent market impact in Enterprise QA services.

Read the report
Man standing by large screen giving a presentation

RECOGNITION

Named top 10: HFS App Mod Services 2022

We are #1 in the winners circle for Application Modernization execution, innovation, OneOffice alignment and voice of the customer criteria.

Read the report
Read the report

RESEARCH PAPER

Manufacturing 4.0 at speed of digital

Our good manufacturing practices accelerate manufacturing 4.0 for APAC pharmaceutical companies.

Learn more
Learn more

Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

Please enter valid name.
Please enter valid email address.
Please enter valid company name.
Please enter valid contact number.
Please select the region.
Please select the inquiry type.
Please select the sub inquiry type.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.