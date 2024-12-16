TriZetto Unify
TriZetto® Unify enables faster, bidirectional payer-provider communications with richer sets of clinical and administrative data. It is open and built on industry standards such as HL7® FHIR® and helps organizations comply with emerging interoperability regulations.
Solutions
As part of our TriZetto Unify strategy, the TriZetto® Payer Care Gaps Solution enables seamless, bi-directional exchange of quality measure data between payers and providers to address gaps in care. The solution provides near real-time, actionable information to empower healthcare stakeholders to deliver high-quality care, ultimately leading to better health outcomes and higher patient satisfaction.
The first component of the platform is the TriZetto® Payer Prior Authorization Solution, which enables faster decision-making and quicker approvals, ensuring more timely access to care for patients when they need it most.