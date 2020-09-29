Gen & Agentic AI in Banking - Technology Solutions

Powering autonomous banking with advanced AI
The future of banking is now. We’re industrializing generative and agentic AI to transition traditional institutions into autonomous enterprises.
By leveraging proprietary platforms like Cognizant Neuro® AI and Agent Foundry, we help banks move beyond isolated pilots to enterprise-scale implementation, driving hyper-personalization in customer experiences and achieving unprecedented operational velocity.
DEPTH OF EXPERTISE
<h3><b><span class="text-white">Banking segments we serve</span></b></h3>
Retail and commercial banking
Create next-gen experiences for corporate customers—and end-to-end experiences for retail customers—for more efficient operations and payments processes.
Lending
Keep the human factor in your lending processes. Achieve scale and stability with automated front and back offices supported by financial services IT solutions.
Featured work
Accolades
Latest thinking
BANKING
Leadership
Take the first step with digital banking solutions
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.
Let’s talk about how digital banking solutions can work for your business.