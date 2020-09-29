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Gen & Agentic AI in Banking - Technology Solutions
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BANKING

Command the AI banking revolution

Push past proof-of-concept fatigue to tap gen AI’s power

See how banks can overcome hurdles implementing gen AI in the real world.

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Powering autonomous banking with advanced AI

The future of banking is now. We’re industrializing generative and agentic AI to transition traditional institutions into autonomous enterprises.

By leveraging proprietary platforms like Cognizant Neuro® AI and Agent Foundry, we help banks move beyond isolated pilots to enterprise-scale implementation, driving hyper-personalization in customer experiences and achieving unprecedented operational velocity.

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Overview
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DEPTH OF EXPERTISE
<h3><b><span class="text-white">Banking segments we serve</span></b></h3>
Retail and commercial banking
Create next-gen experiences for corporate customers—and end-to-end experiences for retail customers—for more efficient operations and payments processes.
Lending
Keep the human factor in your lending processes. Achieve scale and stability with automated front and back offices supported by financial services IT solutions.
Payments
Modernize core processes with banking IT services. Our enterprise strategies and designs help you increase throughput and improve risk and fraud management.
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FCA improves agility

with AWS cloud migration.

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Cotality

migrates to Google Cloud.

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Storebrand

automates for instant customer value.

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Property data provider

speeds handling time by 24%.

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Global bank’s gen AI

processes documents 98% faster.

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Auto finance leader

fast-tracks superior customer service.

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Building society’s AWS migration

boosts resiliency.

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Global bank

speeds and secures messages and alerts.

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Leading bank

scales customer service with cloud and AI.

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Banking leader

upgrades its P2P digital payment app.

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Regional bank

saves $3 million in annual cloud spend.

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Accolades

NelsonHall names Cognizant a leader in Core Banking Services badge
NelsonHall names Cognizant a leader in Core Banking Services

In NelsonHall’s NEAT vendor evaluation, Cognizant excelled overall, landing in the leader quadrant in every category, including process automation and AI & analytics.

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Cognizant leader in Everest Group banking IT PEAK 2025 badge
Cognizant leader in Everest Group banking IT PEAK 2025

Banks choose Cognizant for our consulting-led approach, rapid innovation and AI-enabled automation that boosts resilience and cuts technical debt and time-to-market.

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Cognizant is a top 2 NelsonHall NEAT leader in banking badge
Cognizant is a top 2 NelsonHall NEAT leader in banking

Banks facing cost pressures, customer attrition and digital-first demands turn to Cognizant for AI-enabled modernization that unlocks business value and growth.

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Latest thinking

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Is your business ready for agentic commerce?

Secure your place in an economy where AI agents transact for customers.

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The orchestrated enterprise

How to scale Agentic AI from isolated pilots to true operating model advantage.

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From reactive to proactive: A new era in collateral risk

Leveraging AI-powered analytics to move beyond simple compliance and towards proactive portfolio optimization.

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Real-time banking starts with real-time payment reconciliation

Here’s how banks can make the move without disrupting core systems.

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Enhancing global capability centers through the BOTT model

This proven framework ensures successful GCC creation & transition.

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How agentic AI will revolutionize financial services

Agentic AI is becoming essential to modern financial systems.

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RCSA is due for a gen AI-driven rethink

How a new model can add detail to an often-outdated process.

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BANKING

Leadership

Nageswar Cherukupalli headshot
Nageswar Cherukupalli

SVP & BU Head, Financial Services, Banking & Capital Markets and Insurance

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Take the first step with digital banking solutions

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital banking solutions can work for your business.

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