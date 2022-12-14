Skip to main content Skip to footer


Press release | May 15, 2023

Cognizant launches Cognizant Neuro® AI platform to help companies responsibly deploy generative AI at enterprise scale   Read more

Cognizant helps companies modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they stay ahead in a fast-changing world.

Cognizant Hong Kong SAR

Cognizant engineers modern businesses. As one of the largest global professional services companies we help clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we’re improving everyday life. As the partner they turn to execute on their digital priorities, we focus on IoT, AI, Software Engineering and Cloud—the technologies that are changing the nature of business.

Contact information

Suites 4701-04, 47/F, Tower 1
Times Square
1 Matheson Street
Causeway Bay
Hong Kong SAR
Ph:(852)-3970-6400
Fax: (852)-3426-9944
Email: CognizantAsia@cognizant.com

Key industries

Banking

Whether you are a retail bank looking for to rebuild technology and operations models for the future and build next gen customer experiences, Cognizant is here to guide you every step of the way.

Insurance

Insurers can flourish in the digital age if they move swiftly and embrace the changing environment. Capitalize on the changes ahead, with help from Cognizant.

Retail

The change of pace across retail is dramatic, with far more sales happening online. Cognizant research shows retailers with exceptionally strong revenue growth derive a higher percentage of sales from digital channels.

A passion for innovation and performance

We’re proud to partner with organizations that share our passion for innovating and taking performance—the human experience—to even greater heights.

Male spectator cheer at sports event

The Cognizant Outreach program mobilizes our associates’ expertise and enthusiasm through volunteer work.

Young girl look out to body of water

Colleagues sitting in a group environment having a conversation

