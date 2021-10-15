Sustainability Services

  1. Services title Digital Transformation Services | Cognizant
Solving for sustainability in business

Engineering a sustainable future

Cognizant is addressing climate change—as a company and for our clients. We are helping businesses transform with data and technology strategies that can mitigate environmental impact, drive sustainable business models and manage the transition to a NetZero future.

<h3>Helping companies become sustainable businesses</h3> <h5><span class="text-primary">The road to sustainability can be disruptive for businesses. But it also offers opportunities to move your organization away from linear, extractive processes towards circular and regenerative business models.</span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">Seizing the sustainability opportunity requires new operating models, supported by new data flows and information systems that make it possible to accelerate meaningful change.</span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">From insights to implementation, Cognizant offers sustainability advisory services and solutions using a strong ecosystem of partners. We help organizations become planet stewards, reduce their environmental footprint and turn sustainability commitments into achievable milestones.</span></h5>
Deep Green: a new breed of business

Learn how the sustainability imperative is changing the way businesses show up—with regulators, investors, customers and planet earth.

Net zero pathways

Reducing your environmental footprint

Achieving net zero goals requires companies to move faster in the adoption of sustainable business practices. Cognizant helps businesses take the necessary steps using the comprehensive digital stack that includes machine-learning, data mining, digital twins, IoT and robotic automation to ensure environmental information is complete, accurate, verifiable and actionable.

We advise and implement programs that help companies:

  • Improve carbon, water and biodiversity accounting using process workflow and automation strategies
  • Identify energy and resource consumption hotspots through data structuring and digital monitoring
  • Analyze impact reduction scenarios using parametric cost, quality and compliance metrics

Sustainability and ESG reporting

Advancing sustainability data management

Because sustainability reporting is often tethered to the annual reporting cycle, it makes collecting sustainability data a tedious exercise. Cognizant helps companies build an effective and efficient reporting process in the following ways:

  • Automate ESG reporting to be more accurate and auditable using integrated data strategies
  • Make reporting forward looking and proactive using cloud data foundations for ESG information ecosystems
  • Build seamless connectivity and data exchange across stakeholders using data sharing platforms
Sustainable products and circular economy

Designing for the next generation

Growing competition, climate change and supply chain volatility call for new products and business models that drive better outcomes and reduce environmental impact.

Cognizant couples IoT, life cycle assessment and product engineering capabilities to help clients:

  • Align sustainability, cost, quality and compliance metrics for product innovation management using integrated software solutions
  • Create roadmaps for product-as-a-service business models that decouples value creation from resource usage
  • Deploy automated and actionable life cycle assessments that provide standardized product footprint information across stakeholders
Sustainable manufacturing and operations

Reinventing how products are made

New and sustainable manufacturing practices can help your business cut cost and waste, improve operational efficiency and be more competitive. But to get here, companies have to let go of legacy tools and systems that offer limited scope for sustainable manufacturing practices.

Here are a few ways Cognizant’s sustainability offerings can make a difference in your business:

  • Move siloed sustainability and manufacturing information into a visualized KPI framework for performance benchmarking using modern data management solutions
  • Automate energy, waste, water and emissions monitoring and analytics to enable more efficient and predictive ESG reporting
  • Build digital twins of manufacturing environments to virtually test, run and optimize your operations and lower resource consumption
Sustainable supply chains

Enabling better procurement decisions

Companies can reduce the environmental impact of products by analyzing every step in the supply chain and investigating risks that might exist beyond tier one suppliers. It also requires modernizing systems and data management processes to ensure higher visibility and informed action.

Cognizant sustainable procurement and supply chain management solutions help your business in the following ways:

  • Design scenarios for cost-effective Scope 3 impact reductions using supply chain digital twins that provide information on the environmental impact, compliance and cost of inbound materials
  • Screen suppliers beyond tier one and eliminate risks of non-compliance with emerging due diligence acts using end-to-end supply chain risk management solutions
Industries we impact

<p>Our sustainability services support the following industries:</p>
Manufacturing
Increase your efficiency and yield, reducing the cost of operations and your production footprint. Our digital enablers support planning, reverse logistics, lifecycle management and assessment.
Transportation & Logistics
Gain better visibility into fleet and provider operations with services that enable fleet decarbonization.
Retail & Consumer Goods
Improve sustainability and mitigate risk through insight into ingredients and finished products. We enable supply chain solution transparency and certifications, such as garment and food, child labor and social sustainability.
Energy & Utilities
Optimize emission mitigation and enable digital solutions that help you minimize cost and environmental impacts while maximizing system reliability, resilience and stability.
Communications, Media & Technology
As demand for your services grows and your footprint expands, leverage solutions that can help with energy efficiency, tower management, new product development and building circularity with Sustainable IT operations in the data centers.
Life Sciences
Integrate sustainability into your organization’s processes and supply chain to reduce waste, lower resource consumption and GHG emissions and stay compliant with regulations.
Insurance
Enable a healthy, safe, resilient and sustainable society with a better understanding of how to prevent and manage environmental risks.
Banking & Capital Markets
Incorporate ESG considerations into risk management processes and green finance product design to support sustainable banking operations.
CASE STUDY

In action

Keeping food data fresh

Learn how Cognizant implemented an IoT solution to help one retail chain save $18M and limit food spoilage.

Read the case study

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.

