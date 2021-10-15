Sustainability Services

Net zero pathways

Achieving net zero goals requires companies to move faster in the adoption of sustainable business practices. Cognizant helps businesses take the necessary steps using the comprehensive digital stack that includes machine-learning, data mining, digital twins, IoT and robotic automation to ensure environmental information is complete, accurate, verifiable and actionable.

We advise and implement programs that help companies:

Improve carbon, water and biodiversity accounting using process workflow and automation strategies

Identify energy and resource consumption hotspots through data structuring and digital monitoring

Analyze impact reduction scenarios using parametric cost, quality and compliance metrics

